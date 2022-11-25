The Most Expensive Car to Run in America

The car industry has gone through one of its most wrenching periods in decades. After COVID-19 halted operations at dealerships, these dealerships found they had no inventory. Part shortages, caused by supply chain problems, meant manufacturers could not get cars and trucks out of factories. This low supply meant dealers could raise prices. As used car inventory became low, prices of those rose, too. Car buyers also faced high gas prices. The cost of owning a car skyrocketed. Insurance prices also contributed to the cost of owning a car. The combination of these factors was enough to push the annual price of car ownership above $6,000 for some vehicles.



Based on a new study by Zutobi, the annual price of gas and insurance is the highest in the U.S. for the Ford F150 RAPTOR 37 4WD 6 cylinder 3.5L Automatic. The annual cost to own the beast of a pickup is $7,602. The primary reason for its high cost is it is among the gas guzzlers on America’s roads. Its cost per mile for gas is $0.46.

The Raptor belongs to Ford’s F-Series family. The F-series has been the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. for over four decades. There are eight versions of the F-series. The least expensive is the F-150XL, with a base price of $33,695. The highest-priced version is the F-150 Limited which carries a base price of $84,910. Accessories can push that closer to $90,000.

The Raptor is expensive by F-150 standards. It has a base price of $76,775. Unlike many other pickups, it is built to run in harsh off-road conditions. It also has a huge engine that puts out 440 HP and a ridiculously high 510 lb to ftof torque. It has a towing capacity that can pull up to 18,000 pounds.



Car and Driver rates the Raptor at nine on a scale of 1 to 10. Its writers report, “It wears extra-wide fenders, long-travel suspension, big tires, and the high-performance demeanor of a Baja-bashing race truck.” It is a great pickup for those who can afford one.