This Is The Most Self-Driving Car Ready Country In The World

The future of car travel is electric cars and autonomous driving. EV sales in the U.S. are already into the hundreds of thousands of units a year, led by Elon Musk’s Tesla. All major car companies, particularly Ford and GM in the U.S., have multibillion programs to move away from fossil-fueled vehicles as early as 2030. The environmental benefits will be huge.

Autonomous cars present a difficult challenge. The sensors they use are complex. Tens of thousands of miles of American highways may need to be adapted for maximum safety. How do autonomous cars coexist with those that have drivers? Will people accept a world in which their safety is handed off to a machine?–no matter how sophisticated?

Confused.com has released a study titled “The top AV ready countries”. The authors point out: …”there are many technological and ethical issues that come with the development and rollout of AVs.”

The researchers looked at all OECD countries. Among the factors considered were AV Regulations, which include public policy, technology, which includes AV businesses, consumer acceptance based on research, and infrastructure. Among the sources used were TheGlobalEconomy.com, World Bank, Espacenet, and Crunchbase.

Countries were given a composite score, with 10 as the highest score possible.

The U.S. topped the list with a score of 8.62, followed by Japan at 7.59, France at 7.37, the UK at 6.92, and Germany at 6.74.

The bottom of the list was taken by Turkey at 2.01, followed by Slovakia at 2.10 and Lithuania at 2.14.

24/7 Wall St.’s most recent evaluation of Tesla noted–“Tesla Inc.”– Though Daiwa Securities upgraded shares of the electric vehicle heavyweight to Outperform from Neutral, it also lowered the target price to $900 from $980. Morgan Stanley recently reiterated a Buy rating and has a massive $1,300 price target. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and boosted its $1,300 target price to $1,350. The consensus target is $962.94. The shares were trading at $802.00 on Friday.”

Click here to read The Fastest Selling Car in America