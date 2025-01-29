Avoid All Japanese Whiskey Brands, Except These 19 ipopba / Getty Images

It used to be, that when we speak about whiskey, the conversation was limited to Ireland, Scotland, and the American South, but times are changing, and today some of the best whiskeys in the world are made in various places, with some of the most famous produced in Japan. But which ones are the best, and which ones do we recommend you try first?

Key Points Japanese whisky is very similar to Scotch whisky due to early Japanese pioneers trying to imitate the Scottish distilling process.

Japanese whisky has exploded in popularity, and often performs better than Irish or Scotch or American whiskies.

If you’re tired of drinking the same old whiskey brands with the same old cocktails and tasting the same old flavors, it’s time to try something new. There is a world of unique flavors and tastes out there, but you have to know where to look. We snooped around and found some of the best Japanese whiskies that are still available and largely affordable. You won’t be sad if you try any of these drinks.

For this list, we consulted with a number of online liquor publishers and compared which Japanese whiskies won which awards and how often. Then we looked at the price. While there might be some drinks that are far better than the ones on this list, if they are too expensive for the normal person to afford, then it doesn’t do us much good to recommend them. We kept our list realistic as to which Japanese whiskies you might want to try and won’t break the bank doing so.

American marketing and advertising are out of control. You can't go five seconds without being bombarded by ads or propaganda, so it can be hard to know if you actually like the drink you bought or if you're simply gaslighting yourself to enjoy your limited options. We want to help you branch out and explore the wider world, and one way to do that is to experience the different drinks of different countries.

Background on Japanese Whiskey

Japanese whiskey began as a dedicated effort to recreate Scotch whisky, with early innovators working hard to reproduce the Scottish process in almost every detail, including opening a distillery in a place that was as similar to Scotland in temperature and climate as possible.

As of 2024, a company can only label its drinks as “Japanese whisky” if it is distilled, fermented, aged, and bottled in Japan. It must use malted grain in its mash and has to use water from Japan. Any drink that does not conform to these regulations are not allowed to call themselves Japanese whisky.

The History of Japanese Whiskey

Japanese whiskey has its roots way back in 1870, when Japanese whiskey enthusiasts began trying to recreate Scotch whisky at home, since the production and transportation of Scotch whiskey over such vast distances probably made it prohibitively expensive.

Commercial production didn’t begin until 1923, however, with the opening of the Yamazaki distillery.

One of the two most famous people who started the Japanese whiskey industry, Masataka Taketsuru studied distilling in Scotland and came back to Japan as was a key figure in the opening of the Yamazaki distillery and then later formed his own whiskey company and the new Yoichi distillery.

Americans first discovered Japanese whiskey in 1918 when soldiers were staying in Hakodate. From the 1950s, it exploded in popularity throughout the country, leading to the Japanese “whisky wars” and to the tradition of drinking whiskey with Japanese food, yet until the 2000s, its popularity was mostly confined to Japan itself, with only the well-traveled or well-informed being lucky enough to taste it.

In 2001, the 10-year Yoichi single malt by Nikka won the “Best of the Best” award at the Wisky Magazine’s annual awards. Since then, Japanese whiskey has seen an explosion in popularity, quality, and variations. Japanese whiskeys are now regular winners at whiskey competitions and other alcohol and liquor award ceremonies. Japanese regularly score higher than actual Scotch whiskey in blind taste tests.

Today, some of the best Japanese whiskey can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with one particular bottle being sold for $800,000 in 2020.

What Do the Experts Say?

Every year, the World Whiskies Awards recognizes the best whiskey in every category. Experts and drinkers alike look to these awards to tell them what drinks they should be trying each year (and for some, whether they are enjoying them properly).

These are the winners of the categories related to the Japanese whiskies, specifically. You can go to the awards website itself to see what the judges said or why they gave these drinks these awards. We recommend you learn a little bit about them before you commit to buying one.

