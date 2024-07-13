This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Cars are getting more expensive, along with most other consumer goods and everyday essentials, but dealerships have no sympathy, it seems. Car dealerships are notorious for being shady, dishonest, and generally a bad experience for anyone looking to buy a car. And yet, U.S. law protects these businesses, forcing everyone to deal with their nonsense and obscene prices. It will be a happy day when we finally evolve past the need for dealerships.

If left to their own devices, dealerships will charge as much as possible for any vehicle, and their favorite victims are those people who insist on buying brand-new vehicles. Whatever the reason for spending so much money for something that can be bought for a steep discount second-hand seems to be enough to justify these expensive purchases.

That being said, dealerships seem to have a few vehicles they love to grift their customers on. We compiled a list of the top twenty vehicles that dealers overcharge for the most. So, if you’re thinking of buying one of these cars brand new in the near future, we urge you to think again.

The data for this list was taken from iseecars.com published in February of 2024. The data are current as of that date.

Oftentimes, the costly financial mistakes we make are simply because we don’t have enough information before entering a situation. This is particularly true in car dealerships where they are notoriously pushy, persuasive, aggressive, and will convince you to spend too much money on something you don’t really need. We want to help you avoid those situations.

#20 Audi RS 6 Avant

Average Price : $147,482

: $147,482 Average MSRP : $125,609

: $125,609 Overcharge: 17.4%

The Avant model of the Audi RS 6 was introduced in 2012 and was not originally available in the United States. It features a four-liter twin-turbo engine that uses a cylinder-on-demand system that can let the car turn off half of the cylinders in the engine to increase its fuel economy. It produces 592 horsepower and can reach 120 mph in 12 seconds.

#19 Genesis GV80

Average Price : $70,080

: $70,080 Average MSRP : $59,677

: $59,677 Overcharge: 17.4%

Genesis is the luxury division of Korean manufacturer Hyundai, and the GV80 was the first SUV produced by Genesis. There have been eight recalls for the vehicle, four of which involved issues with the engine. The car was introduced to the United States in 2020 in a handful of different body styles. The coupe version can reach 60 mph in around 5.4 seconds.

#18 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (electric)

Average Price : $36,434

: $36,434 Average MSRP : $30,918

: $30,918 Overcharge: 17.8%

The 2023 version of the electric Mini is the fourth generation of the electric model of the car. It is capable of 181 horsepower and depending on the type of MINI electric you buy, it has a range of between 190 to 250 miles. The Cooper SE can reach 60 mph in around 6.7 seconds.

#17 Ford Maverick

Average Price : $33,098

: $33,098 Average MSRP : $27,996

: $27,996 Overcharge: 18.2%

The Ford Maverick was revealed in 2021 and marketed as Ford’s smallest truck. It features front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a gasoline hybrid or turbocharged gasoline engine. It is available only in the four-door option. The smaller truck option was so popular that Ford was unable to fill all orders in 2022. This is because truck sizes have grown to ridiculous proportions and people who actually need a working truck prefer to have a smaller truck size.

#16 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Average Price : $82,399

: $82,399 Average MSRP : $69,500

: $69,500 Overcharge: 18.6%

The GLE is a mid-sized luxury SUV, this particular model has been in production since 1997. The current iteration of the GLE has two engine options and can seat up to seven people. There has been one recall for the GLE due to electrical issues during manufacturing. There are several styles and options when buying a new GLE, with the 4MATIC+ option having 603 horsepower and reaching 60 mph in around 3.8 seconds.

#15 Lexus LS 500

Average Price : $94,962

: $94,962 Average MSRP : $80,072

: $80,072 Overcharge: 18.6%

The Lexus LS 500 is a luxury car and the poster-child of Lexus. The newest version of the Lexus LS 500 features a V6 engine whereas previous ones had a V8. It has been produced since 1989 and is famous for helping Japan enter the luxury vehicle market and leading Lexus to beat Mercedes in all U.S. markets.

#14 MINI Clubman

Average Price : $43,238

: $43,238 Average MSRP : $36,435

: $36,435 Overcharge: 18.7%

The Clubman is BMW’s luxury version of the Mini. It comes with several engine options and a manual or automatic transmission. BMW announced that this will be the last year the Clubman is sold, with the last vehicle coming off the production line in February of 2024. This probably added to the increased dealer markup over MSRP since they will soon be in short supply.

#13 MINI Countryman

Average Price : $40,757

: $40,757 Average MSRP : $34,337

: $34,337 Overcharge: 18.7%

Another Mini on the list! One might wonder why dealerships feel the need to overcharge for Minis so often. It might be because Minis take up as much lot space as larger cars but are much cheaper, so dealerships try to squeeze a little more out of customers to make up for lost profits. Either way, the Countryman is the Mini’s SUV option and the first of its kind to be made.

#12 Genesis GV70

Average Price : $58,646

: $58,646 Average MSRP : $49,351

: $49,351 Overcharge: 18.8%

The GV70 is a luxury compact crossover SUV and is the second SUB made by Genesis after the GV80 included on this list. What is it about Korean luxury SUVs that make dealerships want to scam their customers for them? We may never know. This vehicle won the Motor Trend SUV of the year award in 2022.

