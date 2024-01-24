The 16 Most Affordable Luxury Cars Drivers Love Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There’s nothing wrong with balling on a budget. With how many options there are now, you can find affordable luxury (no, that isn’t an oxymoron; it’s a real category), but they require a bit of research. When it comes to cars, there are some fantastic luxury brands making vehicles that have almost everything you want or need in a lower-end model. Sure, there are going to be some sacrifices, but we are talking about compromise here. Let’s look at some of the most affordable (and best-rated) luxury cars that drivers keep returning to when quality, image, and affordability are important.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used ratings and prices pulled from sources like Car and Driver, Consumer Report, and more. Additionally, there was some editorial discretion used when selecting vehicles according to certain criteria.

First, the car needed to be under $100,000 but still firmly a part of a historically recognized luxury brand. This was to eliminate top-trim models from non-luxury brands that are just expensive (luxury brands are an image thing at their core, and it’s important to remember that). Second, we didn’t attach any years to these models because they are always changing. You can find one to five-year-old models of each of these cars, and the prices will differ. Still, recent base models shouldn’t exceed our original $100,000.

Let’s get started.

BMW 2 Series

Source: chekyfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The BMW 2 Series is a line of compact cars that comes in three primary body styles: coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe. BMW is maybe one of the most famous luxury brands in the world, and the 2 Series is one of the most affordable entry options in their ecosystem. You can get some solid performance for the price (255-hp, up to 382-hp), plus an incredibly nice interior. Also, we classified the M2 in a different category (it’s on the list), although it’s technically considered a 2 Series.

Price: Starting at $38,000-$51,700

Starting at $38,000-$51,700 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Source: Public Domain / 116071498@N08 / Flickr

The GLA is considered a “compact SUV” or “crossover,” a body type that is really taking off here in the United States. This car is based on the same platform as the A-Class and operates as the smallest SUV offered by the brand (it’s essentially an SUV version of the A-Class). There are some luxury touches inside the car, and under the hood you get a decent 221-hp with a little more oomph due to a hybrid engine option.

Price: $36,400-$56,950

$36,400-$56,950 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Gas/Electric Hybrid

Audi A3 Premium

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Audi A3 Premium scores highly on most consumer review sites, and its price (under $40,000) earns it a lot of top marks. The vehicle is a four-door, somewhat compact sedan that very much feels like an Audi, something important when looking for those luxury conveniences. There are a few options (like the Quattro), making this entry-level car a great option against the Gran Coupe or the Acura Integra.

Price: $36,495-$38,495

$36,495-$38,495 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas/Electric Hybrid

Audi Q3

Source: y_carfan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Another option from Audi, the Q3 is a compact SUV that’s functional, great-looking, and fun to drive. It’s an entry-level SUV from the brand, but again, the Audi name goes a long way in making this vehicle a luxury option for less. It has 184-hp (or 228-hp, depending on the engine you choose) and offers some practicality for family use.

Price: $36,000-$56,950

$36,000-$56,950 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Gas/Electric Hybrid

Cadillac CT4

Source: Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The first American automaker on the list, the Cadillac CT4 is a luxury sedan that was released in 2020 to replace the ATS. There are some serious engine options, offering between 237-hp and 472-hp (the CT4-V Blackwing), all for differing prices. The car competes directly with the A3 and 2 Series, and many believe it to be more reliable than the historically unreliable ATS.

Price: $34,000-$61,495

$34,000-$61,495 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas

Kia Stinger

Source: Dinara Sharipova / Shutterstock.com

The Kia Stinger is a fantastic car that definitely borders on what should or shouldn’t be considered luxury. It’s certainly a premium offering from Kia and has some great performance stats (a 2.5-liter turbocharger V4 with 300-hp, or a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 358-hp). Its performance keeps it competing with cars like the A4 and 3 Series, despite being underpriced when compared to them. It’s a toss-up because of the brand, but the trim levels and interior of this car definitely feel and look luxury.

Price: $36,690-$54,090

$36,690-$54,090 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas

Hyundai Genesis G80

Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 07: A general view of atmosphere at the GQ and Genesis Private Dinner and preview of the Genesis G80 Sport on December 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ)

Hyundai was historically a consumer-focused, affordable brand, but the release of Genesis really started to change the perception of the general public. In fact, Genesis was spun off into its own luxury division, although it’s still owned by Hyundai. The G80 has a very nice interior and some solid performance options, plus all the luxury fixings you can hope to find in this price range.

Price: $54,400-$64,250

$54,400-$64,250 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas or Electric

Lexus UX

Source: chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lexus is an established luxury brand known for its fantastic reliability and quality, and the UX brings that branding to a compact SUV form factor. The UX is a hybrid engine with three trim levels (the 300h, 300h Premium, and the 300h F Sport). The UX consistently ranks on reliability and value, with a strong customer base that is pretty vocal in its praise for the car.

