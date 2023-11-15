13 Surprisingly Cheap Sports Cars to Buy contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Buying a new car can be incredibly stressful. It’s a huge investment you’re going to have to hold onto for at least a few years to break even. You want to be sure the car you buy is the right fit for you. A lot of people look at sports cars as a fantasy and don’t think they’d be able to drive them. That’s not the case. There are some sports cars out there that look great and are affordable, even if it feels like Tesla and its chargers are taking over. If you’re in the market for a sports car, consider buying one of these options.

1. Ford Mustang

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $30,920

$30,920 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 28 MPG

Nothing says American Muscle Car like the Ford (NYSE: F) Mustang. These cars have been around since 1964 and have evolved into some of the nicest cars on the road today. The long body, two-door look is recognized by almost all drivers when you pass one. A Mustang is a great car to add a lot of fun features to, but you won’t have to break the bank when you first purchase it. You’ll only have to pay $30,920 upfront before you have your fun.

2. Honda Civic SI

Source: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $29,100

$29,100 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 42 MPG

Honda (NYSE: HMC) cars are known for being reliable and durable. The Civic SI is adding style to the list of what Hondas can be. The new paint offers sleek reflection off of it whenever a light hits the body. Unlike most sports cars, the Honda Civic has four doors, making it easy for everyone to get in and out of. The best part of this car is it’s stylish and offers great gas mileage, with 37 MPG on the highway. You can get into the new Honda Civic SI for only $29,100.

3. Hyundai Elantra N

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $32,900

$32,900 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 30 MPG

When you think of 0-60, the first car that comes to mind might not be the Hyundai Elantra. However, when you drive an Elantra N, you’ll be able to get to that point in five seconds. Not bad for a sports car that only costs $32,900. This car is also a great long-term investment. Hyundais are known for lasting up to 250,000 miles. Having a car you can rely on that also looks as good as it does is a great purchase.

4. Subaru BRZ

Source: Courtesy of Subaru

2023 Cost: $30,195

$30,195 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 30 MPG

The smaller the car, the more people feel it’s a sports car. The Subaru BRZ is a small, compact car that looks like it came straight from Europe. The BRZ is known for being light and easy to drive. If you ever find yourself on the open road with nobody around, this car tops out at 140 MPH. You shouldn’t ever go this fast, as it’s easy to lose control of the car. The BRZ is capable of it. You also will get excellent gas mileage, 30 MPG on the highway for those road trips.

5. Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Source: Courtesy of Volkswagen

2023 Cost: $28,085

$28,085 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 37 MPG

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI might be a little more expensive than the regular Jetta, but it’s worth it. The engine is one of the most powerful for any four-door sports car but still is easy on gas. For those who enjoy a manual transmission, there’s an option to have that on the Jetta GLI. Even with all of these features, the Jetta GLI will still last you up to 200,000 miles. You only have to pay $28,085 for a Jetta GLI, and you’ll have tons of fun in it.

6. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Source: Courtesy of Mazda USA

2023 Cost: $28,050

$28,050 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 34 MPG

A car with a cool name will always stand above a car without a cool name. The Mazda Miata just sounds like a fancy car. And it is. The car looks like it’s right out of a Hollywood action film. The car can convert into a convertible in a matter of seconds, letting you feel free while you drive. The compact style helps with gas mileage, giving you 34 MPG on the highway. It only costs you $28,050 to feel like you’re James Bond himself.

7. Dodge Challenger

Source: Roman Stasiuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $30,545

$30,545 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 30 MPG

Back in 1959, Dodge first introduced us to the Challenger as one of the first sports cars to buy. 60+ years later, here we are, still in awe whenever we see one driving down the road. The Challenger is a great car to turn heads with and at a very reasonable price. You’ll only have to pay $30,545 for a new one. You might also think since it has such a powerful engine you’ll end up spending more at the tank than you’d like. That would be wrong. The Challenger still gets 30 MPG on the highway, making it a very fuel-efficient car.

8. Toyota GR86

2023 Cost: $28,400

$28,400 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 28 MPG

If there’s one thing Toyota (NYSE: TM) is known for, it’s lasting forever with no problems. The GR86 makes it so that you can drive in style and feel safe in your car. The car looks like a coupe and like most Toyotas, gets excellent gas mileage, averaging 28 MPG on the highway. The GR86 only costs $28,400 which saves you money both when purchasing the car and at the fuel pump.

9. Nissan 370Z

Source: contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $30,090

$30,090 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 24 MPG

On the off chance you were to confuse the Nissan 370Z with the Batmobile, everyone would understand. This sleek design was made to have people give double takes when it drives past. You can be sure whenever you post a picture of your car, people will flock to you and comment on how amazing it is. Nissan is another great brand that can be relied upon for a long time, with some of their cars lasting up to 300,000 miles. Spending only $30,090 now to not have to buy a car for a long time is a great investment.

10. Kia Stinger

Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors America

2023 Cost: $36,690

$36,690 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 32 MPG

Kia has hit the nail on the head for some of their newest designs. The Stinger is no different, even though it has four doors. There’s something about how the car looks both elegant and sporty that’s different than most. It’s still not going to cost you an arm and a leg to get into one. These cars start at only $36,690 which leaves plenty of money to take road trips with. It’s easy to get to and from wherever it is you’re going since the car gets 32 MPG on the highway.

11. Chevrolet Camaro

Source: Raymond Boyd / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $30,900

$30,900 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 30 MPG

The Chevrolet Camaro has been a car to be proud of ever since 1966. You can have an old Camaro or a new one, and people will still look at you in awe. If you’re in the market for a new one, you won’t have to go too far into your savings. These cars only cost $30,900 and will stay on the road as long as you want them to. You also will have tons of fun with this car, thanks to the fact it’s been timed at 0-60 MPH in as little as four seconds. The Camaro is an excellent sports car to buy if you want one.

12. Subaru WRX

Source: teddyleung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $30,605

$30,605 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 26 MPG

Subaru makes great cars that look amazing, and the WRX is just another example of that. This four-door sedan truly has it all. As is the case with most Subarus, you can add whatever you want to the engine or the car, very easily. Thanks to the cheap price of $30,605, you’ll be excited to add more and more to your savings. You’ll be able to have this car for a long time, thanks to the fact Subarus is known for lasting up to 250,000 miles.

13. Acura Integra

Source: Brandon Woyshnis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2023 Cost: $31,500

$31,500 Miles Per Gallon (Highway): 37 MPG

The hatchback look of the Acura Integra is what brings it to this list. Like with Subarus, people can make their Acura Integra look however they want to. There are tons of different ways to match the interior with the exterior. You can be as creative as you want, thanks to the savings you’ll have from only spending $31,500 on a new Integra. It’s also going to be easy for you to drive around since you’ll be getting 37 MPG on the highway and saving money at the pump.

