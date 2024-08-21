Chrysler Hit Hard by Low Quality Rating RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sales of Chrysler-brand vehicles plunged in the second quarter.

Maybe this is because a major study shows it has the lowest quality cars in America.

In the second quarter, car giant Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) had a problem in America. Sales of its Chrysler brand dropped 19% to 49,787. Maybe this is because a major new study shows it has the lowest quality cars in America.

According to the carefully followed American Customer Satisfaction auto survey, Chrysler rates at the bottom of what they call mass market cars. The other category of the study is luxury cars, for which Chrysler does not qualify. The 2024 ACSI automobile study is based on 12,173 completed surveys done between July 2023 and June 2024.

The average score among all brands in the mass market category was 79. At the top of the list, Subaru and Toyota have scores of 83. At the bottom is Chrysler with a score of 71.

The factors the study considered were the quality of the brand’s app, vehicle safety, dependability, exterior appearance, comfort, the brand’s website, interior look, gas mileage, technology, and warranty.

Chrysler, once one of the Big Three along with Ford and General Motors, is barely a brand at all today. It only has a small number of vehicles. Its last sedan, the Chrysler 300, was discontinued in 2023. That leaves it with minivans, one of which is the Chrysler Pacifica. The other is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. The base Pacifica carries a price of $40,000. The hybrid model has a base price of $51,250.

It may not be too long before Stellantis drops the Chrysler brand completely. It has less than modest sales and a horrible quality reputation.

