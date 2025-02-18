The Most Reliable Car in America burwellphotography / E+ via Getty Images

Some auto research firms use reliability as a primary factor for car buyers, but the definition varies from firm to firm. However, most look at costs over several years. This usually includes repair costs. A new study from iSeeCars uses purchase price and how long a model is on the road, on average.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that the Honda Civic is the most reliable car in America.

This is based on purchase price and the average lifespan of the vehicle.

iSeeCars looked at the prices of 3.8 million vehicles. The survey was done from July to December 2024. Additionally, the measure included odometer readings from 368 million used cars. iSeeCars picked these yardsticks because of what it sees as the best value for consumers. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “We’ve identified the models offering the lowest purchase price and the longest lifespan, helping consumers maximize their new car budget.”

The Honda Civic was at the top of the list of most reliable car models. The average list price for the model was $27,564. Its average lifespan was 13,7 years, which yields a price per year of $2,006. The industry average for price per year is $4,197.

These are the 15 most reliable car models:

Model Avg. Price Lifespan (Years) Price per Year Honda Civic $27,564 13.7 $2,006 Toyota Corolla $25,218 11.6 $2,166 Mazda Mazda3 (hatchback) $31,849 14.1 $2,260 Honda Accord $30,659 13.1 $2,339 Subaru Impreza $26,900 11.2 $2,399 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport $28,250 11.8 $2,400 Honda CR-V $36,009 15.0 $2,401 Toyota RAV4 $35,258 14.6 $2,411 Kia Soul $23,863 9.9 $2,417 Mazda Mazda3 (sedan) $27,735 10.6 $2,608 Hyundai Elantra $25,536 9.8 $2,608 Toyota Prius $34,333 13.0 $2,649 Toyota Camry Hybrid $35,471 13.2 $2,683 Nissan Sentra $24,886 9.0 $2,755 Nissan Versa $21,011 7.6 $2,767

