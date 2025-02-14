The Best Car Brand in America chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The annual J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is one of the most carefully followed automobile research studies. The company recently released its 2025 edition. The ratings are based on “problems per 100 vehicles (PP100).” Lexus, a division of Toyota, was the brand with the best ranking. The Toyota brand ranked fourth, behind Buick and Mazda. The ranking included 30 car brands.

The data came from cars that were three years old. The study separated problems into nine major categories: climate, driving assistance features, driving experience, vehicle exterior, the car’s “features/controls/displays,” infotainment systems, vehicle interior, quality of powertrain, and seats.

Brand scores in general were hurt by relatively new vehicle features that manufacturers have added recently. These included software defects in systems like Wi-Fi and “personal device integration,” which includes smartphone use. That was not the only negative factor. Jason Norton, director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power said, “Supply chain issues, record-high vehicle prices, and personnel disruption in the wake of the pandemic were problematic.”

Lexus scored 140 PP100. The brand launched in the United States in 1989. It has rapidly expanded to have models in the sedan, SUV, crossover, hybrid, and electric vehicle (EV) categories. It usually sells about the same number of vehicles per year in the United States as Mercedes and BMW. Each delivers about 300,000 units.

To understand how well Lexus did in the J.D Power survey, note that the average PP100 among all brands included was 202. BMW had a score of 189. Mercedes had a score of 243.

