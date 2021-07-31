This New Car Is Being Sold at an $11,000 Discount

Electric cars have been increasing in popularity in recent years. Tesla shipments last year reached 500,000, and the company expects that number to rise by 50% this year. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has a waiting list. Almost every major car manufacturer in the world expects a large portion of its fleets to be mostly or completely electric by 2030.

General Motors has plans as aggressive as any other car company to turn its models electric or replace them with new electric cars. However, for the time being, its primary horse in the race is the Chevy Bolt EV. The demand for the car has been brisk. Nevertheless, it is being offered at a discount of over $11,000, or 27% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

The MSRP for the Bolt is $41,355. Analysts at automotive information company Edmunds have good things to say about the Bolt: “The Chevrolet Bolt is a solid electric vehicle, especially with its 259 miles of range. It solves many of the qualms that EV shoppers have traditionally held.”

Chevy Bolt EV sales rose last year, according to the Car Sales Base, to 20,754 from 16,418 in 2019. Sales for the final quarter of 2020 also rose to 6,701 from 3,307 in the same period in 2019 . Business Insider speculated that discount deals may be the primary reason for the sales increase. The Bolt is one of a number of new(?) vehicles available at steep discounts.

To determine the new cars sold at the biggest discount, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Edmunds data about 2021 model year vehicles with the largest percentage difference between their average MSRP and average dealer price.

There are double digit percentage discounts to be had on SUVs, sedans, trucks, and hybrids, according to Edmunds. The majority of the discounted vehicles are SUVs, even though the segment is one of the most popular in the U.S. market. Customers prefer larger vehicles that offer more room and capabilities as well as improved gas mileage. These are the cars so hot they’re out of stock.

Click here to see the new car that is being sold at an $11,000 discount.