7 Scotch Brands To Try This Year

Scotch, the king of liquors, it feels like. Originating in Scotland, scotch now has an international community associated with it, all with the shared interest of enjoying scotch in its many forms. There is lots of nuance when it comes to this distilled beverage, but we decided to put together a list that details some of the best scotch brands you should try this year.

From cheap to most expensive, 24/7 Wall Street compiled this list using editorial discretion (and personal experience, plus some crowdsourced recommendations from Reddit’s r/Scotch subreddit. While this is all subjective, we tried to rank these from most approachable to maybe something for more refined scotch palettes, but it isn’t a hard structure—anyone can appreciate any of the scotches on our list. Also, we tried to pick options that most liquor stores would carry. Let’s get started.

7. Monkey Shoulder

Manufacturer: William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Location: River Fiddish

River Fiddish Notable releases: Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

The Ideal Mixer

Monkey Shoulder was invented with a single purpose in mind: to be the perfect mixer. It even says so on their website. As far as we’re concerned, they’ve accomplished that goal splendidly. As a blended whisky, this brand is super approachable and relatively inexpensive when compared to other scotches.

6. Glenmorangie

Manufacturer: LVMH

LVMH Location: Tain, Ross-shire

Tain, Ross-shire Notable releases: Original 10-Year

A Perfect Introduction

Glenmorangie is the ideal starting place for someone who is interested in just starting to dip their toe into the whisky. It’s really approachable and has the benefit of being a single malt and not a blend, which is generally considered “better” or “higher quality.”

5. Glenfiddich

Manufacturer: William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Location: Dufftown, Moray

Dufftown, Moray Notable releases: 12-Year, Signature Series (4 bottles)

A Bestseller for a Reason

A single malt from the same distillers as Monkey Shoulder, Glenfiddich is one of the most well-known brands around the world and has been a massive hit for decades. Despite being a well-aged single malt, the approachable price means this whisky is perfect for anyone looking for something versatile for sipping and more.

4. Glenlivet

Manufacturer: Chivas Brothers – Pernod Ricard

Chivas Brothers – Pernod Ricard Location: Ballindalloch, Moray

Ballindalloch, Moray Notable releases: Glenlivet 12-Year, Caribbean Reserve

A Speyside Scotch

Behind Glenfiddich, Glenlivet is the second-highest-selling single malt scotch in the world. It’s known as a Speyside scotch, which means it was distilled in a similar geography as a Highlands scotch but with a slightly different, yet notable, flavor profile due to the nearby River Spey. It’s the highest-selling scotch in the United States.

3. Laphroaig

Manufacturer: Beam Suntory

Beam Suntory Location: Port Ellen, Islay

Port Ellen, Islay Notable releases: 10-Year, 15-Year

A Perfectly Peaty Classic

For our first peated pick on the list, we went with Laphroaig. When a scotch is said to be “peaty,” this means that it was distilled with malted barley that was dried out using “peat” moss (literally, thick moss from a nearby bog) fires. Peated scotch is known for its smokiness, and Laphroaig’s location near the coast means it also has a certain brinyness to it.

2. Lagavulin

Manufacturer: Diageo

Diageo Location: Islay

Islay Notable releases: 16-Year

Iconic Islay

Often considered the rival to Laphroaig, Lagavulin is a fantastic scotch that is well-regarded around the world. Heck, even Parks and Rec’s Ron Swanson picked it as his favorite scotch. Its 16-Year bottle is probably its most well-known, and it does fetch a higher price than most of the options we’ve listed so far. Like Laphroaig, this is a single-malt peated scotch.

1. (The) Macallan

Manufacturer: Edrington Group

Edrington Group Location: Easter Elchies, Craigellachie, Moray

Easter Elchies, Craigellachie, Moray Notable releases: Sherry Oak & Double Oak, 12-Year, 18-Year

Expensive, Attentive, Perfect

There’s a reason that The Macallan (usually shortened to just “Macallan”) is regarded as the most famous luxury scotch brand in the world. The brand literally has someone on staff whose job is literally just to source wood for the fires (their title is the Master of Wood, which is so cool). There are specialty bottles and releases, most of which are great. The 12-Year and 18-Year editions from both the Double Oak and Sherry Oak barrels are the most standard, however.

