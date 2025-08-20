Nissan Has a Car That Won't Sell for 472 Days Scott Olson / Getty Images

Days on lot, days to turn, Market Days Supply: these terms each describe the number of days needed to sell all inventory of a model, based on the vehicle’s daily selling rate. In July, the Nissan Versa topped that list at 472 days.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that the Nissan Versa stays on dealer lots longer than any other car.

Is that why it is about to be discontinued?

The industry average of Market Days Supply is 30 to 60 days. The car with the lowest figure is the Toyota Corolla Cross at 20 days.

The Versa is Nissan’s least expensive car. It has a base price of $17,190, which makes it among the least expensive new car models in America.

One reason Versa sales may be so slow is that Nissan decided to discontinue the model. According to Automotive News, the Versa will not be available after this year. Its demise has been blamed on the fact that Nissan is pulling back on sedan models in general.

Ironically, the Versa receives good reviews and ratings. Car and Driver scored it 8 out of 10. It praised its low cost of operation and its comfort. Among the reasons, the car magazine said, was the Versa’s “offering basic and honest transportation for the masses.”

U.S. News & World Report rated the Versa at 8.5 out of 10. It put the car in first place among all subcompact vehicles it evaluated: “The 2025 Nissan Versa is a value-oriented subcompact car with one of the lowest price tags in the automotive market.”

J.D. Power ranked the Versa at 82 out of 100, which is among the best ratings across all cars it evaluated. For quality and reliability, its rating was 87 out of 100.

With such high ratings, it is hard to understand why the Versa will be discontinued. The reason seems to be only that Nissan views sedans as losers.

