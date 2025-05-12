New car prices are rising fast. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle stood at $48,699 in April 2025, up 2.5% from the previous month. Experts attribute the spike — which was more than double the historical 1.1% average increase in April — to economic uncertainty triggered by Trump administration tariffs.

Still, the average price of a new vehicle has been at or near all-time highs — just under $50,000 — since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As vehicles have gotten more expensive, Americans are holding on to them longer. As of 2024, the latest year of available data, the average age of passenger cars on American roads hit a historic high of 14 years, up from 11.4 years a decade earlier. (Here is a look at the best new vehicles for the money.)

Because cars have become an increasingly long-term investment — and one of the biggest purchases millions of Americans will ever make — consumer discretion has taken on greater importance. And while Americans have hundreds of makes, models, and trim levels to choose from, certain vehicles have emerged as especially popular choices, particularly in certain parts of the country.

Using data from Edmunds, an online auto industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in each state. For every state, we listed the five vehicles with the highest unit sales volume in the 2024 calendar year. Specific, state-level sales figures were not available.

In many ways, the top selling vehicles in each state represent a continuation in long-term trends in the U.S. auto industry — not the least of which is the continued dominance of the SUV. Since overtaking sedans as the best-selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015, SUV sales have continued to grow, more than doubling the sedan’s market share in 2019.

As of 2024, at least one SUV model was among the top selling vehicles in all 50 states, including 16 states where an SUV outsold all other vehicle models. As of the first quarter of 2025, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V were the two best-selling SUVs in America — and in 2024, these models ranked among the five most popular vehicles in 38 states and 29 states, respectively.

The popularity of the Ford F-Series pickup represents yet another continuation of a longer-term trend. The F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle nationwide for 43 consecutive years, including 2024, when it outsold every other model in 24 of the 50 states. There are only five states in which the Ford F-Series did not rank among the five best-selling vehicles of 2024. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

These are the best-selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in each state.

Why it Matters

Within the last decade, SUVs have emerged as the top-selling vehicle segment in the United States. Recent auto-sales data shows that the SUVs market dominance continued through 2024, along with other longer-term industry trends, including the popularity of full-size pickup trucks. The broad, nationwide sales trends do not tell the full story, however, as the popularity of specific makes and models varies by state.

Alabama

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Alaska

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Arizona

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Arkansas

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

California

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model 3 (Electric sedan)

Tesla Model 3 (Electric sedan) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)

Honda Civic (Small sedan) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

Colorado

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Nissan Leaf (Electric sedan)

Connecticut

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)

Subaru Forester (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Delaware

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Florida

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: N/A

N/A Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Corolla (Small sedan)

Georgia

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Hawaii

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Tacoma (Midsize pickup truck)

Toyota Tacoma (Midsize pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota 4Runner (Midsize SUV)

Toyota 4Runner (Midsize SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Corolla (Small sedan)

Idaho

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Illinois

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Indiana

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)

Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Equinox (Small SUV)

Iowa

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Kansas

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Kentucky

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Louisiana

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Maine

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)

Maryland

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

Massachusetts

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Michigan

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Equinox (Small SUV)

Chevrolet Equinox (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize SUV)

Minnesota

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

Mississippi

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Missouri

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Montana

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Nebraska

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

Nevada

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

New Hampshire

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

New Jersey

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)

Honda Civic (Small sedan) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

New Mexico

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

New York

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Nissan Rogue (Small SUV)

Nissan Rogue (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

North Carolina

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)

North Dakota

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

Ohio

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)

Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)

Oklahoma

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)

Oregon

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)

Pennsylvania

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Rhode Island

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Hyundai Tucson (Small SUV)

Hyundai Tucson (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)

South Carolina

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

South Dakota

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)

Tennessee

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

Texas

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Utah

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

Vermont

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)

Virginia

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Washington

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)

Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)

Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

West Virginia

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)

Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Tacoma (Midsize pickup truck)

Wisconsin

Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)

Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck) Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)

Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck) Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)

Honda CR-V (Small SUV) Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)

GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck) Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)

Wyoming