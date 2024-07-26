This New Car Will Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

Cars and Drivers

Shares of automotive companies fell this week after they reported quarterly financial results. With high car prices, slowing sales, and growing inventories at dealerships, some companies had to offer deep discounts or other incentives that in some cases cut into their profits. Ford (NYSE: F) shares have declined nearly 20% so far this week, General Motors (NYSE: GM) shed over 9%, and Stellantis (NYSE; STLA) dropped over 14%.

Gone are the pandemic days when high-income earners spent above ticker price on vehicles loaded with premium features. Now, lower-income earners find it difficult to pay suggested retail prices for these inventoried expensive and fully-loaded vehicles. Inflation and high interest rates make it even more difficult for new car buyers.

It’s true that car prices have declined somewhat in recent months, but they remain high, and while inventories are higher than they were during the pandemic years, they remain low compared to pre-pandemic years. This leaves car buyers with a choice of going for value and getting a car that provides, at least, the best bang for the buck. One way to do this is to calculate cost relative to the lifespan.

To find the new cars that will give you the most mileage for your money, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed iSeeCar’s report: The Best New Cars for the Money for 2024. In its study, iSeeCar analyzed the prices of over 8.3 million high-volume new cars sold from September through December 2023 and the odometer readings of over 181 million used cars. For each model, iSeeCar calculated the average price and compared it to its average lifespan in miles to get the purchase price per 10,000 miles. The top 20 cars with the lowest cost per 10,000 miles are listed here. Car sales figures are from GoodCarBadCar.

The study found the average new car price to be $47,885, and the average mileage lifespan to be 172,331. This means that a new car costs $2,779 for every 10,000 miles of lifespan, on average. The 20 cars on the list cost less than $2,000 per 10,000 miles of lifespan.

At the top of the list is the Mitsubishi Mirage. With a relatively low average price of $18,991 and over 172,000-mile average lifespan, the price per 10,000 miles is $1,099. This compact car is not alone on the list. In fact, the top five value cars are all compact cars.

Not all the cars on the list are compact cars, however, with four small SUVs — Honda CR-V (at $1,617 per 10,000 miles), Subaru Forester (at $1,850 per 10K miles), Subaru Outback (at $1,970 per 10K miles), and Toyota RAV4 (at $1,983 per 10K miles) — making the list as well. Several midsize cars also make the list and even two midsize trucks, the Toyota Tacoma (at $1,746 per 10K miles) and the Honda Ridgeline (at $1,817 per 10 K miles). (Another way is to ask for deep discount on these models: The Slowest-Selling New Cars in 2024.)

Toyota has six models in the top 20, including No. 2 Toyota Corolla with a value cost of $1,374 per 10,000 miles. Next, Honda and Subaru, have four models each. Nissan has two models on the list, while Chevrolet, Mazda, and Volkswagen have one each.

With car prices still high, finding value models has become important for buyers. And while value can be defined in several ways, this study offers one approach for those who look for the lowest cost for mileage lifespan.

20. Toyota RAV4

2024 Toyota RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV in White Pearl Crystal Shine, rear right, 06-09-2024 by Ethan Llamas
2024 Toyota RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV in White Pearl Crystal Shine, rear right, 06-09-2024 (BY-SA 4.0) by Ethan Llamas
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,983
  • Average new car price: $35,359
  • Average lifespan in miles: 178,320
  • Sales in first half 2024: 248,295 (#3 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

19. Subaru Outback

MIAS 2024 - 2024 Subaru Outback XT by Ethan Llamas
MIAS 2024 - 2024 Subaru Outback XT (BY-SA 4.0) by Ethan Llamas
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,970
  • Average new car price: $39,809
  • Average lifespan in miles: 202,033
  • Sales in first half 2024: 81,703 (#21 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

18. Chevrolet Malibu

2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT in Sterling Grey Metallic, rear right, 2024-03-31 by Elise240SX
2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT in Sterling Grey Metallic, rear right, 2024-03-31 (BY-SA 4.0) by Elise240SX
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,944
  • Average new car price: $27,667
  • Average lifespan in miles: 142,332
  • Sales in first half 2024: 69,109 (#34 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: General Motors

17. Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester Sport (2024) (53624216953) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
Subaru Forester Sport (2024) (53624216953) (BY 2.0) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,850
  • Average new car price: $36,018
  • Average lifespan in miles: 194,651
  • Sales in first half 2024: 92,849 (#15 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

