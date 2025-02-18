The Most Reliable Car in America

Cars and Drivers

Some auto research firms use reliability as a primary factor for car buyers, but the definition varies from firm to firm. However, most look at costs over several years. This usually includes repair costs. A new study from iSeeCars uses purchase price and how long a model is on the road, on average.

iSeeCars looked at the prices of 3.8 million vehicles. The survey was done from July to December 2024. Additionally, the measure included odometer readings from 368 million used cars. iSeeCars picked these yardsticks because of what it sees as the best value for consumers. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “We’ve identified the models offering the lowest purchase price and the longest lifespan, helping consumers maximize their new car budget.”

The Honda Civic was at the top of the list of most reliable car models. The average list price for the model was $27,564. Its average lifespan was 13,7 years, which yields a price per year of $2,006. The industry average for price per year is $4,197.

These are the 15 most reliable car models:

Model Avg. Price Lifespan (Years) Price per Year
Honda Civic $27,564 13.7 $2,006
Toyota Corolla $25,218 11.6 $2,166
Mazda Mazda3 (hatchback) $31,849 14.1 $2,260
Honda Accord $30,659 13.1 $2,339
Subaru Impreza $26,900 11.2 $2,399
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport $28,250 11.8 $2,400
Honda CR-V $36,009 15.0 $2,401
Toyota RAV4 $35,258 14.6 $2,411
Kia Soul $23,863 9.9 $2,417
Mazda Mazda3 (sedan) $27,735 10.6 $2,608
Hyundai Elantra $25,536 9.8 $2,608
Toyota Prius $34,333 13.0 $2,649
Toyota Camry Hybrid $35,471 13.2 $2,683
Nissan Sentra $24,886 9.0 $2,755
Nissan Versa $21,011 7.6 $2,767

