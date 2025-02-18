The Most Reliable Car in America

Some auto research firms use reliability as a primary factor for car buyers, but the definition varies from firm to firm. However, most look at costs over several years. This usually includes repair costs. A new study from iSeeCars uses purchase price and how long a model is on the road, on average.
iSeeCars looked at the prices of 3.8 million vehicles. The survey was done from July to December 2024. Additionally, the measure included odometer readings from 368 million used cars. iSeeCars picked these yardsticks because of what it sees as the best value for consumers. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “We’ve identified the models offering the lowest purchase price and the longest lifespan, helping consumers maximize their new car budget.”
The Honda Civic was at the top of the list of most reliable car models. The average list price for the model was $27,564. Its average lifespan was 13,7 years, which yields a price per year of $2,006. The industry average for price per year is $4,197.
These are the 15 most reliable car models:
|Model
|Avg. Price
|Lifespan (Years)
|Price per Year
|Honda Civic
|$27,564
|13.7
|$2,006
|Toyota Corolla
|$25,218
|11.6
|$2,166
|Mazda Mazda3 (hatchback)
|$31,849
|14.1
|$2,260
|Honda Accord
|$30,659
|13.1
|$2,339
|Subaru Impreza
|$26,900
|11.2
|$2,399
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|$28,250
|11.8
|$2,400
|Honda CR-V
|$36,009
|15.0
|$2,401
|Toyota RAV4
|$35,258
|14.6
|$2,411
|Kia Soul
|$23,863
|9.9
|$2,417
|Mazda Mazda3 (sedan)
|$27,735
|10.6
|$2,608
|Hyundai Elantra
|$25,536
|9.8
|$2,608
|Toyota Prius
|$34,333
|13.0
|$2,649
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|$35,471
|13.2
|$2,683
|Nissan Sentra
|$24,886
|9.0
|$2,755
|Nissan Versa
|$21,011
|7.6
|$2,767
