The 5 Worst Chevy Tahoe Years To Avoid and 5 Years to Own

When it comes to large SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe is among the best-known names. It offers extra big cargo areas and room for many passengers. Available since 1994, the Tahoe has undergone quite a few improvements over the years but remains the king of full-sized SUVs. Against fierce competition from the Expedition, Armada, Yukon, and Sequoia, the Tahoe has to be at the top of its game every year.

Although the Tahoe has had many good years, the good certainly comes with the bad. Creating quality vehicles that last creates long-term repeat customers which Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) desperately needed to keep pace with Ford and international competitors. In fact, over the last 5 years, GM’s stock price has been essentially flat, hovering around the $40 mark. With this in mind, 24/7 Wall Street is taking a look at the best and worst model years for the Chevy Tahoe.

Avoid: 2003

Source: Guillaume Vachey / Wikimedia Commons

Starting with the 2003 model year, the Chevy Tahoe certainly had one of its big off years. With a total of 722 NHTSA complaints, the 2003 model had numerous electrical problems. The biggest emphasis here was on Tahoe owners who would have either a dead battery or the instrument panel would stop working. With the instrument panel going dead, Tahoe owners were unable to drive which led to a ton of owner frustration.

The next big issue focused on power steering going out. For the most part, customers had this happen when they were making a turn. While it wasn’t a frequent issue with the vehicle, it happened enough to warrant many customer complaints. Combined with a groaning noise while turning, power steering needed a big fix in 2003.

Avoid: 2004

Source: Spanish Coches / Wikimedia Commons

One of the worst model years for the Tahoe, the 2004 model was the third highest with NHTSA complaints totaling 712. According to CarComplaints.com, the biggest issue focused on electrical problems. With 214 complaints focused on electrical, this was almost one-third of all 2014 NHTSA complaints. Carrying over from 2003, the instrument cluster not turning on with the ignition turnover remained a serious problem.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Chevy was able to find a fix between model years. The next serious issue for 2004 and a big reason to avoid this model year was related to brake problems. Ninety separate NHTSA complaints were filed indicating Tahoe owners had service brake warnings that were not necessary.

Avoid: 2005

Source: lostinfog / Wikimedia Commons

The bad luck years for the Chevrolet Tahoe carried over into the third year in a row in 2005. This year focused heavily on transmission and interior accessory issues. The bottom line was that the 2003, 2004, and 2005 Tahoes were to be avoided. Add in an incorrect speedometer, and the 2005 model could be an easy way to get yourself in a little bit of speeding trouble.

Unfortunately, Chevy wasn’t covering any fines. All in total, 444 NHTSA complaints were filed in 2005, which was at least an improvement over the previous two years. Separately, Chevy issued two recalls for the 2005 model related to a missing push rod and corrosion within the anti-lock braking system. Combined with all of the other lingering trouble this year, you should stay far away from the 2005 Tahoe.

Avoid: 2007

Source: Sfoskett~commonswiki / Wikimedia Commons

After things started to look up in 2006, things took a turn for the worse for Tahoe owners in 2007. This is arguably the worst model year for the Tahoe since its release. Over 1,000 NHTSA complaints were filed with a heavy emphasis on both engine and electrical problems. For the former, a new issue was discovered in 2007 with excessive oil consumption which wouldn’t happen until the Tahoe approached 100,000 miles.

While the fix wasn’t expensive, it was still a headache to have to worry about. However, faulty engines not starting for Tahoe owners was the last straw for many. Combine this headache with complaints about water collecting in the doors and the 2007 model was the worst Chevy Tahoe model to purchase.

Avoid: 2015

Source: Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Over the next almost decade, things for Chevy Tahoe owners started to look up. At least until 2015 when over 1,000 NHTSA issues were filed among an array of brake and electrical problems. With one-quarter of the complaints related to braking, the brakes not working properly was a major focal point. Braking was an obvious necessity and even more so in a car as large as the Tahoe that requires extra distance to stop.

