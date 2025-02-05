I Was About to Buy a Volvo, but These 20 Factors Scared Me Off Victor Dahlin / Shutterstock.com

While Volvo might have a reputation as being one of the safest car manufacturers around, a fact that is almost incontrovertible. Volvo has been at the forefront of safety designs and advancements that have helped solidify its place in the automobile market for decades.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Volvo has long been at the forefront of safety in the automobile industry.

However, Volvo also has a pretty concerning reputation for high maintenance costs.

Volvo’s Android Auto system is a complete mess.

However, the reality is that Volvo is far from perfect, and, in today’s world, the use of the Android Automotive Operating System has frustrated customers. I say this as the owner of not one but two Volvo automobiles, so I’m something of an “expert” in this space.

20. Firmer Suspension

Brandon Gage / Shutterstock.com

This is very much a choice Volvo made with its current model lineup, but the firmer suspension of the vehicle is excellent for driving on smooth surfaces and not much else. If you live anywhere with some roads considered “rough,” you will be in for an uncomfortable ride.

19. Small Marketshare

juanelo242a / Flickr

Unlike BMW, where you can get third-party accessories and parts everywhere, Volvo’s smaller market share means this is unlikely for its case. This isn’t to say Volvo doesn’t have a small but passionate fanbase, but it’s smaller and more difficult to find what you need.

18. Unreliable Software Updates

Stephen Lam / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This will speak directly to the number one option to avoid a Volvo, but in many ways, the most critical software updates for your vehicle can only be done at the dealer. This doesn’t mean Volvo won’t release software updates to your car, but the ones that seem to work best require a dealership appointment.

17. Limited Towing

MarioGuti / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Should you want to purchase a vehicle capable of towing, the Volvo XC90 is good for up to 5,000 pounds. Compare this number to BMW rival the X5, which has a towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds and you can see why Volvo’s towing capacity feels very limited.

16. Limited Customization

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unlike some brands that offer a reasonably large set of customization options, Volvo really doesn’t. Yes, there are various trim levels available, but these are often pretty limited to extras like the style of the gear shifter or the type of leather used.

15. Boring Image

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While Volvo’s reputation of safety is well-deserved, so is its reputation for being a relatively “blah” brand. Nothing is exhilarating about Volvo’s vehicle design. While they look good, nobody would ever use the word “exciting” about the SUV or sedan lineup style.

14. Not For Off Road

1000kbps / iStock via Getty Images

Anyone hoping to pick up a Volvo with the idea of being able to take the vehicle on country or dirt roads should think otherwise. While the XC90 and XC60 SUVs come with an all-wheel drive model, this car manufacturer does not look like a good choice for anyone looking to go off-road.

13. Disappointing Rear Seating

l i g h t p o e t / Shutterstock.com

Compared to many competitor models in the SUV and sedan space, Volvo’s rear seating tends to leave less room for adult passengers. This is likely due to a sloping roofline affecting the entirety of Volvo’s vehicle lineup, making it a difficult choice for anyone who might need to fit taller passengers into the back seat regularly.

12. Underwhelming Performance Options

YuriyVlasenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Should anyone want to buy a Volvo for performance, they are likely going to be underwhelmed. While you can look at the Polestar performance model, you will do so at the expense of fuel efficiency. Vehicle magazines like Car and Driver regularly note that while Volvo drives well, speed isn’t at the top of the mind.

11. Limited Model Variety

Luca Piccini Basile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you want to purchase a Volvo model today, you’re stuck with either a small sedan, a slightly larger sedan, a small SUV, or a somewhat larger SUV. Compared to competitors like BMW, Lexus, or Mercedes, which have multiple sizes in every vehicle category, Volvo has only two. The biggest challenge is that the difference between the small and large sedans is just space, and the same rule applies to SUVs.

10. High Ownership Costs

PanuShot / Shutterstock.com

Even though Volvo vehicles are widely regarded as some of the safest on the road, it doesn’t do much to reduce overall ownership costs. This includes high insurance premiums as a “luxury” vehicle, on top of the potential maintenance costs around repairs and regular needs like oil changes.

9. EV Model Glitches

Evnerd / Wikimedia Commons

While Volvo’s electric vehicles have long been touted as strong contenders thanks to their outstanding safety, “glitches” like software issues and unintended emergency braking are frequent occurrences. This has led to numerous customer complaints and early repairs for vehicles customers had only recently purchased.

8. Poor Reliability

bortnikau / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to J.D. Power, in 2023 and 2024, Volvo was near the bottom of automobile manufacturers based on the number of issues per 100 vehicles. In 2023, this number approached 250 issues for every 100 cars within the first 90 days of ownership. This sounds suspicious, but J.D. Power is undoubtedly a reliable source.

7. Limited Cargo Space

BoJack / Shutterstock.com

As someone who owns a Volvo S60, I am confident that the lack of trunk storage is my biggest issue with the vehicle. Good luck getting more than two full-size pieces of luggage in the trunk or maybe three carry-on-size luggage options if you are lucky. It’s just that tight a fit.

6. Small Infotainment Screen

Gargantiopa / Shutterstock.com

Currently, Volvo’s S60, S90, XC60, and XC90 have one of the smallest infotainment experiences in the luxury lineup. While the driver display is 12.3 inches, the infotainment is only 9 inches vertical, a far cry from what other manufacturers like Lexus, Audi, Mercedes, and BMW offer today.

5. Fuel Cost

Robin Bouwmeester / Shutterstock.com

As the Volvo lineup requires 93 or premium gas, you can rightfully expect to pay quite a bit at the pump every time you fill up. Hopefully, most buyers know this in advance, but there is reason to be upset about how much you’ll spend with every fill-up.

4. Big Depreciation Concerns

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Volvo won’t hold the same value long-term as vehicles like Toyota or Honda. Even then, the resale value of a Volvo is less than that of Lexus, Audi, or BMW, according to Kelley Blue Book. This should be a concern if you are not planning to keep a Volvo long-term.

3. High Maintenance Costs

Valerii Apetroaiei / iStock via Getty Images

As a car manufacturer, Volvo has a pretty strong reputation for costing a lot for maintenance. While new vehicles get three years of free maintenance, even a routine oil change can quickly drive up ownership costs beyond this period.

2. Stodgy Image

Harold Cunningham / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While Volvo might be considered a “luxury” vehicle according to insurers, it’s not a vehicle you’d put in the same category as BMW or Mercedes Benz. This likely stems from an outdated interior with a much smaller infotainment experience, even if the Volvo drives just as well while offering more safety options.

1. Android Automotive

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As hinted in the introduction, the Android Automotive operating system is hot garbage. It freezes, it’s unreliable, and did I mention it freezes? Volvo’s operating system used before 2021 wasn’t good-looking by any stretch, but it was reliable, which is more that can be said for the Android Auto system now.

