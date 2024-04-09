5 Chevy Equinox Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

First released to the world in 2004 for the 2005 model year, the Chevy Equinox has been a hit for the iconic American brand. Sales of the Equinox have slowly climbed over time as 2004 sales were around 84,024 while Chevy sold 212,701 Equinox vehicles by 2023. Given these numbers, it’s fair to say that Equinox has been competitive in the compact SUV market.

However, this doesn’t mean the Equinox has been perfect every year. The reality is that some Chevy Equinox models are more reliable than others. With this in mind, if you’re on the hunt for a used Equinox, let’s take a look at the model years to avoid and those to own.

Avoid: 2006

Without any doubt, the worst Chevy Equinox model year is the 2006 model. Over 1,000 complaints were made to the NHTSA (National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration) in this year alone according to CarComplaints.com. By far the biggest issue revolved around the A/C system. To be more specific, Equinox owners complained the car would blow cold air when trying to use the heating system.

The opposite would happen when using the A/C as it would blow hot air. Along with A/C issues, the other largest NHTSA complaint revolved around sunroof leaks as rainwater would get into the vehicle. Finally, customers complained their power windows would stop working altogether which was a real headache.

Avoid: 2010

Jumping ahead a few years, the next model year to avoid with the Chevy Equinox is from 2010. This model year kicks off a four-year period where Equinox undergoes its biggest growing pains as it moves into its second generation. Focusing specifically on 2010, the Equinox once again saw over 1,000 NHTSA complaints with the largest number focused on engine problems.

Over 319 complaints made against Equinox focused on both defective engines and excessive oil consumption. Unfortunately for Equinox owners, both of these issues could come with a hefty price tag. Repairs for excessive oil consumption to the engine could cost upward of $3,370 on average according to CarComplaints. Likewise, engine defects could cost upward of $4,100 to fix.

Avoid: 2011

Continuing the Equinox’s bad-luck streak in the early 2010s, engine problems continued to plague the vehicle in 2011. Over 1,000 complaints were made to the NHTSA this year alone. To this point, engine complaints rose year-over-year to 434 complaints in total. Simply stated, Equinox owners were very concerned about the excessive oil consumption issue.

In addition, this issue was now spreading in 2011 and could cause a ticking noise as an Equinox owner was driving. Other engine problems focused on the car simply shutting off while driving, a frightening proposition. Add in a bunch of transmission failures and it’s clear to stay away from the 2011 model.

Avoid: 2012

Unfortunately for Chevy, engine issues were not fixed with the 2012 Equinox release. The same story continued as over 1,000 NHTSA complaints were made, 352 of them focused on engine problems. It’s a bit of a repeat once again as excessive oil consumption remains the biggest problem facing Equinox owners with 2nd generation models. However, problems also expanded in 2012 as owners raised the issue of the engine jerking, stalling, or shutting down while driving.

Even with a new 2.4L I4 engine released in 2012, Chevy was unable to fix the car’s most glaring issues. Customers began to complain vocally over the oil issues with Chevy committing to make good with the 2013 model year.

Avoid: 2013

Try as Chevy might, it just couldn’t fix everything in 2013. This model year would lead to even more problems as owners began to see issues with the timing chain and increased reports of engine stalls. As a result, NHTSA complaints remained high with over 1,000 complaints received. The pattern of engine problems once again led the way with 368 total complaints.

The introduction of Chevy’s 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine simply wasn’t solving any problems with the Equinox and was instead creating new issues. However, engine issues weren’t the only problem as the Equinox also saw owners complaining over poor infotainment reliability and interior lights going off at random times. Last but not least, the power seat-adjuster would stop working altogether.

Own: 2009

Flipping things around, the 2009 Chevy Equinox, the last model of the 1st generation, is widely viewed as the car’s best year. A new 3.4L V6 engine was responsible for positive owner feedback as well as a variety of different trim levels. The luxurious LTZ variant included an upgraded sound system, more comfortable interior material, and even navigation.

The 2009 model also introduced additional airbag systems, which helped with overall safety ratings for the Equinox. When you include a new stability control feature, things were looking up for Chevy. In total, this year was capped off with a mild number of only 172 complaints to the NHTSA.

Own: 2018

The next really solid year for the Chevy Equinox didn’t happen until 2018. While the year saw 444 NHTSA complaints, this number was steadily declining from earlier in the decade. While some issues persisted like engine stalls and electrical hiccups, Consumer Reports would give the Equinox higher-than-average ratings beginning in 2018.

A significant update in Equinox’s exterior also gave the car a whole new look that felt more sporty and competitive against other entrants in the compact SUV market. The car lost about 400 pounds, making it lighter than ever as well. Additionally, Chevrolet also introduced new features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Own: 2019

Overall Equinox quality saw yet another improvement as the calendar year turned from 2018 to 2019. Only 244 total NHTSA complaints were filed in 2019, one of the lowest totals the Equinox had ever seen. The largest problem and biggest driver of complaints was a charge cooler tube failure. However, even this only amounted to 10 total NHTSA complaints.

As another sign of faith for potential Equinox owners, Consumer Reports gave the vehicle a 4 out of 5 on the reliability score. With 27 MPG and prices that started at $17,525 new, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Equinox sold well in 2019. When you factor in additional enhancements Chevy performed with interior features as well as infotainment update, the 2019 is a worthwhile grab.

Own: 2020

There is a definite pattern of new is better with the Chevy Equinox as 2020 saw a mere 167 NHTSA complaints. There was a small number of engine complaints across various issues, but only 34 total issues out of the total volume centered around the engine. Once again, Consumer Reports plugged the Chevy Equinox as a standout choice in the compact SUV segment. This is a far cry from where the vehicle was 5 five years ago, never mind back in 2010.

One big feature carried over from 2019 was the introduction of 3 different engine types. A 1.5L turbo, 2.0L turbo, and 1.6L turbo diesel gave buyers even more choices with the Equinox.

Own: 2021

Last but not least, the 2021 Chevy Equinox is arguably one of the best models to own. With features like lane-keeping assist, automatic braking, and forward-collision alert becoming standard, Chevy saw the light and is looking to attract new buyers toward its compact SUV.

More importantly, 2021 saw only 36 total NHTSA complaints, so there’s a clear sign the company is listening to owner problems and acting on the feedback. Best of all, these features and strong Consumer Reports scores carry through 2021 but also into 2023 as well. There is a definite sign the last few years of the gas-powered Chevy Equinox will be out on a high note.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored) Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the

advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Take the retirement quiz right here.