The Car Brand Least Likely to Be Recalled

Recalls are a fairly regular part of the car industry. The largest ones can include millions of vehicles. The problems are often serious but are caught early enough to prevent bad accidents. These recalls can cost car companies tens of millions of dollars each year, and they are an irritation to customers. According to research from iSeeCars, there is a wide range of recall levels based on brand. (These are the best- and worst-built cars in America.)



In 2022, there were over 400 recalls that affected 25 million vehicles. To look at recall rates over the past decade, iSeeCars looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for vehicles from the past 10 model years. It looked at each model’s projected recalls over a 30-year period. The average projected recalls over that period was 4.



iSeeCars’ Executive Analyst Karl Brauer reviewed the figures and commented, “Recall rates can vary between makes and models, but the extreme variation in the number of recalls a car is projected to receive over its lifetime is something we didn’t expect.”



The vehicle with the fewest anticipated recalls was the MINI Convertible, with an expectation of 0.2 recalls over the 30-year period. That is .05× compared to the overall industry average. The car has a base price of about $40,000, and it is one of the lineup of small cars made by MINI. The vehicle generally receives good reviews from car ratings research firms and magazines.



These are the cars least likely to be recalled:

MINI Convertible (0.2)

Lexus NX 300h (0.3)

Lincoln MKZ Hybrid (0.5)

Mercedes-Benz CLA (0.5)

Lexus RX 450h (0.5)

Nissan 370Z (0.5)

Hyundai Elantra GT (0.6)

Mercedes-Benz GLA (0.6)

Mercedes-Benz GLC (0.7)

Lexus IS 300 (0.7)

Mercedes-Benz GLE (0.7)

Ford Fusion Energi (0.7)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (0.7)

Mazda CX-3 (0.7)

Lexus ES 300h (0.8)

Kia Rio 5-Door (0.8)

Lexus RC 350 (0.8)

Mercedes-Benz GLB (0.9)

Infiniti QX50 (0.9)

Chevrolet TrailBlazer (0.9)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (0.9)

Ford Fusion Hybrid (0.9)

Mercedes-Benz GLS (0.9)

Nissan Titan XD (0.9)

Lexus IS 350 (1.0)

MINI Clubman (1.0)

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 (1.0)

Toyota Prius Prime (1.0)

Toyota Corolla Hatchback (1.0)

Mercedes-Benz A-Class (1.0)

Toyota Camry Hybrid (1.0)

FIAT 500X (1.0)

Infiniti Q60 (1.0)