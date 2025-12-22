Waymo’s Disaster Helps Tesla

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Waymo, the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) autonomous driving operation, is widely considered the leader in the advance of self-driving car technology. Many believe its product is ahead of those of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), GM, and Ford. Waymo-powered cars have logged over 100 million “fully autonomous miles.” It now operates, or will soon, in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, District of Columbia, and Dallas. It also has limited tests in Tokyo.

An incident during the recent blackout in San Francisco shattered Waymo’s image. According to The New York Times, “Waymo Suspended Service in San Francisco After Its Cars Stalled During Power Outage.” The vehicles stopped when traffic lights went out. Fortunately, that resulted in no injuries.

Tesla is betting heavily on its own self-driving technology. CEO Elon Musk posted on X, “SAN FRAN BLACKOUT – WAYMO FROZE, TESLA DROVE Waymo’s robotaxis got a little too real last night – by completely shutting down when San Francisco’s power outage knocked out traffic lights.”

Tesla claims it will be the leader in the sector, despite skeptics whose opinions have largely been fueled by Waymo’s success. Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving (FSD)” is already in a number of its vehicles. However, to use it, drivers must keep their eyes on the road. Tesla’s first test of its self-driving robotaxi started in Austin early this year. Tesla plans to move into San Francisco, then to begin testing in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, and Miami.

It is an open question whether the Waymo problem is part of a temporary defect in its product. Yet, it would be hard to find an incident that would hurt it more or help Tesla’s chances, at least in the court of public opinion and among some experts.

Musk has repeatedly bragged that no one can match his autonomous vehicle technology. Waymo had undermined that claim. According to CNBC, “Alphabet-owned Waymo kept expanding and dominated the robotaxi market in the U.S., though rivals Tesla and Amazon-owned Zoox also launched the first versions of their services in 2025.”

Musk’s comments about its self-driving future have been part of the rise in its share price since April. Waymo has given investors another reason to buy Tesla shares.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030