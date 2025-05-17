Elon Musk's Net Worth Nears $400 Billion 2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

After a period when Elon Musk’s net worth collapsed, it has recovered sharply. It stands at $381 billion, and it is rising sharply. According to Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, co-founder of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), is a distant second at $227 billion.

Key Points Elon Musk’s Net Worth Is Almost $400 billion.

Tesla’s Stock Price Recovery Is A Factor

The primary catalyst for the increase is Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock recovery. He co-founded the EV company and is CEO. Tesla’s market cap is $1.13 trillion, which ranks it eighth among all public companies. Musk owns 13% of the shares outstanding.

Tesla’s stock has risen 44% in the last month, while the S&P is up 18%. That contrasts with the price year to date, which is down 13%, while the market is flat over the same period.

Tesla continues to have challenges. After years of rising, the company delivered 1.789 million vehicles in 2024, down 1.07% from 2023. The problem has worsened this year. In the first quarter, deliveries fell 13% to 336,681. In some EU nations, the percentage drop was higher. Tesla is also losing ground in China, the world’s largest EV market. Local Chinese companies, particularly BYD, have hampered its sales. Musk’s relationship with President Trump has also eroded sales.

Other Musk holdings have helped his overall wealth. The largest of these is the most successful rocket maker in the world. SpaceX virtually controls the U.S. rocket business and is the leader in the industry worldwide. It has established itself as the preeminent rocket launch provider, lofting satellites, cargo, and people to space for NASA, the Pentagon, and commercial partners. It is building out a large network of Starlink satellites providing internet service. Some observers believe Musk’s relationship with President Trump could help him get additional business from the U.S. government.

Musk owns 42% of SpaceX and has 79% of the company’s voting shares. He can make decisions about SpaceX without challenge. SpaceX was recently valued at $350 billion.

Among Musk’s other holdings, the most valuable may eventually be xAI, a major rival to OpenAI in the race to control the future of AI. xAI recently raised $6 billion, which puts its value at between $40 billion and $50 billion. Musk owns over half of xAI. The valuation of OpenAI recently hit $157 billion. Musk recently merged xAI with social media company X. The value of these combined is $100 billion

Musk owns parts of several other companies, including social media platform X and implantable brain-computer interface operation Neuralink.

