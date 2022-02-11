The Most Expensive Car to Buy Gas For

Gasoline prices have reached $4 a gallon in some states. As oil prices race toward $100 per barrel, the figure is likely to hit $5 by March. The $100 a barrel figure would be about twice what oil cost a year ago.

Expensive gas is an enemy of consumer spending. Households with modest incomes already have to cover the costs of housing, clothing and education. People who have long commutes or have to drive their children to school daily may find their fuel cost rising enough to make their lives financially difficult. Add that to rising costs of food and other items people use every day, and the expenses of day-to-day living start to tighten what people can afford.

Americans spend an average of about $35,000 to buy a new car. Inventory problems have pushed that figure higher. Cars that cost many times that figure also are usually among the most expensive to fuel, which can mean owners face a bill for a single fill-up that is over $250.



The recently released The Super Cars Report from online driver’s education resource Zutobi points out: “[B]uying a supercar is probably likely to be a distant dream, but here’s a look at what you can expect if you’re ever fortunate enough to find yourself behind the wheel of one.”

Most of the cars covered in the study cost several hundred thousand dollars to buy, so owners likely have more than enough money to pay for gas. Almost all get worse gas mileage than cars that most people own. Of the top 20 cars on the list, only one costs less than $250 to fill its tank. The most expensive is the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with a fill-up cost of $359.

These are the 20 cars that are most expensive to fill with gas:

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti ($359)

Ferrari 599 GTO ($349)

Ferrari F430 ($316)

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta ($306)

Ferrari F12tdf ($306)

Ferrari FF ($303)

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T ($303)

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Coup ($299)

Ferrari 458 Italia ($286)

Ferrari 458 Spider ($286)

Lamborghini Urus ($283)

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG ($283)

Lamborghini Huracan ($276)

Koenigsegg Agera ($273)

Ferrari Portofino M ($266)

Ferrari Roma ($266)

Ferrari California ($259)

Ferrari F8 Spider ($259)

Ferrari 488 Pista ($259)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C Coup ($249)