Award for Single Cast Single Malt, 12 Years and Under: Mars Tsunuki 6 YO Cask

One of the most famous aspect of the Mars Distillery is the pure waters it uses to create its whiskies. These drinks often have a fruity, floral, and smoky flavor profile and use almost exclusively locally-grown ingredients.

Award for Best Small Bach Single Malt: Sizuoka Pot Still Whiskey 100% Japanese Barley First Edition

This drink is made in the shadow of Mount Fuji at the Shizuoka Distillery which was founded in 2016.

Award for Best Japanese Single Malt 12 Years and Under: Yoichi, Single Malt, 10 YO

The cold temperatures of the Hokkaido region mean that the whiskies produced at this old distillery age much slower than other whiskies, making the final product much more rich and complex.

Award for Best Japanese Blended Malt: Mars, The Y.A. #02

This one includes notes of fruits, ginger, peat, and aromas of damp forests.

Award for Best Limited Release Blended Japanese Whisky: Ichiro’s Malt & Grain Blended Japanese Whisky 2024

This one has grapefruit, sherry, and earthy flavors along with smoky and oak notes.

Award for Best Japanese Grain Whisky: Nikka, The Grain

Award for Best Japanese New Make: Niigata Kameda New Pot Non Peat 2024

This one is particularly difficult for Americans to find, but it will reward you with cinnamon, fruity, and lemon flavors.

However, these awards don’t tell the whole story, so we did our own research and found some award-winners and popular favorites that you will definitely enjoy even if you’re not as fancy or experienced or pompous as the people at the World Whiskies Awards.

#1 Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Single Malt Japanese Whisky

This staple of single malt whiskeys is almost always found at the top of the best whiskeys in the world and is the tentpole product of Yamazaki’s single malt offering. While not as popular as it used to be, you can still find it in most reputable venues and bars, with a full bottle selling for around $200 each.

This Japanese whisky has a floral and fruity taste with notes of cloves and oranges.

#2 Nikka Yoichi Single Malt

This is one of the best single-malt whiskeys in the world, and probably the best peated Japanese whisky available. Along with a strong smoky flavor, it includes fruit and caramel flavors along with almond and vanilla notes. If you enjoy a whiskey with plenty of flavors or something that hits closer to Scotch peated whiskey, this is the drink for you.

#3 Hakushu 12-Year-Old Whisky

If you are a whiskey connoisseur and know the difference between single-malt whiskey and other types, then this might be one you want to try, as one of the best single-malt Japanese whiskies. You’ll experience notes of light smoke, honey, and apple with this one.

#4 Nikka From the Barrel Whisky

Are you more of a bourbon enjoyer? You can’t do much better than Nikka’s From the Barrel Whisky. This has all the character and flavor you expect from the best bourbons but with all the care and expertise of the Japanese professionals.

This bottle has notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel with butterscotch and orange peel flavors.

#5 Mars Shinshu Iwai 45% Whisky

This is a popular drink with cocktail enthusiasts and home bartenders with its vanilla, pear, and baking spices taste, 45% alcohol, and low price (at just $32). The flavors and high alcohol content make this a perfect Japanese whiskey to mix with your preferred drinks any time.

#6 Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky

The Suntory Toki is a blend of some of the best whiskey available by Suntory. This is a light and fresh drink that is probably best enjoyed during hot summer months. The taste includes notes of almonds, apple, smoke, vanilla, and pink grapefruit. This is among the best options for those who enjoy creating their own highballs.

#7 Hibiki 17-Year-Old Japanese Whisky

This whiskey regularly finds itself at the top of the list of blended whiskeys, it is a blend of malt and grain whiskeys with a fruity, buttery taste with toffee, cherry, and peach notes. Reviews of this Japanese whisky include numerous people saying it is fantastic by itself and enjoyed neat.

