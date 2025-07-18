Audi Has a Car That Won't Sell for 482 Days jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the car industry’s most important yardsticks is “market day supply” or “days to turn.” This represents the time a car spends on a dealer lot from when it is delivered to when it is sold. The industry average is about 60 days. Some hot-selling cars have figures closer to 25 days. Audi has one model that, based on current statistics, is expected to remain unsold for 482 days.

Audi reported weak U.S. sales last year.

Its S6 sports car sits on dealer lots longer than any of its other models.

U.S. car sales were strong last year, rising 3% to 15.9 million. Audi was a big loser, however. Its total U.S. sales in 2024 fell 14% to 196,576. Rival Mercedes posted a gain of 9% to 324,528.

Like most major car companies, Audi offers a broad range of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), sedans, SUVs, and crossovers. In total, it has over 35 models. Price points range from about $38,000 for the A3 to $130,000 for the S8.

The model with 482 days of inventory is the S6, which retails for $88,000. Last quarter, the company had 653 for sale.

The S6 is part of Audi’s high-end sports car line. Its V6 twin-turbo engine puts out 444 horsepower. Car and Driver’s verdict is “Like a superhero’s alter ego, the Audi S6 hides its athletic prowess behind an understated exterior.” However, the magazine rates the sports car 12th in its category behind Cadillac, Porsche, and BMW.

Why does Audi have so much trouble selling the S6? It may be because, despite being a good car, it ranks behind several of its competitors.

