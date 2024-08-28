The Used Car Dealers Can’t Seem to Get Rid Of shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

For better or worse, the used car market has slowed dramatically over the past two years. The impact of a chip shortage and reduced manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic that skyrocketed used car prices is long over. What’s happening now is that the used car market is seeing prices line back up with more traditional market conditions and even below those prices.

To be more clear, this used car market is considered one of the worst the nation has seen since 2009, and prices have experienced a 22-month decline. As a result, plenty of vehicles sit on dealer lots, often for months. To determine the slowest-selling used cars, we look to data from iSeeCars, which tracks this data in real-time. We can then list the slowest-selling used cars today in descending order.

hodim / Shutterstock.com

Used car pricing is often a good indicator of the overall health of the automobile market. However, we’re seeing used cars sitting on dealer lots for longer and prices dropping faster than at any time in the last 15 years. There is no question this is a tough time for companies we regularly cover, like Ford, GM, Chrysler, Volvo, and Hyundai, which makes this a topic well worth learning more about.

20. Maserati Levante

Roman Stasiuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average days on market: 56.1

Average price: $48,370

One of the big reasons the Maserati Levante may not be selling on the used car market is its hefty repair costs. As potential used car buyers learn this, they are inclined to find an alternative that offers more value for the money and better resale values.

19. Audi R8

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average days on market: 56.4

Average price: $186,719

With prices depreciating quickly, the Audi R8, with its monster price tag, spends just shy of two months on dealer lots on average. As Audi has hinted at stopping production of the R8, there is a definite question as to whether this is already impacting this model out of fear of future resale value.

18. Volvo C40 Recharge

Chanokchon

Average days on market: 57.5

Average price: $39,124

There’s a pretty strong argument to be made that the Volvo C40 Recharge is sitting on dealer lots longer because the XC40 alternative is a better value. Another potential reason is that the C40 does not offer a traditional rear window, which has also been a deterrent to both new and used C40s.

17. Subaru Solterra

Subaru SOLTERRA ET-SS 2WD (ZAA-XEAM10X) rear by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average days on the market: 58.4 days

Average price: $37,738

As Subaru’s first electric vehicle, there was a lot of hope that the model would launch and sell well. Essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota bZ4X, the latter offers far more value for the price and more cargo space than the Solterra. In Subaru’s lineup, the similarly-priced Outback provides more space for cargo and passengers.

16. Mercedes-Benz EQS (sedan)

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Dynamic by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average days on market: 58.5

Average price: $81,603

The full-size luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS was released in the fourth quarter of 2021 but has yet to impress customers. With a hefty price tag that only Mercedes can offer, this same price tag is undoubtedly causing customers to allow used models of the EQS to sit on dealer lots.

15. Volvo S90

Tramino / Getty Images

Average days on market: 58.9

Average price: $38,594

In the world of the Volvo S90, there have been plenty of discussions as to why used models are not selling well. One likely conclusion is that as drivers keep their vehicles longer, used car models are traded in with more miles that potential buyers might want to avoid.

14. Chrysler Voyager

HJUdall / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 61.2

Average price: $23,393

The Chrysler Voyager is a mystery as it’s the lower of two minivan models in the Chrysler lineup, right below the Pacifica. There is at least some belief that used car models of the Voyager aren’t selling well because people don’t know it exists, which means they aren’t going to dealers looking for them.

13. Maserati Quattroporte

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 62.1

Average price: $62,191

As a car labeled the “king of depreciation,” there isn’t a huge market for used Maserati Quattroporte vehicles. When you add depreciation to the notion that Maserati has announced it will end vehicle sales soon, expect to see the Quattroporte sit on dealer lots for longer and longer.

12. Audi RS Q8

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average days on market: 62.5

Average price: $100,000

As the most expensive car in the Audi lineup, a finite number of customers are looking to purchase the Audi RS Q8 new. When it comes to used models, big spenders may want to buy this vehicle new and not risk inheriting someone else’s issues.

11. Mercedes-Benz EQE (sedan)

M 93 / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 63.2

Average price: $72,596

While there have been questions around supply issues and the Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes has had a tough time convincing customers to buy new models of the EQE, never mind used ones. There is too much competition in the space, and Mercedes has done too little to differentiate itself.

10. Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Autosdeprimera / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 63.2

Average price: $28,731

With multiple reported engine issues between 2020 and 2023, seeing the used Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid model on this list doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In addition to vehicle trouble, there is growing competition in this space, with the Kia Sportage, Toyota Rav4, and Hyundai Tuscon Plug-In hybrids all offering more value.

9. Audi RS5 Sportback

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average days on market: 64.6

Average price: $59,735

There is a good chance the Audi RS5 Sportback isn’t selling hotly in the used car market because Audi announced the vehicle was discontinued. As soon as this happened, the used market for these vehicles immediately dropped. While this might be good news for buying these cars today, it will make them much harder to sell or use as a trade again in the future.

8. Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

Chanokchon / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 65.6

Average price: $37,275

For a surprisingly well-reviewed vehicle, it’s questionable why a used Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid has been sitting on dealer lots for so long. The best guess is that customers are looking at new models with the latest features, as the 2023 refresh was pretty all-encompassing.

7. Hyundai Ioniq 6

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Exclusive by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average days on market: 69.7

Average price: $37,635

As a vehicle first introduced in 2023, many people will likely want to buy the Hyundai Ioniq 6 new. However, there have been some concerns, and some customers are likely trading in the vehicle due to overstated battery claims, which is likely why used vehicles are already sitting on dealer lots.

6. Maserati Ghibli

Handout / Getty Images

Average days on market: 69.8

Average price: $43,870

Maserati is going through a phase as demand for the vehicle has diminished somewhat in the face of greater competition. The hope was that the Ghibili would be Maserati’s comeback vehicle, but this hasn’t panned out the way the brand had intended, as used cars have sat on dealer lots for months.

5. Audi S8

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 70.2

Average price: $79,400

The Audi S8 is a full-size luxury car and a performance version of the already impressive Audi A8. There’s a good argument to be made that the used market isn’t all that far off from new car pricing, which makes buying used a questionable way to acquire this vehicle.

4. Lincoln Corsair

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average days on market: 73.4

Average price: $41,111

The upscale Lincoln Corsair is a compact luxury crossover that was, at one point, Lincoln’s best-selling vehicle in 2020. You can now expect to see a used Lincoln Corsair sitting on dealer lots for an average of 73 days. This is quite the shift from four years ago when Lincoln was selling new models as fast as they were being delivered.

3. Mercedes-Benz EQS (SUV)

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Average days on market: 77.4

Average price: $98,147

With a giant price tag, seeing the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV sitting on dealer lots for long periods is unsurprising. Mercedes has struggled to attract customers to new models of the EQS SUV or any of its electric vehicles, so seeing used models sitting on the lot for an average of 77 days isn’t all that surprising.

2. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

Angel Di Bilio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average days on market: 78.0

Average price: $44,180

The minivan market has long been relatively competitive, although Chrysler has rarely dominated it. Toyota, Honda, and Kia enjoy much more success in this space, undoubtedly impacting Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In hybrid sales. With the Pacific only able to go up to 33 miles on electric power, it’s not offering anything beyond what its competitors offer.

1. Genesis GV60

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Genesis House

Average days on market: 149.9

Average price: $53,986

While Genesis has been enjoying a streak of success with sedans and SUVs that have received strong reviews, the Genesis GV60 is the slowest-selling used car in America. As competition grows in the electric vehicle space, the GV60 is getting left behind for many reasons, likely including a significant price drop to the Tesla Model Y, which offers a similar range at a lower price point.