#8 Akashi White Oak Japanese Blended Whisky

This whiskey is actually made by a Japanese sake expert using a wide variety of caskets that give this blended whiskey an interesting and complex taste. There are bourbon, sherry, and shochu barrels that give it a

#9 Mars Maltage Cosmo

Blending whiskey is an art in and of itself, and the Mars Shinshu distillery has perfected it. This drink includes notes of vanilla and plum and subtle flavors of orange, chocolate, and other dried fruits. If you enjoy finding unique tastes in your blended drinks, look no further.

#10 Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

If you want the best whiskey at an affordable price, then this is the one for you. This whiskey is creamy and sweet and very popular with fans of bourbon drinks. It has notes of vanilla, caramel, and coffee, and a bottle retails for around $40.

#11 Kikori Rice Whisky

That’s right, rice whisky. While debate might continue about whether this is actually a whisky or not, others are busy enjoying this truly unique and flavorful drink. This rice whisky is aged in French and American oak barrels and sherry casks and includes notes of citrus, florals, and vanilla.

#12 Hatozaki Small Batch Japanese Whisky

Small batch whiskies often have the most interesting and unique flavor profiles, and this one is no different. Aged in a variety of barrels that give it a sweet lemon, caramel and earthy taste, this drink starts off like a sake before finishing with strong whiskey flavors.

#13 Chita Single Grain

The term “single grain” means that this whiskey is created from non-barley grains in one distillery. This is a complicated drink with notes of caramel, oak, vanilla, and cinnamon along with flavors of fruits and anise. This is an affordable option for those who like interesting drinks.

#14 The Yamazaki 18-year-Old Single Malt Japanese Whisky

This bottle will cost you a pretty penny, at almost $1,000 per bottle, and for good reason. Whoever manages to get their hands on one of these bottles always says the price is well worth it. This Japanese whisky is aged in Spanish, American, and Mizunara oak barrels and has a citrus, vanilla, and candied fruit flavor profile.

#15 Hibiki Japanese Harmony

This Japanese whisky is a blend of drinks from three different Japanese distilleries. It is distilled in a variety of different barrel types that leads to bold aromas and strong flavors. Notes include honey, citrus, apples, and oak. This drink has grown more popular over the years, which means its price has also jumped to pretty high levels, so you might want to grab this one sooner rather than later.

This is also the most-awarded Japanese whisky and is the most prestigious and iconic of all the Japanese whiskies on this list.

#16 Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo

This single malt whiskey created at the Miyagikyo distillery and brings strong flavors to the table. This one includes notes of vanilla, citrus, honey, and oak after being aged in exclusively bourbon barrels. As a younger whiskey, it has a lighter and creamier feeling than some of the older, heavier whiskies that are aged much longer.

#17 Hatozaki Pure Malt

This drink is made at the Kaikyō Distillery which was founded in 2017 and produces only blended drinks as it is still too young to make single malts. The flavor profile includes orchard fruits, malt, grass, honey, vanilla, and oak. This is a fantastic drink to try if you’re looking to experience the current evolution of Japanese whisky.

#18 Ohishi Whisky 10-Year Brandy Cask

The Ohishi Distillery was founded in 1872 in a part of Japan that has been distilling alcohol since the 1500s. This whiskey, like Ohishi’s other drinks, is made entirely from rice and aged in a variety of barrels, including cherry blossoms barrels. This is a fantastic whiskey that not only tastes great but has a strong and bold Japanese identity with floral tastes, oak, and fruity notes, and a sake feeling in the mouth.

#19 Hibiki 21 Year

Aged for 21 years. That’s a long time, making these drinks legally allowed to drink their own whiskies in America. This particular brand of Hibiki has earned numerous awards over the years which makes it one of the most difficult bottles to get your hands on. If you do happen to find one, you would be smart to snatch it up as quickly as possible. It includes toffee, fruits, and citrus flavors and notes of nuts, grapes, and maple syrup.

This is one of the best whiskies you could possibly try of all the whiskies in the world, let alone of the Japanese whiskies.

