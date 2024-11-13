Can You Guess the Best-Selling Cars of All Time? Nancy Nehring / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

It’s easy to find the best-selling cars, but harder to find which years of those models sold best.

A car’s popularity rises and drops depending on several factors like fuel economy and price.

It’s easy to find a list of the best-selling cars on the internet, but which of the most popular cars sold the most of a specific year and type? Which version of the most popular vehicles sold the most? These numbers are a bit more difficult to find, but if you’re looking to find when the people of the world collectively decided their favorite cars, look no further! We looked into the data and found the best-selling cars of all time for you.

#21 1989 Mazda Familia Astina

juanelo242a / Flickr

Type : Sedan Hatchback

: Sedan Hatchback Original MSRP: $3,300

$3,300 2024 Adjusted Price : $8,391

: $8,391 Current Retail Value: $2,995

From 1973-2003, the Familia was a classic and practical choice for a family vehicle. The 1989 seventh-generation interplay was the most popular model ever sold. It was the first four-door sedan of the Familia Series, and still offered the classic sporty look of a Mazda, with a new spacious interior and featured a 1.8-liter turbo engine with 4-wheel drive. There were over 10 million models of the Mazda Familia series sold globally.

#20 2004 Toyota Hilux

Aliaksandr Litviniuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type : Pickup Truck

: Pickup Truck Original MSRP : $24,800

: $24,800 2024 Adjusted Price : $41,394

: $41,394 Current Retail Value: ~$5,830-$8,250

Consumers globally love the Toyota HiLux (Toyota Pickup outside of the US). Some of the features that are well beloved are superior load capacity, durability, and the 1800 kg (3.9K LBS) towing capacity. Of course, HiLux stands for high luxury, and it seems like the world agrees. New generations of the HiLux continue to come out, so time will tell if a newer model will replace the 2004 model as the most beloved.

#19 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6 PHEV by Rutger van der Maar / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Units Sold : 124,516

: 124,516 Type : Minivan

: Minivan Original MSRP: $42,450

$42,450 2024 Adjusted Price : $54,603

: $54,603 Current Retail Price: $8,400

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a beloved minivan that fans enjoy for its impressive 82 MPGe combined, 287 horsepower, and the Stow ‘n’ Go system that allows drivers to fold seats down to increase cargo capacity and comes standard with several smart features. The All-Wheel Drive allows smooth drives through any weather. It also is as functional as a truck with a towing capacity of 3,600 lbs.

A big selling point for a lot of people was the updated look of the 2021 Pacifica. It doesn’t look like a standard minivan, but it has a look similar to an SUV, with its Pinnacle Trim, which can stand up to any luxury SUV premium trim. The interior is also a lot cooler than the minivan you grew up in, with leather seats, a touch-screen display, Amazon Fire TV, and the Uconnect 5 Infotainment System. Another bonus is the standard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot which allows for over-the-air software updates.

#18 1989 Honda Accord

1990 Honda Accord [CB] by Spanish Coches / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Units Sold : 362,707

: 362,707 Type : Mid-size Sedan

: Mid-size Sedan Original MSRP : $11,770-$18,215

: $11,770-$18,215 2024 Adjusted Price: $29,928

$29,928 Current Retail Value: ~$5,000

The Honda Accord was the first Japanese car ever produced in the United States. It has gone through 10 generations of design since its inception in 1976 and now is produced globally in 5 different plants. The 1989 version was the highest-selling version and consumers loved it for its 5 trim options, versatility, FWD, and a 2-door hatchback.

