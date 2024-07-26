This New Car Will Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck Anton Tolmachov / Shutterstock.com

With new car prices remaining high, customers can opt for value — buying a car with the lowest cost relative to its lifespan

While compact cars certainly provide value, there are several midsize cars, SUVs, and even trucks that are also value purchases

Shares of automotive companies fell this week after they reported quarterly financial results. With high car prices, slowing sales, and growing inventories at dealerships, some companies had to offer deep discounts or other incentives that in some cases cut into their profits. Ford (NYSE: F) shares have declined nearly 20% so far this week, General Motors (NYSE: GM) shed over 9%, and Stellantis (NYSE; STLA) dropped over 14%.

Gone are the pandemic days when high-income earners spent above ticker price on vehicles loaded with premium features. Now, lower-income earners find it difficult to pay suggested retail prices for these inventoried expensive and fully-loaded vehicles. Inflation and high interest rates make it even more difficult for new car buyers.

It’s true that car prices have declined somewhat in recent months, but they remain high, and while inventories are higher than they were during the pandemic years, they remain low compared to pre-pandemic years. This leaves car buyers with a choice of going for value and getting a car that provides, at least, the best bang for the buck. One way to do this is to calculate cost relative to the lifespan.

To find the new cars that will give you the most mileage for your money, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed iSeeCar’s report: The Best New Cars for the Money for 2024. In its study, iSeeCar analyzed the prices of over 8.3 million high-volume new cars sold from September through December 2023 and the odometer readings of over 181 million used cars. For each model, iSeeCar calculated the average price and compared it to its average lifespan in miles to get the purchase price per 10,000 miles. The top 20 cars with the lowest cost per 10,000 miles are listed here. Car sales figures are from GoodCarBadCar.

The study found the average new car price to be $47,885, and the average mileage lifespan to be 172,331. This means that a new car costs $2,779 for every 10,000 miles of lifespan, on average. The 20 cars on the list cost less than $2,000 per 10,000 miles of lifespan.

At the top of the list is the Mitsubishi Mirage. With a relatively low average price of $18,991 and over 172,000-mile average lifespan, the price per 10,000 miles is $1,099. This compact car is not alone on the list. In fact, the top five value cars are all compact cars.

Not all the cars on the list are compact cars, however, with four small SUVs — Honda CR-V (at $1,617 per 10,000 miles), Subaru Forester (at $1,850 per 10K miles), Subaru Outback (at $1,970 per 10K miles), and Toyota RAV4 (at $1,983 per 10K miles) — making the list as well. Several midsize cars also make the list and even two midsize trucks, the Toyota Tacoma (at $1,746 per 10K miles) and the Honda Ridgeline (at $1,817 per 10 K miles). (Another way is to ask for deep discount on these models: The Slowest-Selling New Cars in 2024.)

Toyota has six models in the top 20, including No. 2 Toyota Corolla with a value cost of $1,374 per 10,000 miles. Next, Honda and Subaru, have four models each. Nissan has two models on the list, while Chevrolet, Mazda, and Volkswagen have one each.

20. Toyota RAV4

Price per 10k miles: $1,983

$1,983 Average new car price: $35,359

$35,359 Average lifespan in miles: 178,320

178,320 Sales in first half 2024: 248,295 (#3 highest of 296 models)

248,295 (#3 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

19. Subaru Outback

Price per 10k miles: $1,970

$1,970 Average new car price: $39,809

$39,809 Average lifespan in miles: 202,033

202,033 Sales in first half 2024: 81,703 (#21 highest of 296 models)

81,703 (#21 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

18. Chevrolet Malibu

Price per 10k miles: $1,944

$1,944 Average new car price: $27,667

$27,667 Average lifespan in miles: 142,332

142,332 Sales in first half 2024: 69,109 (#34 highest of 296 models)

69,109 (#34 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: General Motors

17. Subaru Forester

Price per 10k miles: $1,850

$1,850 Average new car price: $36,018

$36,018 Average lifespan in miles: 194,651

194,651 Sales in first half 2024: 92,849 (#15 highest of 296 models)

