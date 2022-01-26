The Best American Company for Diversity

The era of white men dominating management at companies has begun to disappear, although many people think it has not been fast enough. Among the facts often stated is that less than 8% of the CEOs of the Fortune 500 are women. Only five CEOs of those companies are Black.

This level of discrimination goes far down the ladder of seniority. According to Pew, women make 84% of what men do to perform comparable jobs.

Diversity at all levels has become such a huge issue that companies have started to publish reports on who works for them, based on both race and what is called “underrepresented communities,” which includes Black Americans, females, people of Hispanic origin and people who are multiracial. Apple is one such company. It puts out a highly detailed diversity report each year.

The recent Best Companies for Diversity 2021 report from workplace review website Comparably divided the 70,000 companies in its database into those with more than 500 employees and those with fewer.



The methodology was significantly narrow:

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by female employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (November 26, 2020-November 26, 2021).

Among the yardsticks used were compensation, career opportunities, leadership and work environment. Each set of answers was given a numerical value. To qualify, an organization had to have 75 employees who participated in the survey.

The company at the top of the large corporate list was RingCentral. This cloud-based service helps companies with employee communication and collaboration. Like many modest-sized tech stocks, its shares have been badly battered this year. As of this writing, they are down about 60% over the past 52 weeks. In the most recently reported quarter, the company had revenue of $415 million. It lost $146 million for the same period.

These are the 20 best companies for diversity:

RingCentral, Belmont, Calif.

Adobe, San Jose, Calif.

IBM, Armonk, N.Y.

Microsoft, Redmond, Wash.

Zoom Video Communications, San Jose, Calif.

Chegg, Santa Clara, Calif.

Credit Karma, Oakland, Calif.

Medallia, San Francisco, Calif.

SentinelOne, Mountain View, Calif.

Google, Mountain View, Calif.

Globant, San Francisco, Calif.

Sitel Group, Miami, Fla.

HubSpot, Cambridge, Mass.

Concentrix, Fremont, Calif.

Experian, Costa Mesa, Calif.

TaskUs, New Braunfels, Texas

Guidewire Software, San Mateo, Calif.

ZoomInfo, Vancouver, Wash.

Farmers Insurance, Woodland Hills, Calif.

Gympass, New York, N.Y.