#17 2006 Toyota Corolla

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold : 387,388

: 387,388 Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP: $14,725-$18,500

$14,725-$18,500 2024 Adjusted Price : $23,000- $28,900

: $23,000- $28,900 Current Retail Price: $4,700-$5,200

The Toyota Corolla has always been a popular car since its inception in 1966. Since then, it has sold over 44 million units to date. In 2006, it especially gained popularity because the Toyota Company released its first Sustainability Report. People liked that Toyota was starting to take the environmental impact of their vehicles seriously and listed the company’s CSRs (corporate social responsibilities)

Beyond that, units sold reached over 30 million total that year. The 2006 was loved because improved fuel economy was a priority of the era. Buyers enjoyed how roomy the interior felt, while still being a relatively small car, how quiet the engine was, and that it was overall a very reliable car. Since 2006, there have been airbag re-calls, and it did rate poorly in the IIHS-crash test without the optionally included head-protection airbags.

#16 2007 Toyota Camry

EurovisionNim / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold: 400,000

400,000 Type: Midsize Sedan

Midsize Sedan Original MSRP: $19,090

$19,090 2024 Adjusted Price: $29,029

$29,029 Current Retail Value: ~$6,000

The Camry is considered the Crown Jewel of Toyota. Its most popular car by far, the Camry has been featured in film, used as taxis, and is popular for being a versatile vehicle. Out of the over 10 million models of Camry sold since 1983, the 2017 version won “America’s Best-Selling Sedan.” Consumers love the reliability, hybrid model, roomy cabin, powerful engine, and luxury style of the 2017 model.

#15 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold : 400,000

: 400,000 Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP : $1780

: $1780 2024 Adjusted Price : $20,811

: $20,811 Current Retail Value: Up to $22,900

The VW Beetle has been a pillar of vehicular history. The 1600cc flat-four air-cooled four-cycle rear-mounted engine was quite the mechanical feat of the time, producing an impressive 60 horsepower. Consumers especially liked the 1972 Super Coupe Beetle for its quirky redesign and dependability, and the valve engine gave it superior fuel efficiency. There was also a larger rear windshield and a convertible option. Americans popularized this model because it was the largest “love bug,” yet.

#14 2002 Ford Fiesta Mk5

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Units Sold : 562,951

: 562,951 Type : Supermini

: Supermini Original MSRP: $15,535

$15,535 2024 Adjusted Price: $27.227

$27.227 Current Retail Value: $1,805

What made the Mk5 so special? The Mk5 was a better version of the much-loved Mk4. This hatchback was more angular, which mimicked luxury brands in the early 2000s. Another improvement that wowed drivers was the updated 1.6-litre TDCi diesel engine which gave more fuel economy and power. With the mechanical upgrade, also came an upgrade in interior comfort.

#13 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350-H

Yahya S. / Wiki Commons

Units Sold: 600,000+

600,000+ Type: Convertible

Convertible Original MSRP: $4,428

$4,428 2024 Adjusted Price: $43,091

$43,091 Current Retail Value: $181,223

Mustangs began production in 1964. On the first day of sales, there were over 22,000 vehicles purchased. It happens to be the only “pony car,” to still be in production today. The most popular year of the Mustang was 1966 when Mustang partnered with Hertz to deliver a “rent-a-car,” program. The GT350-H was the consumer version of the popular GT350 racing model. It stunned the world with its futurist style and enormous power capability.

#12 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass

benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Units Sold: 632,742

632,742 Type : Mid-Size Sedan

: Mid-Size Sedan Original MSRP : $4,970

: $4,970 2024 Adjusted Price: $25,858

$25,858 Current Retail Value: ~$3,000

The Oldsmobile Cutlass debuted in 1961 and remained in production until 1999. The most popular year of its sale was 1977, with a whopping 632,742 units sold in just the United States alone. Not only is this considered a classic car, but it played an important role in how we view car design today. It was a bridge between practicality, performance, and luxurious design. It was also one of the first models offering more fuel-efficient options at the time. It featured 185 horsepower, 20 mpg, and a top speed of 115 mph. Consumers enjoyed the plush velour and vinyl interiors.

