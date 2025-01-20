I Was About to Buy a Ford F-150, but These 20 Factors Scared Me Off jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine that anyone would have anything negative to say about the Ford F-150. It is, after all, the best-selling pickup in the United States for the past 47 years. Even so, many Americans still joke that the best Ford acronym still stands for “Fix Or Repair Daily,” while this is no longer true, it leads to some interesting questions.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Ford F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck over the past 47 years.

Unfortunately, the Ford F-150 isn’t perfect and may be wrong for you.

You must spend a fortune to get the best out of the Ford F-150.

Among those questions is what concrete reasons are there as to why you might want to avoid the Ford F-150 in favor of a different vehicle, including another pickup. Whether it’s a history of issues related to the engine, air conditioning, or something else, being a best-seller doesn’t mean this vehicle is right for everyone.

20. Helping Everyone

This might be more of a laugh-out-loud reason, but if you own a Ford F-150, expect everyone and their mother to ask for your help moving. Whether moving homes or a sofa from one place to another, you instantly become everyone’s best friend when you get a pickup with a sizable flatbed.

19. Theft Concerns

It won’t come as a surprise to learn that car thieves like to grab standard vehicles to blend into other traffic during their getaway. This is the case for the Ford F-150, which, while sizable, is a common vehicle on the road in many suburban and urban areas, making it an ideal target for theft, primarily because of a thriving used parts market.

18. Interior Quality

If you’re coming from a different vehicle, you might find the interior of Ford’s F-150 lineup substandard. Even with the Raptor lineup or the King Country, the materials used will not match that of a more luxury brand.

17. Overall Ride Quality

On the lower trim levels, online forums like Reddit are filled with complaints about overall ride quality. You must get the improved suspension on the more expensive trim levels to find a more enjoyable and satisfying ride quality.

16. Electric Challenges

If you want to pick up the Ford F-150 electric, you should know that the available range will fall dramatically when towing. Of course, you’re likely buying this vehicle because of its towing capability, so consider your use cases before signing on the dotted line.

15. Basic Warranty

For a vehicle that is potentially going to be pushed hard, the limited timeframe on the Ford F-150 warranty might concern some buyers. At 3 years and 36,000 miles, it’s competitive with brands like Chevrolet, so you likely have to look at brands outside the US for more extended warranty periods.

14. Blind Spots

This reason ties directly into a few others on this list, but driving the Ford F-150 comes with one significant safety concern, and that is blind spots. The truck has thick A-pillars and a high beltline, making it challenging to see on either side as well as anyone in front of the truck, like a pedestrian.

13. No Diesel Choice

To buyers’ dismay, Ford’s discontinuation of the diesel option has left plenty of potential Ford F-150 buyers frustrated. Anyone looking for a diesel engine for better towing efficiency must look at Ford’s competitors.

12. Not Urban Friendly

If you want a car with lots of space for moving big things but live in an urban area, good luck parking the Ford F-150 anywhere. In other words, you will want to look at something a little shorter that requires less maneuvering.

11. EcoBoost Challenges

While Ford undoubtedly hopes the EcoBoost engine on the Ford F-150 will improve fuel efficiency, it has come at the expense of additional maintenance costs.

10. High Insurance Costs

Buying a Ford F-150 might sound fantastic until you understand what insurance costs could look like. This is likely even more true for younger drivers or those with higher-end trim levels.

9. Ford SYNC

Ford can make all of the claims it wants around the power of SYNC, but it is full of glitches and customer complaints. This isn’t to say that competitor infotainment systems are far superior, but the reality is that if you spend a ton on a vehicle, you want a reliable technology system.

8. Limited Towing

On the lower trim levels of the Ford F-150, you get a more attractive price tag, which comes at the cost of towing capability. Instead of the 13,000 plus pounds you were hoping for, you might get half of that, meaning you must spend a lot more to get more towing power.

7. Competitor Value

Compared to Chevrolet, Toyota, or RAM competitors, the Ford F-150 doesn’t always offer the best features at the lowest price tag. In many cases, competitors provide better incentives to stop buyers from leaving to buy a Ford.

6. Depreciation Concerns

If you purchase a model like the King Ranch or Platinum trim level, there are concerns over how much depreciation these models will hit against the less expensive trim levels. In other words, if you spend more upfront, you might not make as much selling the car later on due to lower demand.

5. Not For Off Road

While the Ford F-150 might be great for towing and using the flatbed, it’s not an ideal choice for someone who wants to go off-road. You can grab packages, like the Raptor, that can increase capabilities, but it’s not a vehicle for anyone looking for heavy off-road use.

4. Environmental Impact

This reason may or may not be a concern for everyone, but driving a Ford F-150 might not be ideal for those concerned about the environmental impact of giant pickups. Even with the introduction of a hybrid in 2025 and an all-electric version, the gas-powered F-150 is still the most popular and likely to emit pollutants.

3. Very Big Dimensions

Anyone who wants a vehicle that is easy to maneuver in and out of tight areas shouldn’t be considering a Ford F-150. If you need something like a pickup, there are smaller options on the market today that are better suited for tight spaces, while the Ford F-150 is much better for wide-open areas where its size is a real bonus.

2. Fuel Costs

You can argue that the Ford EcoBoost gives the F-150 something of a bonus regarding fuel efficiency, but you should still expect to fill up frequently and expensively. Compared with hybrid competitors or its electric model, the Ford F-150 might be the most popular pickup, but it’s far from the pickup with the best gas mileage.

1. High Price Tag

Yes, the Ford F-150 has a starting price tag of around $38,000 in January 2025, but this is only true for the base trim level. Suppose you want to get serious about features, technology, towing capability, and luxury touches. In that case, you can expect the price tag to jump closer to $60,000 or $70,000, which prices the Ford out for many people.

