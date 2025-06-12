Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says: Xiaolu Chu / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang expects Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to be the leader in the electric vehicle (EV) artificial intelligence (AI) business. He told Yahoo, “Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars, but every single car, someday, will have to have autonomous capability.”

The pending rollout of its robotaxi will prove whether Huang is correct.

If Huang is correct, embattled Tesla may be on the verge of a turnaround. Its sales in China and across the EU have slipped sharply. In several European countries, the decline in May was in the high double-digit percentages. Although Tesla does not release data in the United States, its market share is likely to have fallen below 50%. GM, Ford, and Hyundai/Kia have growing EV sales.

The primary reason Tesla sales have dropped is likely Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s association with Donald Trump and his efforts to reduce funding for large parts of the U.S. government. Some of those cuts involve departments that are considered essential to the federal government’s operations. The plans have triggered tens of thousands of layoffs, as well as protests at Tesla dealerships.

Later this month, Musk plans to put Tesla’s robotaxi on the road in Austin. The vehicle will test whether Tesla can create an actual self-driving car that requires no human intervention whatsoever. There have been several accidents that have involved Tesla’s current “Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” service. Tesla has repeatedly stated that drivers of cars with this service must keep their eyes on the road.

Musk recently commented, “We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.” He is referring to the Austin release date. If the delay lasts into July, there will be some concern about the quality of the new service.

Tesla must contend with other companies that claim to have fully automated self-driving systems. The first of these is Alphabet’s Waymo, which has been on the road for several years in several cities. If the Tesla product does not best this, Musk’s comments about the Tesla product will be undermined. And Tesla’s stock price is based mainly on the success of the Austin rollout

Austin will prove whether Huang is correct.