#11 2023 Ford F-150

Ford F-150 by dave_7 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Units Sold: 761,455

761,455 Type : Pickup Truck

: Pickup Truck Original MSRP : $43,325

: $43,325 2024 Adjusted Price: $44,832

$44,832 Current Retail Price: ~$34,500

The 2023 Ford F-150 is popular because it is a culmination of the knowledge and innovation from its groundbreaking predecessors. With the trademark toughness that consumers have come to expect from Ford, it also includes new technology such as Pro Power Onboard, that can turn your vehicle into a power source for a job site, or home in the case of emergency. It can also integrate your trailer into the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.

In addition to these new features, it is a full-size full-hybrid pickup, perfect for adventurers concerned about preserving the environment. It proves that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the cost of performance.

#10 2018 Volkswagen Polo

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Units Sold: 835,000

835,000 Type : Supermini

: Supermini Original MSRP: $23,800

$23,800 2024 Adjusted Price : $15,444

: $15,444 Currently Retail Price: ~$12,300

Within the supermini car class, the 2018 VW Polo seems to have taken the hearts of mini lovers. For a supermini, there is enough shoulder room for 4 adults to fit more than comfortably, and space left over for cargo. Consumers also love the low noise levels, bright color palate included on the dashboard, and superior safety features.

#9 1998 Opel Corsa

Jaap2 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Units Sold: 910,839

910,839 Type : Supermini

: Supermini Original MSRP: N/A

N/A 2024 Adjusted Price : N/A

: N/A Current Retail Price: ~$852 (USD)

The Opel Corsa (also manufactured under General Motors, Vauxhall, Chevrolet, and Holden) has been the best-selling vehicle in Britain for over 40 years. The classic Opel Corsa F met its height of popularity in 1998. It was a front-engine, FWD, with slightly different specs for different countries distributed. Customers enjoyed the “bubble,” look, and it was a strong competitor to the other European Superminis at the time.

The most updated hybrid 5th-generation model features a roomy 5-seat hatchback, a fully digitalized cockpit, and a smooth and comfortable ride. Something that customers appreciate is that Vauxhall has taken out the middleman and allows any car to be ordered directly online.

#8 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold : 1.2 Million

: 1.2 Million Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP: $22,250

$22,250 2024 Inflated Price : $27,938

: $27,938 Currently Retail Price: ~$16,999

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is the best-selling Volkswagen to date. It was so well received because it took the classic VW European style, and simply expanded it. The additional foot of space could either offer an additional seating row or additional cargo. The squarish, brawny design, although spacious, surprisingly isn’t as powerful as other models. There also was none of the standard driver-assist technology that VW started integrating at the time. Customers like the third row, the attractiveness of the model, and the 25 EPA MPG.

#7 1965 Chevrolet Impala

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold : 1.5 Million +

: 1.5 Million + Type : Coupe

: Coupe Original MSRP : $2,782

: $2,782 2024 Adjusted Price: $27,846

$27,846 Current Retail Value: ~$86,000

The Impala was Chevrolet’s flagship passenger car and was produced from 1958-1994. In its run, it has sold over 16,800,000 models, with the 1965 being the most popular. The 1965 model stood out for its luxurious exterior design. Its fresh body style design caught popularity like wildfire.

At the time, the 1968 Impala broke the record of being the first series to sell over 1 million models in a year. It was offered as either a coupe, convertible, or sedan version which made it an affordable luxury for American families. Because everyone was in a post-war era, innovation, and creativity started to be highly valued over practicality and the frugality of wartime productions.

#6 2017 Honda Civic Type R

2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 by MercurySable99 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Units Sold: 1.7 Million +

1.7 Million + Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP : $49,807

: $49,807 2024 inflated price : $64,067

: $64,067 Current Retail Price: $43,990

The Honda Civic is a staple and one of the best-selling cars of all time. The 10th Gen Type R is the best-selling model of the group, where drivers love the dramatic styling, superior cornering capabilities, intuitive manual transmission, and the front wheel drivetrain.