Price: Price: $36,490-$43,920

$36,490-$43,920 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Hybrid

BMW X2

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

DETROIT, MI-JANUARY 15: Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO of BMW North America, introduces the new 2018 BMW X2 at its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 15, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public January 20th and ends January 28th. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

BMW has a few affordable luxury options on the list, and the X2 is another solid one. It has two engine options (228 or 312 horsepower) and a hybrid system for a little more get-up. This compact SUV is priced against the Volvo XC40 and the Mercedez-Benz GLA. The car has all the creature comforts, plus some great performance, in a relatively compact form factor.

Price: $36,600-$56,950

$36,600-$56,950 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Gas/Hybrid

Volvo XC40

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Volvo XC40 is a real fan-favorite and the first Volvo offering on our list. The real winner with this car is its combination of practicality and luxury, all done at a price that’s hard to compete at. It’s often ranked number one in the subcompact luxury SUV category, and the vehicle feels fun and, somehow, is still premium.

Price: $36,400-$56,950

$36,400-$56,950 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Gas or Electric

BMW M2/M3

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Few models are as well-received as the M-series has been for BMW. These cars are designed for performance, and the price tag shows it. The M2 is the sportier, more “fun” version of the two, while the M3 is a little more practical and comfortable (especially if you transport kids or regularly have people in the back seat). There are all sorts of features for these cars, including turbocharged inline-six engines, adaptive suspension, and sports brakes and differentials.

Price: The M2 starts at $63,200; the M3 starts at $76,000

The M2 starts at $63,200; the M3 starts at $76,000 Body Style: Coupe, Sedan, Wagon

Coupe, Sedan, Wagon Power-Type: Gas

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a high-performance version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and one of the brand’s real “reintroductions” into the American market. It has a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 505 hp, giving it some serious power. That being said, this luxury sedan does cost more than anything entry-level, just coming in under $90k. But come on, it’s an Alfa Romeo.

Price: $81,855-$88,505

$81,855-$88,505 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Gas

Porsche 718 Cayman

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s hard to find a car like the Porsche 718 Cayman in this price range. You know what? Since the base model is still under $70k, you could also just splurge and get the S or GTS 4.0 editions, giving you a ton of extra power and performance equipment over the base model, all for under $100k. Car and Driver ranks the 718 Cayman a 10/10, and it probably deserves it. Keep in mind that this is a performance vehicle and not the best for shoving a car seat into.

Price: Starting at $69,950

Starting at $69,950 Body Style: Coupe

Coupe Power-Type: Gas

Acura Integra

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

PONTIAC, MI – JANUARY 11: The 2023 Acura Integra is shown at the NACTOY 2023 North American Car of The Year Awards on January 11, 2023 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Integra won the award for 2023 NACTOY Car of the Year. The finalists were judged by a jury of 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)PONTIAC, MI – JANUARY 11: The 2023 Acura Integra is shown at the NACTOY 2023 North American Car of The Year Awards on January 11, 2023 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Integra won the award for 2023 NACTOY Car of the Year. The finalists were judged by a jury of 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Acura is the performance/luxury arm of Honda, and the Integra is essentially an upgraded Civic with some sportier features and performance. There are three trim levels: the base model, A-Spec, and Type-S. For the entry price, the Integra really is solid with some luxurious features and interior, plus there’s a lot of cargo space for a car this size.

Price: $31,500-$51,800

$31,500-$51,800 Body Style: 5-Door Liftback

5-Door Liftback Power-Type: Gas

Lincoln Corsair

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For the second American carmaker on the list, we have Lincoln. The Corsair is a comfortable, stylish option for someone feeling a little patriotic, especially since this car competes directly against the Q3, X2, and GLA. It can sometimes feel a little like the For Escape crossover (they share a lot), but Lincoln does try to hide this. Soft rides without an emphasis on performance are the ideal scenarios for the Corsair. Or, if anything under $100k is affordable for you, the Navigator is always an option.

Price: $38,730-$53,925

$38,730-$53,925 Body Style: SUV

SUV Power-Type: Gas

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Source: y_carfan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is sometimes argued about regarding its status as a luxury brand. The Model S and X are clearly luxury performance vehicles, but what about their other models? Well, we think the Model 3 Performance edition hits the mark. It outperforms most cars on our list, and the newer models (2024) have some quality of life and build improvements.

Price: $53,240-$64,190

$53,240-$64,190 Body Style: Sedan

Sedan Power-Type: Electric

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.