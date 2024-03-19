7 Single Malt Scotch Brands Everyone Is Raving About

Companies and Brands

Scotch isn’t for everyone, but for those who love it, they really love it. There is endless complexity and experiential potential in trying different types of scotch. Expensive, affordable, it doesn’t really matter—you can have a fantastic dram at any price point.

To determine this list, 24/7 Wall Street used crowd-sourced information, including Reddit’s r/Scotch subreddit, along with some expert opinion and editorial discretion. As a general rule, the list ranks up to the best, with number one being something very sought-after or at a high price point. Regardless, we included some fantastic budget options so everyone can find something that suits them. Let’s get started!

7. Laphroaig 10

Hailing from the Islay region of Scotland, this whisky is peated.
  • Distillery: Laphroaig (Islay)
  • Price Estimate: $40-$50

A Great Find Under $50

Peated Scotch is smoky, and the region of Islay often has briny elements due to its coastal proximity.

It isn’t hard to find great scotch under $50, Laphroaig makes sure of that. Their 10-year whisky is well-renowned for packing some serious peaty heat while still making it snugly into the budget category. As an Islay, it shares a region known for briny peat bogs and its flavor profile reflects it.

6. Glenfiddich 14

Glenfiddich is one of the most popular scotch brands in the world.
  • Distillery: Glenfiddich (Speyside)
  • Price Estimate: $50-$60

The Perfect Single Malt Mixer

While it’s great as a sipping whisky, its unique process makes it perfect for mixing.

Whoever told you single malt scotch shouldn’t be used as a mixer was wrong. Glenfiddich is one of the most popular brands of scotch in the world, and their Glenfiddich 14 expression is a perfect option to keep around. It’s good for some sipping, and its final aging in charred oak helps it punch through as a mixer so it doesn’t get lost.

5. GlenDronach Cask Strength

Cask strength is a type of scotch that doesn’t dilute the product after aging.
  • Distillery: GlenDronach (Highlands)
  • Price Estimate: $70-$80

Beware the ABV

This results in a very high ABV and a generally stronger nose and mouth feel.

What’s a Cask Strength scotch? Well, oftentimes, scotch that comes straight from the cask after aging is a bit too strong, so distilleries will dilute it to make it more palatable. With a Cask Strength scotch, that last step isn’t performed. The GlenDronach Cask Strength, for reference, is usually around 58%+ ABV, so be prepared to have your sinuses cleared out.

4. Macallan 18 Sherry Oak

Macallan (12-year pictured) is one of the most well-known luxury scotch brands.
  • Distillery: The Macallan (Speyside)
  • Price Estimate: $300+

A Classic, If Only By Association

Macallan has some great scotches but often is viewed as a low-value option for the price.

This is one of the most expensive options on our list, and that has a lot to do with the name. Macallan is a legend in the scotch world, and many people know its name. Does that mean it’s the best out there? Of course not. Still, if you want something with some brand recognition, on the pricier side, and available in many places around the world, the 18-year-aged expression finished in Sherry Oak casks is great, if overpriced.

3. Glengoyne 21-Year

Wine barrels in wine-vaults in order
Glengoyne 21 is aged exclusively in sherry casks for its processing duration.
  • Distillery: Glengoyne Distillery (Highlands)
  • Price Estimate: ~$250, but can be found for lower

Insane Value to Price

Production of fortified jerez, xeres, sherry wines in old dark oak barrels in sherry triangle, Jerez la Frontera, El Puerto Santa Maria and Sanlucar Barrameda Andalusia, Spain
The resulting scotch is often referred to as a “sherry bomb.”

Glengoyne 21-Year is a 21-year-old scotch that has been aged for its entire life in sherry casks, usually referred to as a “sherry bomb.” While Glengoyne 21-Year is more expensive than some on the list, it is well worth it and often seen as an extremely high-value scotch. Its award-winning profile includes notes like Christmas cake, cinnamon, and honey.

2. Aberlour 18-Year

A glass of whiskey in old oak barrel. Copper alambic on background. Traditional alcohol distillery concept
Aberlour has an approachable scotch that doesn’t compromise on nuance.
  • Distillery: (Speyside)
  • Price Estimate: $120-$175

Fruity, Buttery, and Effortlessly Smooth

Two glass of Cognac and old oak barrel defocussed
Part of its flavor is from an aging process that includes bourbon barrels.

Aberlour 18-Year is maybe one of the most approachable scotches on our list. Described as smooth, buttery, and even fruity, this non-peated scotch is aged in bourbon and sherry barrels, making for a truly unique flavor that is subtle and not at all overpowering. For those who can appreciate it, this whisky is a nuanced joy. For those newer, this whisky isn’t overpowering and doesn’t burn your sinuses out.

1. Glenmorangie Signet

Glenmorangie Signet is a scotch meant to be enjoyed, potentially for special occasions.
  • Distillery: Glenmorangie (Highlands)
  • Price Estimate: $225-$300

Break the Bank for Good Reason

Using a special “chocolate malt,” this scotch has a cocoa-forward, rich taste.

Glenmorangie Signet is one of the most expensive whiskies on the list, but it’s a good one to break the bank for. It’s a limited edition release that is becoming a tad tougher to find, but it is highly regarded within the scotch community. The distinct element of this scotch is that it was created to mimic the notes of coffee and chocolate, primarily through the special use of the distillery’s “chocolate malt.” It’s pricey, but a good addition to any collection.

