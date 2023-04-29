Lordstown Motors Gets Hammered

Investors in the struggling electric vehicle manufacturer, Lordstown Motors, were hoping for a reversal of fortune, but unfortunately, it appears the company is headed for bankruptcy. Lordstown recently received a delisting notice from Nasdaq, and its stock has fallen to $.47, a significant decline from its 52-week high of $3.73. A reverse stock split is often the final effort of a publicly traded company that is struggling to survive. Lordstown’s market capitalization has dwindled to a mere $124 million.



Lordstown’s investors should have seen its demise coming. They were given a great deal of warning. In its most recently reported quarter, it lost $102 million on almost non-existent sales. A complex deal with Foxconn may have put $150 million. But Lordstown could burn through that in a few months.

Lordstown’s recent troubles began just before the release of its earnings report. It shuttered production and had a recall. The company’s initial attempts to establish a foothold in the electric vehicle market were unsuccessful, effectively preventing it from becoming a major player in the EV industry.

Lordstown made several mistakes before its final one. It priced its Endurance pick-up at $65,000. Before Ford jacked up prices on its F-150 Lightning, it was priced at about $40,000. The F-150 gas-powered version sells over 600,000 units a year. It has a built-in market of customers Lordstown could never have had. (These are America’s favorite pick-up trucks.)



The EV market had become more dynamic than it was when Lordstown announced the Endurance. Chevy and Ram are about to enter the EV pickup markets. EV vehicle sales leader Tesla will as well. Along with a market that is about to be flooded, there have been, and will be, brutal price cuts to grab market share. A $65,000 vehicle would never have had a chance. (These are the biggest electric vehicle business failures in American history.)

Lordstown’s success was always a long shot. Now, it is not a shot at all.