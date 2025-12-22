S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Why Six Flags Crashed in 2025, but Disney Survived

Quick Read

  • Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) stock dropped 70% in 2025 after its 2024 merger exposed integration issues and weak attendance. Disney (DIS) stock stayed flat.
  • Six Flags cut full-year EBITDA guidance from $1.08B-$1.12B to $780M-$805M and carries $5B in debt.
  • Disney’s theme park segment hit record operating income of $10B despite 1% attendance decline as higher spending per guest offset weakness.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why Six Flags Crashed in 2025, but Disney Survived

© Bertl123/Shutterstock

The theme park industry endured a tough 2025, with operators facing ongoing economic pressures that reduced discretionary consumer spending, extreme weather events that closed parks on numerous high-traffic days, and growing competition for leisure dollars. Regional amusement parks, reliant on local and drive-in visitation, suffered disproportionately compared to large, diversified destination operators with global draw. 

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) stock plummeted approximately 70% year-to-date, trading around $14 per share after opening above $55 per share following its 2024 merger. In sharp contrast, Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has stayed virtually flat this year, down just 0.1% and closing last Friday near $111 per share.

Six Flags Entertainment (FUN)

The July 1, 2024,” merger of equals” between Cedar Fair and Six Flags created North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, combining 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts. The transaction promised significant cost synergies and enhanced scale, but instead exposed serious integration difficulties, operational missteps, and external pressures.

Although the deal was intended to boost revenue and share access, the combined company faces significant debt that has led to cost-cutting, staffing cuts, and park closures to stabilize finances. For example, Six Flags America in Maryland closed last month after 50 years in operation, and California’s Great America is slated to be closed, possibly in 2027.

Attendance has been inconsistent and ultimately weak. Year-to-date, despite having 42% more operating days, attendance was up only 23%. Unfavorable weather played a major role, with park closures on approximately 60% of impacted days occurring during peak high-attendance weekends.

Six Flags’ financial results suffered significant deterioration as a result. Third-quarter revenue fell 2% to $1.32 billion, missing analyst expectations, while full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance was repeatedly reduced, going from an initial range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion in August to $780 million to $805 million by November. 

The combined theme park operator carries substantial debt, approximately $5 billion at the end of Q3, which heightens Six Flags’ risk in a value-conscious consumer environment. It didn’t help that management implemented aggressive pricing strategies that alienated guests. CEO Richard Zimmerman announced in August that he will step down at the end of the year. 

The chaos, though, led activist investor JANA Partners to acquire a 9% stake, advocating for strategic and governance adjustments. These combined factors drove multiple analyst downgrades and led to the stock’s dramatic decline in 2025.

Disney (DIS)

In contrast, Disney’s Experiences segment — made up of theme parks, resorts, and the Disney Cruise Line — delivered outstanding results in fiscal 2025, with operating income hitting a record $10 billion. The majority of Disney’s Experiences revenue continues to come from Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, yet it saw increased crowds and spending at its international parks, primarily at Disneyland Paris. New attractions, such as World of Frozen, helped elevate spending and drive robust growth through increased visits.

For the year, though, Disney admitted overall attendance weakened, falling 1% for the fiscal year, a reversal from the 1% increase it enjoyed in 2024, as prices rose. However, higher per-capita guest spending and operational efficiencies more than offset the softness. 

The launch of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s latest expansion, drove higher passenger days and revenue for the segment.

What sets Disney apart is its diversified revenue streams: premium offerings, dynamic pricing, beloved consumer products, and strong park identity all provide the park operator with significant stability. 

Moreover, the segment’s global scale, iconic intellectual property, and ongoing investments in new experiences helped insulate it from regional pressures. It has the added benefit of a broader presence in media, streaming, and content creation that helps support performance, allowing Disney to achieve record profitability in a challenging leisure environment.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Disney Park Ticket Prices Up 100%
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Disney Park Ticket Prices Up 100%

A recent analysis reveals that some Walt Disney park ticket prices have increased 100% in the past decade.
Why Reopening Parks Is Crucial for Disney Stock
Chris Lange |

Why Reopening Parks Is Crucial for Disney Stock

A lot is going wrong for Disney now, with much of its business being shut down. There is some optimism…
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Disney Theme Parks as a Proxy for the Middle Class

The ability to afford theme park visits is a good proxy for the financial health of the middle class. The…
Disney Faces Deepening Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Disney Faces Deepening Trouble

The Walt Disney Company, plagued by trouble in its streaming business, TV networks, and studios, now faces problems at its…
12 Troubling Facts About Disney’s Parks
Douglas A. McIntyre |

12 Troubling Facts About Disney’s Parks

Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, in Anaheim, California. In 1965, the year before he died, he announced that he…
Will the Shanghai Disney Resort Outshine Disneyland and Disney World?
Jon C. Ogg |

Will the Shanghai Disney Resort Outshine Disneyland and Disney World?

Is it possible that the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and the resorts in America could ultimately be trumped by the…
5 Stocks to Buy Now That May Be Huge 2021 Summertime Winners
Lee Jackson |

5 Stocks to Buy Now That May Be Huge 2021 Summertime Winners

With school soon to be out and COVID-19 restrictions largely loosening or over, families are getting ready for their long-awaited…
Did Disney+ Growth Save Walt Disney’s Earnings Report?
Jon C. Ogg |

Did Disney+ Growth Save Walt Disney’s Earnings Report?

Earnings season may be coming to an end, but there are still many important companies reporting how their quarter went.…
Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (December 2025)
Joel South |

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (December 2025)

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) gained 4.54% over the past month after falling 2.64% the month prior. The…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80