This stylish and fun daily driver or track drive has been criticized for its road noise, small fuel tank, and lack of customization package options. Driving enthusiasts are happy with the 315 horsepower turbo engine and impressive tire grip.

#5 2015 Mercedes-Benz C Class

Dinkun Chen / Wiki Commons

Units Sold : 2.5 Million

: 2.5 Million Type : Sedan

: Sedan Original MSRP : ~ $51,895

: ~ $51,895 2024 Adjusted Price: $69,035

$69,035 Current Retail Value: $6,700

The ”Baby Benz,” is a well-beloved entry-level luxury car. The Fourth Generation of the C-Class had all of the well-beloved features of its predecessors in a lighter, sleeker, and more modern version. The 2015 came in a convertible version, coupe, and sedan among others. Other luxury sedans of the era might outperform the Baby Benz in certain areas, but there isn’t a consistently reliable model that meets the quality and performance in every area like the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C Class.

#4 2008 BMW 3 Series E46

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Units Sold : 3.2 Million +

: 3.2 Million + Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP : $29,300

: $29,300 2024 Adjusted Price : $42,908

: $42,908 Current Retail Value: $4,147

The BMW 3 Series carries a lot of history and profit for BMW. The 3 series currently accounts for 30% of all of BMW’s car sales and was first unveiled at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in 1975. Over 14 Million models of the 3 series have been sold globally, with the most popular model being the E46. The E46 offers a top speed of 170 mph and 355 horsepower. The E46 earned several motorsport wins and dazzled car enthusiasts with its smooth performance and elegant exterior design.

#3 1974 VAZ 2101/Lada 1200

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Units Sold: 4 Million+

4 Million+ Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP: $1,039

$1,039 2024 Adjusted Price: $6,644

$6,644 Current Retail Value: $3,025

Volzhsky Avtomobilny Zavod (VAZ/ AvtoVAZ) produced this best-selling vehicle from 1970-1988. Although not overly luxurious or overly catchy, it was a staple of the era. The AvtoVAZ company was born before, endured, and outlived the Soviet Union. This important context really lends the reasoning to this Russian vehicle, an iteration of the Fiat 124 designed especially for Eastern Europeans was then mass-produced and became popular as a reliable economy car, with no frills. It was largely unaltered the entire time it was in production. It was renamed to the Lada 1200 in 1972. It came with an emergency battery crank, thick-gauge steel, rear brakes, and was even on a waiting list for some time.

#2 Ford Model T

greggjerdingen / Flickr

Units Sold: 16.5 Million +

16.5 Million + Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP : $850

: $850 2024 Adjusted Price: ~$5,000

~$5,000 Current Retail Value: $11,00-$35,000

The Ford Model T started production in 1908 and was known as the “Democratized Car,” and “Tin Lizzy.” It was the very first car in the United States to be built fully in the United States using Ford’s assembly-line style production. This groundbreaking vehicle came in 2, 5, and 7 seat options and only came in a standard black color.

The initial cost in 1908 was $850, but because building became more and more efficient, dropped down to $300 by 1925. It was originally designed by a team of Hungarian immigrant engineers including Joseph A. Galamb as the main engineer. With the assembly line technology, Ford was able to produce up to 9,000 units per day.

#1 1982 Ford Escort (First-Generation)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Units Sold : 18 Million+

: 18 Million+ Type : Compact Car

: Compact Car Original MSRP : $5,518

: $5,518 2024 Adjusted Price : $18,029

: $18,029 Current Retail Price:~ $11,000

The Ford Escort is a vehicle that comes to the minds of many drivers in conjunction with reliable, affordable, and compact. The Escort was in production between 1981–2003. The most popular year for the Escort was 1982. It replaced the Fiesta in North America in popularity and was an upgrade from the popular Pinto. Ford refers to the Escort as the “World Car,” upgrading to a five-door hatchback with a facelift to the exterior.

