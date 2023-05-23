A Disney World Trip for $6,000

At the heart of Disney’s earnings is what it calls its Parks, Experiences and Products segment. Last quarter, that segment had revenue of $7.7 billion, up 17%. Operating income for the segment was $2.1 billion, up 23%. Without this contribution, Disney’s quarter would have been dismal. (These are the best cities for vacationing with kids.)



One metric worth using to understand the success of the parks is what it costs a family of four to visit Disney World for a week in early summer. According to Mouse Hacking, the figure is $6,320.



To put the figure in context, the median household income in 2021 was $70,784. And that is before taxes. Federal, state and property taxes could bring that number below $60,000. This comparison of income to the “cost” of Disney is telling.



Disney brands are part of the reason people go to the parks. Disney is the ninth most valuable brand in the United States at $44.5 billion, up 21% from 2021. Under that brand are dozens of others, including Pixar and Marvel. Many of the characters from these brands are part of the theme park experience.



Whatever else is true about Disney, its theme parks are durable. Disney World was opened in 1971. Disney Land opened in 1955. Disney also has parks in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The cost to visit Disney World is outrageous, but Disney has built a brand that draws people despite that.