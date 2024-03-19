7 Single Malt Scotch Brands Everyone Is Raving About OlegEvseev / Getty Images

Scotch isn’t for everyone, but for those who love it, they really love it. There is endless complexity and experiential potential in trying different types of scotch. Expensive, affordable, it doesn’t really matter—you can have a fantastic dram at any price point.

To determine this list, 24/7 Wall Street used crowd-sourced information, including Reddit’s r/Scotch subreddit, along with some expert opinion and editorial discretion. As a general rule, the list ranks up to the best, with number one being something very sought-after or at a high price point. Regardless, we included some fantastic budget options so everyone can find something that suits them. Let’s get started!

7. Laphroaig 10

Distillery: Laphroaig (Islay)

Laphroaig (Islay) Price Estimate: $40-$50

A Great Find Under $50

It isn’t hard to find great scotch under $50, Laphroaig makes sure of that. Their 10-year whisky is well-renowned for packing some serious peaty heat while still making it snugly into the budget category. As an Islay, it shares a region known for briny peat bogs and its flavor profile reflects it.

6. Glenfiddich 14

Distillery: Glenfiddich (Speyside)

Glenfiddich (Speyside) Price Estimate: $50-$60

The Perfect Single Malt Mixer

Whoever told you single malt scotch shouldn’t be used as a mixer was wrong. Glenfiddich is one of the most popular brands of scotch in the world, and their Glenfiddich 14 expression is a perfect option to keep around. It’s good for some sipping, and its final aging in charred oak helps it punch through as a mixer so it doesn’t get lost.

5. GlenDronach Cask Strength

Distillery: GlenDronach (Highlands)

GlenDronach (Highlands) Price Estimate: $70-$80

Beware the ABV

What’s a Cask Strength scotch? Well, oftentimes, scotch that comes straight from the cask after aging is a bit too strong, so distilleries will dilute it to make it more palatable. With a Cask Strength scotch, that last step isn’t performed. The GlenDronach Cask Strength, for reference, is usually around 58%+ ABV, so be prepared to have your sinuses cleared out.

4. Macallan 18 Sherry Oak

Distillery: The Macallan (Speyside)

The Macallan (Speyside) Price Estimate: $300+

A Classic, If Only By Association

This is one of the most expensive options on our list, and that has a lot to do with the name. Macallan is a legend in the scotch world, and many people know its name. Does that mean it’s the best out there? Of course not. Still, if you want something with some brand recognition, on the pricier side, and available in many places around the world, the 18-year-aged expression finished in Sherry Oak casks is great, if overpriced.

3. Glengoyne 21-Year

Distillery: Glengoyne Distillery (Highlands)

Glengoyne Distillery (Highlands) Price Estimate: ~$250, but can be found for lower

Insane Value to Price

Glengoyne 21-Year is a 21-year-old scotch that has been aged for its entire life in sherry casks, usually referred to as a “sherry bomb.” While Glengoyne 21-Year is more expensive than some on the list, it is well worth it and often seen as an extremely high-value scotch. Its award-winning profile includes notes like Christmas cake, cinnamon, and honey.

2. Aberlour 18-Year

Distillery: (Speyside)

(Speyside) Price Estimate: $120-$175

Fruity, Buttery, and Effortlessly Smooth

Aberlour 18-Year is maybe one of the most approachable scotches on our list. Described as smooth, buttery, and even fruity, this non-peated scotch is aged in bourbon and sherry barrels, making for a truly unique flavor that is subtle and not at all overpowering. For those who can appreciate it, this whisky is a nuanced joy. For those newer, this whisky isn’t overpowering and doesn’t burn your sinuses out.

1. Glenmorangie Signet

Distillery: Glenmorangie (Highlands)

Glenmorangie (Highlands) Price Estimate: $225-$300

Break the Bank for Good Reason

Glenmorangie Signet is one of the most expensive whiskies on the list, but it’s a good one to break the bank for. It’s a limited edition release that is becoming a tad tougher to find, but it is highly regarded within the scotch community. The distinct element of this scotch is that it was created to mimic the notes of coffee and chocolate, primarily through the special use of the distillery’s “chocolate malt.” It’s pricey, but a good addition to any collection.

