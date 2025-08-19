America's Worst Car Brands RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is among the most well-regarded polls of the quality of brands and products bought and used by U.S. consumers. It does research on a broad spectrum, from hotels to cellphones to retailers and appliances. Its latest survey, the ACSI Automobile Study 2025, is based on 9,949 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2024 and June 2025.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The ACSI Automobile Study 2025 reveals that Ram and Chrysler have the worst customer satisfaction ratings.

Both car brands are owned by Stellantis.

The firm rated car brands on a scale of zero to 100, and it divided them into two groups: mass-market vehicles and luxury cars.

The worst brands across both groups were Ram and Chrysler. Stellantis owns both, as well as Dodge and Jeep, which were near the bottom of the rankings. Ram and Chrysler had scores of 69. Last year, Ram had a score of 77 and Chrysler had a score of 71. Ram is the U.S. pickup and truck division of Stellantis, and Chrysler is a minivan brand.

The scores were based on several yardsticks, including driving performance, mobile app quality, safety, comfort, exterior, interior, gas mileage, technology, and future retail prices. The researchers commented, “Stellantis nameplates continue to struggle with lower driver satisfaction amid delayed product launches from 2024.”

Ram unit sales rose 5% in the second quarter. Chrysler sales were up 2%. Chrysler, in particular, has had quality problems for years.

The top-ranked brand among mass-market cars was Subaru with a score of 85. The top brand in the luxury category was Lexus, the luxury division of Toyota, with a score of 87. The bottom-ranked luxury car was BMW with a score of 75.