When layered on top of issues with electronic stability control, the Tahoe was just seeing problem after problem in 2015. Last but not least, electrical problems persisted related to the power door locks failing, so customers had issues getting into their vehicles. Add in interior lights not working when the Tahoe door was opened and it’s best to just stay away from 2015 Tahoe models.

Own: 2006

Source: Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Somehow, in the middle of two really terrible years for the Tahoe in 2005 and 2007, the 2006 model is among the best. With only 144 NHTSA complaints filed, 2006 represented one of the best-used Tahoe model years you look back on today. Among the existing complaints, 27 were related to body and paint problems, specifically the rear gate intermittently working for many Tahoe owners.

Where things look up for the 2006 Chevy Tahoe is with the inclusion of both traction control and tire monitoring as standard. Even with some minor issues, customers still report the 2006 Chevy Tahoe as one of the most reliable models of all time. As long as the car remains serviced properly, issues should be minimal.

Own: 2018

Source: RL GNZLZ / Wikimedia Commons

While some older models like the 2010 Tahoes were also pretty strong, the best models you can own were more recent. This started with the 2018 Chevy Tahoe which was one of the first models to offer the RST package. The inclusion of a larger 6.2L V8 engine added more horsepower, which was ideal for off-roading and adventures. Chevy also added new body-colored grilles and larger brakes that were better suited for handling the additional engine power.

With only 80 NHTSA complaints, broader customer issues with this model were also very low. Of these complaints, 10 centered around various issues customers had with infotainment lighting, interior lighting, etc. As a single issue cannot be identified, it’s more likely these issues were confined to individual Tahoe builds and not a sign of a larger problem.

Own: 2019

Source: RL GNZLZ / Wikimedia Commons

With J.D. Power providing the 2019 Chevy Tahoe an 80 out of 100 rating for the Tahoe, things were looking up. When you factor in the 84 out of 100 score for resale value, it’s clear the 2019 Tahoe turned around reliability from a decade prior. With only 66 NHTSA complaints filed, the proof was right there to see Chevy was turning things around. It was going to be easy to add the 2019 Tahoe model to its own “buy” list if you can find it for the right price.

When you also consider this model year added keyless entry with push-button start and a new 10-speed transmission, things were looking up. Best of all, the 2019 had the lowest recall number for any Tahoe since its first model release. If you wanted this body style of the Tahoe, 2019 was undoubtedly the year to pick up a used model with low miles.

Own: 2020

Source: MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

It’s hard to believe considering where the Tahoe was 10 years earlier, but 2020 marked a new low with only 19 NHTSA complaints filed. Right away you can give Chevy a win for this model year and add it to a list of model years to consider owning. Best of all, there wasn’t one major complaint area with the 2019 model, so any issues were specific to individual vehicle owners and not the source of any larger issues.

This was the model year to receive a perfect 5 out of 5 from Consumer Reports as far as reliability. When combined with a J.D. Power reliability score of 83 out of 100, there was little reason not to give this model a long hard look if you’re in the market for a used Chevy Tahoe. Considering it was the last model year of the Tahoe’s 4th generation, Chevy had ironed out all lingering problems

Own: 2021

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With the launch of the 5th generation Chevy Tahoe, the company was poised to bring a new style to the market. Competing with the Yukon and the Escalade in the full-sized category, Chevy gave 2021 an upscale overview complete with its Premier edition receiving televisions. The High Country trim line was equipped with upgraded leather. Available in 6 different trims, even the lower-end LS model came well-equipped. There was very little to complain about with the 2021 model, which was surprising considering it was the first entry in a new model year.

Only 117 complaints were filed to the NHTSA with 24 related to individual engine issues. This could be attributed to a new model year growing pain or it could be just a fluke related to individual Tahoe models that needed to be fixed over time. On the bright side, J.D. Power gave the 2021 Tahoe a rating of 82 out of 100, one of its highest scores of all time.

