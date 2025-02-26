The Most Durable Car in America Come From These Companies tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What car stays on the road the longest? The answer is the Land Rover. Its average odometer level of 274,223 miles makes it the most durable car in America.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that Land Rovers have the highest average odometer readings.

Kia and Mazda were not too far behind in the durability rankings.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

To get the Land Rover number, LendingTree reviewed more than 1 million auto loan inquiries on the LendingTree platform. The online insurance company reported, “Kia and Mazda aren’t too far behind (261,687 and 257,907, respectively).”

There is a very large difference between the Land Rover on one hand and the Kia and Mazda on the other. The former’s Range Rover model has a price of $107,900. Its least expensive model costs just shy of $50,000.

Most Kia vehicles have a base price of between $20,000 and $30,000. Its Soul, with a price of $20,490, is among the least expensive new cars in America.

Mazda has models nearly as inexpensive as Kia’s. Its Mazda3 Sedan has a base price of $23,950. Even its higher-priced cars cost less than $40,000.

These are the 10 most durable cars based on odometer readings:

Land Rover (274,223)

Kia (261,687)

Mazda (257,907)

Mitsubishi (257,056)

Lincoln (256,711)

BMW (254,898)

Jeep (254,203)

Pontiac (252,053)

Ford (250,329)

Mercury (250,321)

This Car Brand Tops the Charts for Reliability

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.