92,849 (#15 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

16. Honda Ridgeline

Price per 10k miles: $1,817

$1,817 Average new car price: $44,225

$44,225 Average lifespan in miles: 243,431

243,431 Sales in first half 2024: 19,922 (#103 highest of 296 models)

19,922 (#103 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

15. Nissan Sentra

Price per 10k miles: $1,784

$1,784 Average new car price: $23,969

$23,969 Average lifespan in miles: 134,335

134,335 Sales in first half 2024: 89,030 (#19 highest of 296 models)

89,030 (#19 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

14. Toyota Camry Hybrid

Price per 10k miles: $1,767

$1,767 Average new car price: $35,631

$35,631 Average lifespan in miles: 201,644

201,644 Sales in first half 2024: 155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models)

155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

13. Toyota Tacoma

Price per 10k miles: $1,746

$1,746 Average new car price: $41,727

$41,727 Average lifespan in miles: 239,028

239,028 Sales in first half 2024: 69,437 (#33 highest of 296 models)

69,437 (#33 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

12. Volkswagen Jetta

Price per 10k miles: $1,737

$1,737 Average new car price: $25,778

$25,778 Average lifespan in miles: 148,410

148,410 Sales in first half 2024: 33,532 (#69 highest of 296 models)

33,532 (#69 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Volkswagen AG.

11. Subaru Legacy

Price per 10k miles: $1,735

$1,735 Average new car price: $32,889

$32,889 Average lifespan in miles: 189,603

189,603 Sales in first half 2024: 9,450 (#160 highest of 296 models)

9,450 (#160 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

10. Toyota Prius

Price per 10k miles: $1,683

$1,683 Average new car price: $35,313

$35,313 Average lifespan in miles: 209,839

209,839 Sales in first half 2024: 15,373 (#122 highest of 296 models)

15,373 (#122 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

9. Mazda 3

Price per 10k miles: $1,644

$1,644 Average new car price: $30,253

$30,253 Average lifespan in miles: 184,069

184,069 Sales in first half 2024: 17,827 (#113 highest of 296 models)

17,827 (#113 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Mazda Motor Corp.

8. Honda CR-V

Price per 10k miles: $1,617

$1,617 Average new car price: $35,490

$35,490 Average lifespan in miles: 219,509

219,509 Sales in first half 2024: 196,204 (#4 highest of 296 models)

196,204 (#4 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

7. Nissan Versa

Price per 10k miles: $1,588

$1,588 Average new car price: $20,601

$20,601 Average lifespan in miles: 129,696

129,696 Sales in first half 2024: 17,813 (#114 highest of 296 models)

17,813 (#114 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

6. Toyota Camry

Price per 10k miles: $1,585

$1,585 Average new car price: $31,960

$31,960 Average lifespan in miles: 201,644

201,644 Sales in first half 2024: 155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models)

155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

5. Honda Civic

Price per 10k miles: $1,531

$1,531 Average new car price: $28,594

$28,594 Average lifespan in miles: 186,824

186,824 Sales in first half 2024: 129,788 (#8 highest of 296 models)

129,788 (#8 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

4. Honda Accord

Price per 10k miles: $1,432

$1,432 Average new car price: $30,321

$30,321 Average lifespan in miles: 211,772

211,772 Sales in first half 2024: 80,721 (#22 highest of 296 models)

80,721 (#22 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

3. Subaru Impreza

Price per 10k miles: $1,409

$1,409 Average new car price: $27,830

$27,830 Average lifespan in miles: 197,562

197,562 Sales in first half 2024: 14,892 (#124 highest of 296 models)

14,892 (#124 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

2. Toyota Corolla

Price per 10k miles: $1,374

$1,374 Average new car price: $25,017

$25,017 Average lifespan in miles: 182,133

182,133 Sales in first half 2024: 121,991 (#10 highest of 296 models)

121,991 (#10 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

1. Mitsubishi Mirage

Price per 10k miles: $1,099

$1,099 Average new car price: $18,991

$18,991 Average lifespan in miles: 172,784

172,784 Sales in first half 2024: 9,864 (#156 highest of 296 models)

9,864 (#156 highest of 296 models) Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

With car prices still high, finding value models has become important for buyers. And while value can be defined in several ways, this study offers one approach for those who look for the lowest cost for mileage lifespan.