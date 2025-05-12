Key Points
-
With new car prices near all-time highs, the choices consumers make on dealership lots have taken on increasing importance.
-
Auto industry sales data shows that certain vehicle makes and models are especially popular in certain states, and less so in others.
-
A new vehicle is one of the biggest investments millions of Americans will ever make, and a financial advisor can be the best way for those in the market to remain within their budget. Click here to get started now.
New car prices are rising fast. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle stood at $48,699 in April 2025, up 2.5% from the previous month. Experts attribute the spike — which was more than double the historical 1.1% average increase in April — to economic uncertainty triggered by Trump administration tariffs.
Still, the average price of a new vehicle has been at or near all-time highs — just under $50,000 — since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As vehicles have gotten more expensive, Americans are holding on to them longer. As of 2024, the latest year of available data, the average age of passenger cars on American roads hit a historic high of 14 years, up from 11.4 years a decade earlier. (Here is a look at the best new vehicles for the money.)
Because cars have become an increasingly long-term investment — and one of the biggest purchases millions of Americans will ever make — consumer discretion has taken on greater importance. And while Americans have hundreds of makes, models, and trim levels to choose from, certain vehicles have emerged as especially popular choices, particularly in certain parts of the country.
Using data from Edmunds, an online auto industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in each state. For every state, we listed the five vehicles with the highest unit sales volume in the 2024 calendar year. Specific, state-level sales figures were not available.
In many ways, the top selling vehicles in each state represent a continuation in long-term trends in the U.S. auto industry — not the least of which is the continued dominance of the SUV. Since overtaking sedans as the best-selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015, SUV sales have continued to grow, more than doubling the sedan’s market share in 2019.
As of 2024, at least one SUV model was among the top selling vehicles in all 50 states, including 16 states where an SUV outsold all other vehicle models. As of the first quarter of 2025, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V were the two best-selling SUVs in America — and in 2024, these models ranked among the five most popular vehicles in 38 states and 29 states, respectively.
The popularity of the Ford F-Series pickup represents yet another continuation of a longer-term trend. The F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle nationwide for 43 consecutive years, including 2024, when it outsold every other model in 24 of the 50 states. There are only five states in which the Ford F-Series did not rank among the five best-selling vehicles of 2024. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)
These are the best-selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in each state.
Why it Matters
Within the last decade, SUVs have emerged as the top-selling vehicle segment in the United States. Recent auto-sales data shows that the SUVs market dominance continued through 2024, along with other longer-term industry trends, including the popularity of full-size pickup trucks. The broad, nationwide sales trends do not tell the full story, however, as the popularity of specific makes and models varies by state.
Alabama
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Alaska
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Arizona
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Arkansas
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
California
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model 3 (Electric sedan)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
Colorado
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Nissan Leaf (Electric sedan)
Connecticut
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
Delaware
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
Florida
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: N/A
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Corolla (Small sedan)
Georgia
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Hawaii
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Tacoma (Midsize pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota 4Runner (Midsize SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Corolla (Small sedan)
Idaho
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
Illinois
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
Indiana
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Equinox (Small SUV)
Iowa
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Kansas
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
Kentucky
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Louisiana
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Maine
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)
Maryland
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
Massachusetts
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
Michigan
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Equinox (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize SUV)
Minnesota
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
Mississippi
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
Missouri
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Montana
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Nebraska
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
Nevada
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
New Hampshire
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
New Jersey
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
New Mexico
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
New York
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Nissan Rogue (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
North Carolina
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Camry (Midsize sedan)
North Dakota
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
Ohio
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda Civic (Small sedan)
Oklahoma
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Trax (Extra-small SUV)
Oregon
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)
Pennsylvania
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
Rhode Island
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Hyundai Tucson (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)
South Carolina
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
South Dakota
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize SUV)
Tennessee
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
Texas
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Utah
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
Vermont
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Forester (Small SUV)
Virginia
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
Washington
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Tesla Model Y (Small electric SUV)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Subaru Crosstrek (Extra-small SUV)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
West Virginia
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota Tacoma (Midsize pickup truck)
Wisconsin
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Honda CR-V (Small SUV)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Wyoming
- Best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ford F-Series (Full-size pickup truck)
- Second best-selling vehicle in 2024: Ram Pickup (Full-size pickup truck)
- Third best-selling vehicle in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2024: GMC Sierra (Full-size pickup truck)
- Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2024: Toyota RAV4 (Small SUV)
Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored)
Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks.
We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year.
It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look.
We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.