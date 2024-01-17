America's Best Car May Be Cheap rutgervandermaar / Flickr

The “best car” can be measured in several ways. Some choices are made by such research firms as J.D. Power and others by such media as Car and Driver. These often rely on consumer preference for features. Others are based on safety tests. Still others are based on average years of longevity. iSeeCars has come up with another yardstick. What is the best new car for the money?

iSeeCars looked at 8.3 million new cars sold from September to December 2023. It then matched each new car model to the used model from its longest-lasting cars study. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “By identifying cars that combine the lowest purchase price with the longest lifespan, we’re helping consumers who want to maximize their car-buying budget. (See the 13 surprisingly cheap sports cars to buy.)

One of the least expensive cars sold in America topped the list. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Mitsubishi Mirage is $18,811. The Mirage is a small car by almost any measure. The compact hatchback has a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that gets 39 miles per gallon. For highway driving, the figure is as high as 43. The car gets mediocre reviews. Car and Driver give it a 2.5 stars out of five. Its reviewer wrote, “The Mirage is a rather disappointing vehicle: it’s slow, not especially comfortable, and its interior feels chintzier than a watch from TK Jewelers.”

iSeeCars looked at the average “lifetime” of the Mirage and pegged it at 172,784 miles. That means the price per 10,000 miles is $1,099, which is the best in the study.

The Best New Cars for the Money

According to iSeeCars, these are the 10 best new cars for the money:

Model Price per 10K Miles Average New Price Mitsubishi Mirage $1,099 $18,991 Toyota Corolla $1,374 $25,017 Subaru Impreza $1,409 $27,830 Honda Accord $1,432 $30,321 Honda Civic $1,531 $28,594 Toyota Camry $1,585 $31,960 Nissan Versa $1,588 $20,601 Honda CR-V $1,617 $35,490 Mazda MAZDA3 $1,644 $30,253 Toyota Prius $1,683 $35,313