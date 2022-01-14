This Is the Best Company to Work for in America

Companies have found it hard to find retain workers recently. Millions of jobs remain open, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Also, so many people have left jobs that the term “Great Resignation” was coined recently.

People leave jobs for a number of reasons. Among them, particularly recently, are low pay and, because of the pandemic, risky work conditions.

Despite the change in behavior across the American workforce, some companies are highly regarded by their employees. Job satisfaction at these places is usually high.

The companies in the recently released Best Places to Work 2022 list from company review website Glassdoor were picked based on employee opinions. These employees make their selections anonymously. Among the criteria are career opportunities, work/life balance, opinions about senior management, pay and benefits and whether the employee would recommend the company to a friend.



When the study was released, Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s chief executive officer, commented:

The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.

The highest possible score among the companies evaluate was 5.

The top of the list was dominated by two types of companies: high-tech and consulting. In general, people who work at these companies have high levels of education and are paid extremely well, compared to the total American workforce.

Nvidia topped the list with a score of 4.6. The high-end semiconductor manufacturer was founded in 1993 and has been hugely successful. Its revenue in the third quarter reached $7.1 billion, up 50% from the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.97, or 83% higher over the same period.

Based on its market cap of $698 billion, it is among the most valuable companies in the world. Its stock price is up 108% in the past year, compared to the S&P 500, which has risen 16% over the same period.

Several other companies had a 4.6 rating, including Bain, Box, eXp Realty and Hubspot. Others rated extremely high were Google and McKinsey.

