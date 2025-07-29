Waymo's Move to Dallas Is a Headache for Tesla Dallas view by Robert Hensley / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) self-driving car company Waymo is moving into Dallas. That is not good for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla’s self-driving robotaxi is only available in Austin (as well as a few cities outside the United States). Waymo also operates in Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, which gives it at least the perception of being the lead autonomous vehicle company in America.

Which one will come out on top as the lead autonomous vehicle company in America?

While the robotaxi may be in other cities, Waymo’s footprint is growing as well. However, Tesla’s self-driving software is in Teslas. Waymo has partnerships with Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM), Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, and Stellantis. This demonstrates that Waymo could achieve extremely broad distribution and continue adding more car company partners. The Toyota win was a big one. At the time, Waymo wrote, “Toyota Motor Corporation and Waymo reached a preliminary agreement to explore a collaboration focused on accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies.” Toyota is the largest car company in the world, based on unit sales.

Tesla can still argue it has an important lead over Waymo. Teslas have mapped hundreds of millions of miles on U.S. roads and used cameras to collect data that creates a massive database.

Both companies have a hurdle that could take years to overcome. Most self-driving vehicle use has to be approved by cities. That means it could take years for broad distribution. The only ready solution to that is if the federal government sets standards for where these cars can drive. That is far from a sure thing.

