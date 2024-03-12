9 Japanese Car Brands to Try jax10289 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manufacturing some of the best vehicles on the planet, Japan is home to many popular automobile brands. A powerhouse of manufacturing, Japanese automobiles are often highly regarded as being some of the most reliable on the planet. Today, Japanese vehicles are best recognized for being reliable, stylish, and performing as well as international rivals.

When it comes to thinking about the best Japanese car brands to try, a few names automatically come to mind. Honda and Toyota are, of course, two brands that immediately pop up when talking about the Japanese automobile industry. However, these two brands aren’t the only names worth mentioning in conversation about Japanese automobiles.

With that in mind, we look at Japanese car brands worth trying, ranked in descending order as determined by expert reviews and Consumer reports.

9. Mitsubishi

Year Founded : 1870

Headquartered : Tokyo, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 87,340 units

Category : Compact sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : N/A

Mitsubishi Is Still Ticking

While Consumer Reports didn’t rank Mitsubishi, it’s hard to ignore the company’s presence as a strong Japanese car brand. As the oldest automobile manufacturer on this list in Japan, Mitsubishi was founded as a shipping firm and wouldn’t start making vehicles until 1970. Today, its lineup is paired down to just four SUVs and two compact sedans.

However, it’s hard to ignore that Mitsubishi enjoyed decades of success only to be overtaken by Honda and Toyota. It’s far too early to count Mitsubishi out of the car market and the Outlander remains an economically friendly SUV for families.

8. Nissan

Year Founded : 1933

Headquartered : Yokohama, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 898,796 units

Category : Sedans, SUVs, and Pickups

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 45/100

Nissan’s Driving Fun

Nissan has long been a staple Japanese presence in the U.S. and for all the right reasons. Its vehicles are fun to drive, stylish, and often come well-equipped. The Altima is a staple of the Nissan lineup and one of the best-known family-friendly sedans that offers excellent value for the price.

The Nissan Titan and Frontier pickups also contribute to the massive pickup market in the U.S. Nissan does have its work cut out as far as reliability according to Consumer Reports, but it’s hard to ignore how successful the company has been over the years.

7. Infiniti

Year Founded : 1989

Headquartered : Nishi-ku, Yokohama

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 64,699 units

Category : Luxury sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 53/100

Infiniti Loves Luxury

Infiniti, the most direct Japanese competitor to Lexus has long battled it out as the most luxurious car manufactured in Japan. Founded in 1989, Infiniti is a subsidiary of Nissan and started selling vehicles in November 1989 in North America. Focusing heavily on the U.S., China, and Middle Eastern markets, Infiniti has a ways to go to catch up to Lexus in terms of reliability.

Consumer Reports scores notwithstanding, the Infiniti QX-60 is a very popular SUV for families with plenty of extra room for kids, pets, and suitcases. Infiniti has also tried a variety of different styles over the years to try and differentiate itself from the competition.

6. Mazda

Year Founded : 1920

Headquartered : Hiroshima, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 363,354 units

Category : Upscale sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 67/100

Mazda Is Unique

Mazda sits in a very unique position among Japanese vehicle manufacturers. As one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, Mazda hopes to bridge the gap between luxury and economy. Vehicles like the Mazda3, Mazda CX-30, and CX-90 all have refined interiors that sit above Honda and Toyota.

Using more expensive leather and wood trims, Mazda has looked to attract buyers from BMW, Lexus, and Infiniti by offering vehicles that are more fun to drive and just as nice on the inside. Mazda’s “Zoom Zoom” campaign skyrocketed the car’s popularity in the U.S. as it drove a clear message about Mazda making cars you looked forward to driving.

5. Subaru

Year Founded : 1953

Headquartered : Ebisu, Shibuya, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 632,086 units

Category : Sedans and wagons

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 69/100

Subaru’s Dedicated Following

Even though Subaru vehicles may not be the best-looking or sportiest on the road, there is no question it has attracted a devoted driver base. Ignoring looks, Subaru is best known for its symmetrical all-wheel drive train and vehicles that last forever. Subaru is one of the few automobile manufacturers, Japanese or otherwise, that allows all-wheel drive to be standard on many models.

The Outback and Forester are long-time driver favorites that are just as good on the road as they are taking the car camping for a weekend. Subaru sits just behind Honda with a one-point Consumer Report difference separating the two as far as vehicle reliability.

4. Honda

Year Founded : 1946

Headquartered : Minato, Tokyo, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 1.16 million units

Category : Reliable sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 70/100

Honda Is Huge

Honda is synonymous with anyone who thinks of a prominent Japanese automobile manufacturer. Its vehicles are celebrated worldwide thanks to outstanding reliability mixed with a bit of style. Vehicles like the Honda Civic and Honda Accord are seen on the road in every city and state in America.

The Honda Accord is one of the most celebrated family sedans with a stylish exterior combined with a fun drive. Honda has upped its infotainment game over the last few years, which new buyers have celebrated. Add in the Honda CR-V and Honda Pilot and you have two family-friendly SUVs that are priced just right.

3. Acura

Year Founded : 1986

Headquartered : Torrance, California

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 145,655 units

Category : Luxury sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 70/100

Acura Loves Luxury

As the luxury division of Honda, it is Acura that has always tried to be at the forefront of luxury in America. Boosted by Honda’s reputation for reliability, Acura has always looked to grab customers from the likes of BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes. The MDX and RDX models are two popular luxury SUVs along with the TLX sedan, all of which offer outstanding safety and technology features as standard.

While Acura looks to the future with its all-electric ZDX arriving in late 2024, the company is showing signs of growth. Its sales of 145,655 in 2023 showed the biggest growth over all other luxury manufacturers including many of its direct competitors.

2. Toyota

Year Founded : 1937

Headquartered : Toyota City, Aichi, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 2.24 million units

Category : Reliable sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 76/10

Toyota Is Beloved

When it comes to brands that you just expect automobile greatness from, Toyota quickly comes to mind. As one of the most reliable brands on the road, Toyota also excels with its resale value. Between the Toyota Corolla, Rav4, Camry, Highlander, and Tacoma, you have some of the most prolific vehicles on the road today.

As a bonus, Toyota is also the parent company of Lexus, which means you have a separate luxury division to help drive sales and revenue. More important is that Toyota ranks second on the Consumer Reports reliability list with a score of 76/100.

1. Lexus

Year Founded : 1989

Headquartered : Nagoya, Japan

Total U.S. 2023 Sales : 824,258 units

Category : Luxury sedans and SUVs

Consumer Reports Brand Reliability : 79/100

Lexus Is Best

There’s no way around saying it as Lexus is the most highly regarded automobile brand coming out of Japan. While it doesn’t have the same volume as Toyota or Honda, it’s arguably the most premium and, according to Consumer Reports, the most reliable.

Selling over 824,000 vehicles in 2023, Lexus is no slouch. A staple of American roads, Lexus has fantastic vehicles like the RX, NX, GX, and its newest model, the TX. A combination of both gas and hybrid models has helped drive Lexus sales even higher over the last few years.

