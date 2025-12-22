Why Six Flags Crashed in 2025, but Disney Survived

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The theme park industry endured a tough 2025, with operators facing ongoing economic pressures that reduced discretionary consumer spending, extreme weather events that closed parks on numerous high-traffic days, and growing competition for leisure dollars. Regional amusement parks, reliant on local and drive-in visitation, suffered disproportionately compared to large, diversified destination operators with global draw.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) stock plummeted approximately 70% year-to-date, trading around $14 per share after opening above $55 per share following its 2024 merger. In sharp contrast, Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has stayed virtually flat this year, down just 0.1% and closing last Friday near $111 per share.

Six Flags Entertainment (FUN)

The July 1, 2024,” merger of equals” between Cedar Fair and Six Flags created North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, combining 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts. The transaction promised significant cost synergies and enhanced scale, but instead exposed serious integration difficulties, operational missteps, and external pressures.

Although the deal was intended to boost revenue and share access, the combined company faces significant debt that has led to cost-cutting, staffing cuts, and park closures to stabilize finances. For example, Six Flags America in Maryland closed last month after 50 years in operation, and California’s Great America is slated to be closed, possibly in 2027.

Attendance has been inconsistent and ultimately weak. Year-to-date, despite having 42% more operating days, attendance was up only 23%. Unfavorable weather played a major role, with park closures on approximately 60% of impacted days occurring during peak high-attendance weekends.

Six Flags’ financial results suffered significant deterioration as a result. Third-quarter revenue fell 2% to $1.32 billion, missing analyst expectations, while full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance was repeatedly reduced, going from an initial range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion in August to $780 million to $805 million by November.

The combined theme park operator carries substantial debt, approximately $5 billion at the end of Q3, which heightens Six Flags’ risk in a value-conscious consumer environment. It didn’t help that management implemented aggressive pricing strategies that alienated guests. CEO Richard Zimmerman announced in August that he will step down at the end of the year.

The chaos, though, led activist investor JANA Partners to acquire a 9% stake, advocating for strategic and governance adjustments. These combined factors drove multiple analyst downgrades and led to the stock’s dramatic decline in 2025.

Disney (DIS)

In contrast, Disney’s Experiences segment — made up of theme parks, resorts, and the Disney Cruise Line — delivered outstanding results in fiscal 2025, with operating income hitting a record $10 billion. The majority of Disney’s Experiences revenue continues to come from Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, yet it saw increased crowds and spending at its international parks, primarily at Disneyland Paris. New attractions, such as World of Frozen, helped elevate spending and drive robust growth through increased visits.

For the year, though, Disney admitted overall attendance weakened, falling 1% for the fiscal year, a reversal from the 1% increase it enjoyed in 2024, as prices rose. However, higher per-capita guest spending and operational efficiencies more than offset the softness.

The launch of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s latest expansion, drove higher passenger days and revenue for the segment.

What sets Disney apart is its diversified revenue streams: premium offerings, dynamic pricing, beloved consumer products, and strong park identity all provide the park operator with significant stability.

Moreover, the segment’s global scale, iconic intellectual property, and ongoing investments in new experiences helped insulate it from regional pressures. It has the added benefit of a broader presence in media, streaming, and content creation that helps support performance, allowing Disney to achieve record profitability in a challenging leisure environment.