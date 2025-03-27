I Almost Bought a Ram Pickup, But These 8 Red Flags Scared Me Off Onnes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The pickup truck was once the symbol of American hard work and ruggedness. It has since become a glaring symbol of excess, gluttony, and pride. Yet it remains the most popular vehicle in the United States by far, with the best-selling vehicles in North America all being pickup trucks for the last few decades.

Key Points With so many issues common among modern pickup trucks, we cannot justify the high cost of the Ram pickup truck.

With no complimentary maintenance, excessive luxury, and small truck bed. Those looking for a work vehicle can find better and more affordable options.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Like most other Americans, we have been bombarded by advertising for the most popular vehicles in the country. But after doing our own research, we discovered a few red flags that we just couldn’t ignore when it comes to buying a Ram pickup. Here is what we found.

#1 It is Dangerous for the Driver

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup North American International Auto Show Detroit 2008 174 N by Corvair Owner / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The size of pickup trucks in America has exploded in recent decades. The reasons for this phenomenon (known as “autobesity”) are known and varied, but the consequences are just beginning to be understood, and they are disheartening.

Since 1990, pickup trucks have become 32% heavier, the cabins have become bigger, the hood and grill sizes have exploded and have been lifted significantly higher from the ground. This has led to the largest blind spots among all consumer vehicles directly in front of the vehicle, to the sides, and to the rear.

It is Dangerous for the Driver

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Vehicles of this size require special certification or a commercial license in other countries because they operate so much differently from normal cars. Normal drivers simply do not understand the physics involved with such a large vehicle, leading to the highest crash rates in the country.

#2 It is Dangerous for Other Drivers

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced that large pickup trucks like the Ram pickup are deadlier than muscle cars, and all other vehicles on the road (including commercial vehicles). It said that “people should not be using them primarily for commuting, because they kill so many other drivers.”

It is Dangerous for Other Drivers

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In fact, because of the large blind spots, enormous weight, and body style, the modern pickup is more dangerous to drive on the road than an M1 Abrams tank. If you happen to be alongside a tank during your commute to work tomorrow, thank your lucky stars it isn’t a pickup!

#3 It is Dangerous for Pedestrians

duckycards / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The hood on modern trucks like the Ram pickup are almost six feet from the ground. This causes two problems.

First, when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, that person is typically thrown onto the hood of the car with most serious injuries limited to the legs and lower body. When a pedestrian is hit by a modern pickup, all the force of the vehicle is directed into the chest and upper torso area, leading to significantly more fatal injuries.

It is Dangerous for Pedestrians

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Second, this high hood and blind spots make it impossible to see small objects, people, and children as far away as 15 feet. Between 2009 and 2019, 575 children were killed by being run over by pickup drivers. Most of them were the parents. This is 89% more child deaths due to pickups than from 1999 to 2009.

#4 Terrible Fuel Economy

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Part of the reason for the huge size of modern pickups is to get around fuel economy regulations and laws, and bigger vehicles means even worse fuel economy, and the cycle continues. With the rising price of oil and gas, pickup trucks are becoming more expensive to drive every year, with costs rising faster than all other vehicles.

Terrible Fuel Economy

Dodge Ram Longhorn 3500 by TDelCoro / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Depending on which Ram pickup you choose to buy, the fuel economy and MPG vary. The inline-six version operates only in four-wheel drive and gets 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway. The turbocharged incline-six version gets 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Depending on your daily commute, you could be spending thousands of dollars a month just on gas.

#5 Unaffordable Price

cak757 / Flickr

Modern vehicles, especially when sold brand-new, are already expensive and prohibitively overpriced for the majority of Americans. The 2025 Ram pickup is no different with an MSRP ranging from $42,370 to $89,170, not including optional customizations and features. Depending on the availability of the style you want, you will probably see higher prices.

Unaffordable Price

juanelo242a / Flickr

But it gets worse. With Trump’s ongoing trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada, the parts needed to manufacture these pickups are about to get much more expensive, leading to record-high vehicle prices. Yet, even if the trade war is resolved, the deportation of thousands of factory workers will also lead to higher prices.

#6 It is a Luxury Vehicle

juanelo242a / Flickr

The attention and detail given to the interior comfort of modern pickups far exceed the needs the truck was designed to fulfill. In fact, less than 15% of pickup truck owners actually use it for hauling cargo, and even fewer have ever put anything in the bed of their truck at all.

The 2025 Ram pickup has tungsten trim, quilted leather upholstery, suede headliners, 24-way adjustable seats with massage settings. The top-of-the line versions are so luxurious that they offer off-road customizations as an add-on so you can actually take your truck off the asphalt.

It is a Luxury Vehicle

Onnes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This means that the modern pickup truck is a luxury passenger car. For the same price, you could get a much nicer sports car or similar vehicle with better mileage. The pickup truck has become an expensive status symbol for a culture and class. There are far cheaper things we could buy to look cool among our friends than an oversized pickup truck.

#7 Tiny Bed Size

Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

The bed size of modern pickup trucks, including the Ram pickup, has shrunk in recent years both in absolute size and in relative size to the cabin of the vehicle. This has made the modern consumer pickup less popular among those who actually need a vehicle to haul heavy loads or tow large trailers.

Tiny Bed Size

Guillaume Vachey / Wikimedia Commons

As the cab has increased in size, accommodating larger Americans, and the luxury of the vehicle has improved (like sound systems and other features) the truck bed has shrunk in order to accommodate.

The base 2025 Ram pickup can tow a total of 11,580 pounds and carry a load of 2,300 pounds in its bed. That is less than other pickups made by Chevrolet and Ford.

#8 No Complimentary Maintenance

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With such a high price tag and fancy details, you would think that such a luxury vehicle would come with some above-average warranty or coverage. The Ram pickup does not.

No Complimentary Maintenance

order_242 / Wikimedia Commons

The Ram pickup has the standard limited warranty and a powertrain warranty, but unlike the Sierra, Toyota Tundra, or Silverado pickups, the Ram pickup does not include complimentary scheduled maintenance to help keep your luxury truck in peak performance.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.