16. Honda Ridgeline

2024 Honda Ridgeline front view by Deathpallie325
2024 Honda Ridgeline front view (BY-SA 4.0) by Deathpallie325
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,817
  • Average new car price: $44,225
  • Average lifespan in miles: 243,431
  • Sales in first half 2024: 19,922 (#103 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

15. Nissan Sentra

2024 Nissan Sentra front view by Deathpallie325
2024 Nissan Sentra front view (BY 4.0) by Deathpallie325
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,784
  • Average new car price: $23,969
  • Average lifespan in miles: 134,335
  • Sales in first half 2024: 89,030 (#19 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

14. Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE (2024) (53619876180) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE (2024) (53619876180) (BY 2.0) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,767
  • Average new car price: $35,631
  • Average lifespan in miles: 201,644
  • Sales in first half 2024: 155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

13. Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view by Deathpallie325
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view (BY-SA 4.0) by Deathpallie325
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,746
  • Average new car price: $41,727
  • Average lifespan in miles: 239,028
  • Sales in first half 2024: 69,437 (#33 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

12. Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition (2024) by usf1fan2
Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,737
  • Average new car price: $25,778
  • Average lifespan in miles: 148,410
  • Sales in first half 2024: 33,532 (#69 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Volkswagen AG.

11. Subaru Legacy

Subaru Legacy Sport (2024) (53624217063) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
Subaru Legacy Sport (2024) (53624217063) (BY 2.0) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,735
  • Average new car price: $32,889
  • Average lifespan in miles: 189,603
  • Sales in first half 2024: 9,450 (#160 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

10. Toyota Prius

2024 Toyota Prius in Silver by crudmucosa
2024 Toyota Prius in Silver (BY 2.0) by crudmucosa
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,683
  • Average new car price: $35,313
  • Average lifespan in miles: 209,839
  • Sales in first half 2024: 15,373 (#122 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

9. Mazda 3

Mazda 3 Sport 2.0 Core 2024 (53725925169) by RL GNZLZ from Chile
Mazda 3 Sport 2.0 Core 2024 (53725925169) (BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ from Chile
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,644
  • Average new car price: $30,253
  • Average lifespan in miles: 184,069
  • Sales in first half 2024: 17,827 (#113 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Mazda Motor Corp.

8. Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V EX-L AWD (2024) by usf1fan2
Honda CR-V EX-L AWD (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,617
  • Average new car price: $35,490
  • Average lifespan in miles: 219,509
  • Sales in first half 2024: 196,204 (#4 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

7. Nissan Versa

Nissan Versa 1.6 Sense 2020 by RL GNZLZ
Nissan Versa 1.6 Sense 2020 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,588
  • Average new car price: $20,601
  • Average lifespan in miles: 129,696
  • Sales in first half 2024: 17,813 (#114 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

6. Toyota Camry

0 Toyota Camry 70 3 by Benespit
0 Toyota Camry 70 3 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Benespit
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,585
  • Average new car price: $31,960
  • Average lifespan in miles: 201,644
  • Sales in first half 2024: 155,241 (#6 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

5. Honda Civic

Honda Civic XI hatchback by JustAnotherCarDesigner
Honda Civic XI hatchback (CC BY-SA 4.0) by JustAnotherCarDesigner
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,531
  • Average new car price: $28,594
  • Average lifespan in miles: 186,824
  • Sales in first half 2024: 129,788 (#8 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

4. Honda Accord

Honda Accord EX (2024) by usf1fan2
Honda Accord EX (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,432
  • Average new car price: $30,321
  • Average lifespan in miles: 211,772
  • Sales in first half 2024: 80,721 (#22 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

3. Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Impreza at the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Auto Show by Stacy Sheff from Los Angeles, USA
2024 Subaru Impreza at the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Auto Show (CC0 1.0) by Stacy Sheff from Los Angeles, USA
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,409
  • Average new car price: $27,830
  • Average lifespan in miles: 197,562
  • Sales in first half 2024: 14,892 (#124 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

2. Toyota Corolla

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Premium Luxury by Chanokchon
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Premium Luxury (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,374
  • Average new car price: $25,017
  • Average lifespan in miles: 182,133
  • Sales in first half 2024: 121,991 (#10 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

1. Mitsubishi Mirage

Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 GLX 2024 (1) by Captainmorlypogi1959
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 GLX 2024 (1) (BY-SA 4.0) by Captainmorlypogi1959
  • Price per 10k miles: $1,099
  • Average new car price: $18,991
  • Average lifespan in miles: 172,784
  • Sales in first half 2024: 9,864 (#156 highest of 296 models)
  • Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