#11 Porsche 718 Cayman

Average Price : $105,910

: $105,910 Average MSRP : $89,092

: $89,092 Overcharge: 18.9%

The 718 Cayman was revealed in 2016, picking up the 718 designation from the famous Porsche 718 racecar. It is one of a pair of vehicles that also includes the Porsche 718 Boxster, with the Boxster being the more expensive option. This is the first of many Porsche vehicles to make this list. Apparently, dealerships love overcharging on these cars.

#10 Cadillac CT4-V

Average Price : $66,633

: $66,633 Average MSRP : $55,873

: $55,873 Overcharge: 19.3%

The CT4-V was introduced in 2019, and is the high-performance version of the CT4, powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four capable of 325 horsepower. The CT4-V Blackwing is an even higher-performing model introduced in 2021, capable of 472 horsepower and can reach 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

#9 BMW X3 M

Average Price : $90,057

: $90,057 Average MSRP : $75,448

: $75,448 Overcharge: 19.4%

There are two versions of the BMW X3 M: the X3 M and the X3 Competition. Both versions are included in the third generation of the BMW X3 model, which is a luxury SUV introduced in 2003. It was actually the first mid-sized, luxury SUV introduced in the United States.

#8 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Average Price : $33,719

: $33,719 Average MSRP : $28,248

: $28,248 Overcharge: 19.4%

The Toyota Corolla Cross itself was introduced in 2020, it is marketed as a larger and more practical compact crossover SUV. The base model won the South African Car of the Year award in 2022. The hybrid model was introduced in 2022 and comes with all-wheel drive and various trim levels.

#7 Porsche 718 Boxster

Average Price : $99,848

: $99,848 Average MSRP : $83,301

: $83,301 Overcharge: 19.9%

The Porsche 718 Boxster is the sibling of the Porsche 718 Cayman, so it would make sense that it would be on this list, too. Both are two-seat, mid-engine sports cars. The Boxster version has two doors. The first of the Boxsters was introduced in 1996, and the 718 designation is a name change corresponding with the fourth generation of the cars beginning in 2016.

#6 Cadillac CT5-V

Average Price : $67,254

: $67,254 Average MSRP : $56,043

: $56,043 Overcharge: 20.0%

The Cadillac CT5-V is yet another luxury car, introduced in 2019. The CT5-V variant of the vehicle is the high-performance version introduced at the same time. It is powered by a V6 engine capable of 360 horsepower. These vehicles also come with semi-autonomous systems at an additional charge of $2,500. Unlike some recent car companies, this autonomous driving feature is up front about its capabilities.

#5 Porsche Taycan (wagon)

Average Price : $146,594

: $146,594 Average MSRP : $121,248

: $121,248 Overcharge: 20.9%

The Porsche Taycan is an electric, luxury sports car. It was first introduced in 2015 and is Porsches first production election car available in several variations. The Taycan name is reference to the horse on the coat of arms of Stuttgart which is on Porsche’s crest and logo. The wagon version of the car includes more crossover features like off-road design, larger luggage holds, and more rugged plastic trims.

#4 Porsche Macan

Average Price : $80,421

: $80,421 Average MSRP : $66,310

: $66,310 Overcharge: 21.3%

The Porsche Macan is a luxury, compact SUV and the smallest SUV produced by Porsche. The second generation of the Macan is a battery-powered electric car. When it was introduced in 2015, the Macan was the best-selling Porsche car in the world and remains so today. It is probably because of this popularity that dealerships feel justified in charging more for the vehicle, taking advantage of customers’ desire to own it.

#3 Porsche Cayenne

Average Price : $105,574

: $105,574 Average MSRP : $86,593

: $86,593 Overcharge: 21.9%

The Porsche Cayenne has been in production since 2002. It is a mid-sized, luxury SUV. It is the first off-road Porsche variant (besides its tractors), the first with four doors, and the first in the new millennium to have a V8 engine. It has the same body, doors, and electronics as the Touareg and Q7.

#2 Porsche Taycan (sedan)

Average Price : $137,729

: $137,729 Average MSRP : $111,893

: $111,893 Overcharge: 23.1%

Our last Porsche on the list. Of course, if the wagon variant was included, it makes sense that the sedan version would be here, too. The Porsche Taycan was named the Performance Car of the Year by What Car?, earning five stars in its review. It also earned the Best Estate award in 2021 from Top Gear’s Electric Awards. Finally, Bloomberg said that the Taycan is a fantastic alternative for people who wanted to buy a Model X but are turned away by Elon Musk’s broken promises, eccentric and shady business practices, and general personality.

#1 MINI Hardtop

Average Price : $37,473

: $37,473 Average MSRP : $29,858

: $29,858 Overcharge: 25.5%

This is the base version of the Mini ranked at #18 on this list. Either dealerships really love these cars and don’t want to let them go, or there’s something else going on to make them charge so much for a cheaper car. This is particularly frustrating when you consider that that the Mini was called the least reliable car in 2013 by Consumer Reports, and the Worst Used Car in 2012 by the same publication. It was also rated worst for mechanical problems, coming 37th out of 37, by JD Power.