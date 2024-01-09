George Foreman's Unbelievable Car Collection Is Even Better Than You Thought Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Whether you know him from his prestigious boxing career, his affordable kitchen grille, or somewhere else, George Foreman has successfully turned his success in the ring into a thriving business. He is a two-time heavyweight champion, an Olympic gold medalist, a minister, and an author. Foreman has been an avid car collector and automobile enthusiast most of his life, evidenced by his extensive car collection.

Like most famous car collectors, George Foreman tends to keep his collection private, not offering tours or visits to his garage. Most of the information about his collection has come from public auctions or interviews with the boxer-turned-minister.

George Foreman’s Car Collection

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Foreman recently auctioned off around 52 vehicles from his personal collection. He did so because he wanted to share some of the special cars he had with other enthusiastic collectors. The cars sold include a 1932 Ford (NYSE:F) Coupe, 1963 Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Corvette, 1964 Chevrolet Impala, 1987 Ferrari Testarossa, 1991 Callaway Corvette, 1993 Dodge Viper, 2000 BMW Z8, 2002 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk, and a 2005 Ford GT, among many others. Foreman estimates his collection is now only around 50 cars, though he doesn’t know for sure.

For this list, we won’t cover every vehicle in the boxing champion’s collection. We will list a bit of everything, highlighting some of the more unique pieces, along with their value and interesting details. Without further ado, here is George Foreman’s car collection.

#16 1950 GMC Series 100 Pick-Up Truck

Source: Different_Brian / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value : $27,000

Foreman has a few trucks as part of his collection, making him unique among car collectors. Among all his vehicles, this is among those he uses the most due to the number of dogs he owns and needs to transport from time to time. The GMC Series 100 Pick-Up Truck brings to mind images of vast corn fields and peaceful times in middle America.

#15 2005 Ford GT

Value: $33,000

The Ford GT was built as an homage to the famous GT40 that absolutely dominated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and as a celebration of the company’s 100-year anniversary. A true supercar, the GT is able to reach 205 miles per hour, go from 0 to 60 in 3.8 seconds, and produce 550 horsepower.

#14 1988 Callaway Corvette C4 convertible

Source: contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $34,000

The Callaway Corvette C4 is just one of several Corvettes Foreman owns. He also owns a 1963 C2 Stingray and a 1996 Grand Sport Special Edition. What makes this particular model so special, however, is that it was specially tuned and upgraded by Callaway for Foreman himself. The modifications increased the horsepower from 240 to 382.

#13 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air

Source: Public Domain / Library of Congress

Value : $35,000

When asked about his Chevrolet, Foreman responded, “If you’re going to get a car, get a Rolls-Royce once, and then you’ll appreciate how important a Chevrolet is.” This model is one of the last first-generation Bel Airs before the second generation entered the market.

#12 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow

Source: Usien / Wikimedia Commons

Value : $38,000

Foreman bought this Rolls Royce back in 1974, so he is the original owner. While many other Silver Shadows have been run down or lost, it is in fantastic condition, making it even more valuable. The Silver Shadow was famous for having an exceptionally smooth ride when compared to cars of similar price and style. Foreman also owns a Rolls Royce Silver Cloud.

#11 1977 VW Beetle Convertible

Source: tomeng / Getty Images

Value : $38,000

When Foreman was a teenager, he dreamed of being able to afford a Volkswagen one day. He says this was the only car he ever really wanted and is the one car he will never sell. He also says, “With my car collection, all the other cars are just dressing around this one. It’s not the most expensive, but it’s cherished by me because you never forget where you come from.”

#10 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10 Roadster

Source: Pat Durkin / Wikimedia Commons

Value : $46,000

The Dodge Viper was ranked the tenth most American car. The RT/10 roadster is the first version of the Dodge Viper to enter the market after it was unveiled to the world as the pace car at the 1991 Indianapolis 500. It was designed from the ground up as a performance vehicle, so the initial versions had no door handles, key ports, or air conditioning.

#9 1999 Plymouth Prowler

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

Value : $50,000

Foreman bought this Plymouth Prowler right after he sold the rights to his George Foreman Grill, and to celebrate such a big deal, it’s quite the purchase. This unique and beautiful car was only produced for one generation. It was created when Chrysler gave its engineers free license to design whatever they wanted, they ended up with a hot rod-inspired retro sports car.

#8 1991 Acura NSX

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Value : $62,000

NSX stands for “new sports experimental”, and after seeing this car in action, you can see why. This was the world’s first all-aluminum car put in mass production. Car experts of the day hailed it as a supercar for the everyday person. The car is known as the Acura NSX only in North America and as the Honda NSX everywhere else.

#7 1987 Ferrari Testarossa

Source: Gaschwald / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value : $100,000

The Testarossa is a cultural icon of the 1980s, being featured in television shows and video games. The name means “read heat” in Italian and pays homage to Ferrari’s 250 Testa Rossa racing car that won the 1957 World Sportscar Championship.

#6 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT

Source: benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $130,000

The Lamborghini Diablo was the first Lamborghini production car that could reach and exceed 200 miles per hour. The car began as a secret project with the code name “Project 132” and a goal of a top speed of 196 mph. While the name does mean “devil” in Spanish, the car is actually named after a famous fighting bull, The Diablo, who fought in Madrid in 1869. The VT model of the Diablo has several significant improvements over the base model, the most noticeable being the addition of all-wheel drive and new front air intakes.

#5 Ferrari 360 Spider

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $130,000

The Ferrari 360 Spider is the convertible version of the Ferrari 360. This was Ferrari’s first foray into an all-aluminum chassis that made it lighter and stronger. The 360 Spider could go from 0 to 60 in just 4 seconds, with a top speed of 176 miles per hour

#4 Mercedes Benz G550

Source: THEPALMER / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $132,650

The G-class of Mercedes Benz is also known as the G-Wagon and was originally developed as a military off-road vehicle. It is one the best-selling vehicles in the company’s history and sold its 500,000th until in April of 2023.

#3 1971 Stutz Blackhawk

Source: Public Domain / Library of Congress

Value : $150,000

Back when this car entered the market, it was the most expensive car in America, which made it particularly popular among the rich and famous. This vehicle includes design and contributions from Maserati, Virgil Exner, and Carrozzeria Padane. The last photograph ever taken of Elvis Presley was while he was driving this car.

#2 Ferrari 458 Italia

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $223,000

The 458 Italia is the successor to the Ferrari F430, and it excelled in every way. It won “Car of the Year” in 2009, along with “Supercar of the Year”. It won “Cabrio of the Year” for 2011 and “Best Cabrio 2011”, along with “Best Driver’s Car” that same year, along with many other awards. Probably the most distinguished praise it received was when one of the co-hosts of Top Gear named it his car of the year and awarded it their Supercar of the Year award for 2013.

#1 Ferrari F40

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $1.5–$3.5 million

The final car on our list is definitely the highlight of the bunch. The F40 was designed to celebrate Ferrari’s 40-year anniversary and was the very last vehicle to be personally approved by Enzo Ferrari himself. When it entered the market, it was Ferrari’s fastest, most expensive, and most powerful car. With only 1,315 cars produced, and 213 making it to the United States, this car is a rare treasure.

