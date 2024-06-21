Companies and Brands

The Most Recently Blacklisted Chinese Companies

US sanctions on the production of Chinese microchips. Prohibition of Chinese microelectronics and communication systems.
Melly Alazraki
Published:

Following a collision between a Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship on Monday near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, the U.S. warned China that it is obligated to protect the Philippines.

“The United States stands with its ally the Philippines and condemns the escalatory and irresponsible actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in China said in a statement. The statement further notes that the PRC vessels’ “dangerous and deliberate use of water cannons, ramming, blocking maneuvers, and towing … is reckless, and threatens regional peace and stability.”

This is not the first time the two superpowers have been trading barbs. The relationship between the two has been tense since 2018, and getting worse. Issues included “the trade war, the pandemic, growing technology competition, rising tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and contrasting approaches to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” according to a CSIS analysis. As a result, many Chinese companies have been blacklisted over the years.

In fact, since 2008, about 770 China-based companies have been added to the list of entities that are “reasonably believed to be involved, or to pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved, in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

To find the most recently blacklisted companies or entities from China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the  entity list, noting here only the 55 entities added in 2024. The reasons are as noted in the Federal Register.

Because of relatively recent events, the companies on this list are easily divided into a few groups. Twenty-one companies/entities are cited for trying to acquire U.S.-quantum technology. Having China advance its quantum technology, the citation notes, “has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Another group — 11 companies — have been blacklisted for their connection to the high altitude balloon China sent over the U.S. in February 2023. The U.S. Air Force shot down the so-called spy balloon on Feb. 4 last year. (Also see: China’s 5 Biggest Military Advantages.)

About 16 companies were blacklisted for helping Russia’s war effort in Ukraine in different ways. Some six companies were blacklisted for trying to get U.S. UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) parts and technology. There are other reasons, too, and some companies were blacklisted for more than one reason.

Why It Matters

As the recent incident between China and the Philippines shows, the U.S.-China relations have been increasingly tense. In fact, about 42% of Americans believe China to be an enemy of the U.S., according to an April Pew Research survey. While some believe a disastrous military conflict could happen, others point to actions that could be taken to avoid further tensions. Either way, the government keeps track of companies and entities (from all countries) that could pose a threat to national security or oppose foreign policy interests of the United States.

Beijing China Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: An alias was added. Reason company was added on 06/14/2023 was for providing training to Chinese military pilots using Western and NATO sources.

Bion Group Ic Ve Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: having engaged in conduct contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests, including by supplying Russia with items with U.S. origin of potential importance to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Chengdu Beizhan Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin on behalf of the University of Electronic Science and Technology, an entity on the BIS Entity List.

Dennex Enterprises Limited

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: based on information that it significantly contributes to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base by facilitating the transfer of “controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Exeya Co.

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: based on information that it significantly contributes to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base by facilitating the transfer of “controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Kaili Industrial H.K. Limited

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: providing support to Russia’s industrial sector by procuring machine tools, electronics test equipment, and machine tool spare parts of U.S. origin for Russian end-users without required BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) licenses. These items enable Russia to “continue its war against Ukraine by developing and supplying Russia’s industrial base, while also building its wartime economy.”

Most Development Limited

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: based on information that it significantly contributes to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base by facilitating the transfer of “controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Rayscience Optoelectronics Innovation Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: An alias was added. Reason company was added on 03/06/2023 is based on its contributions to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

Shenzhen Speed Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: providing support to Russia’s industrial sector by procuring machine tools, electronics test equipment, and machine tool spare parts of U.S. origin for Russian end-users without required BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) licenses. These items enable Russia to “continue its war against Ukraine by developing and supplying Russia’s industrial base, while also building its wartime economy.”

Sigma Technology Limited

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: based on information that it significantly contributes to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base by facilitating the transfer of “controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

United Electronics Group Company Limited

  • Date added to list: 2/27/2024
  • Company was added for: based on information that it significantly contributes to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base by facilitating the transfer of “controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Beijing Anwise Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin to support China’s military modernization efforts.

Jiangxi Xintuo Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: supporting “Russia’s military through the procurement, development, and proliferation of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).”

LINKZOL (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin to support China’s military modernization efforts, including of Military-Intelligence End Users.

Shanghai Biren Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: An alias was added. Reason company was added on 10/19/2023 is for being involved in the development of advanced computing integrated circuits (ICs). Advanced computing ICs can be used to provide “artificial intelligence capabilities to further development of weapons of mass destruction, advanced weapons systems, and high-tech surveillance applications that create national security concerns.”

Shenzhen Jiasibo Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: working to procure aerospace components, including for UAV applications, for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA). These components are used to “develop and produce Shahed-series UAVs which have been used by Iran to attack oil tankers in the Middle East and by Russia in Ukraine.”

SITONHOLY (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin to support China’s military modernization efforts.

Xi’an Like Innovative Information Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 4/11/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin to support China’s military modernization efforts, including of Military-Intelligence End Users.

AEE Shenzhen Yidian Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin related to unmanned aerial vehicles, to be used by Chinese military entities. Also, “involved in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.”

Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Beijing Leike Defense Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: connections to companies that support China’s High Altitude Balloon program.

Beijing Ruidakang Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Beijing Tianhaida Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Beijing Zhongshang Dingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin related to unmanned aerial vehicles, to be used by Chinese military entities. Also, “involved in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.”

CETC Chip Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Ceyear Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.” Also for its involvement in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since February 2022.

Chengdu Day Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Chengdu Zongheng Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin related to unmanned aerial vehicles, to be used by Chinese military entities.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 16th Research Institute

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 32nd Research Institute

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 36th Research Institute

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 41st Research Institute

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 45th Research Institute

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.” Also for its involvement in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since February 2022.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation Electronic Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.” Also involved in advancing China’s nuclear program development.

Chinese Academy of Science, Center for Excellence in Quantum Information and Quantum Physics

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Physics

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Chinese Academy of Sciences, Key Laboratory for Quantum Information

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

CSIC Pride (Nanjing) Cryogenic Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.” Also for its involvement in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since February 2022.

GEOVIS Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: connections to companies that support China’s High Altitude Balloon program.

Hefei National Laboratory for Quantum Information Science

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Hexin Xingtong Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Jinan Institute of Quantum Technology

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Quantum Science and Technology Yangtze River Delta Industrial Innovation Center

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Shanghai Center for Quantum Science Research

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Shenzhen Institute of Quantum Science and Engineering

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.”

Shenzhen Yidian Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin related to unmanned aerial vehicles, to be used by Chinese military entities. Also, “involved in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.”

Suzhou Telecom Electric Plant Co., Ltd

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

TaiYuan EFT Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

United Microelectronics Center Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin related to unmanned aerial vehicles, to be used by Chinese military entities.

University of Science and Technology of China

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: acquiring and attempting to acquire items of U.S. origin that could help advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, “which has serious ramifications for U.S. national security given the military applications of quantum technologies.” Also involved in advancing China’s nuclear program development.

Xi’an Hengda Microwave Technology Development Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: lending its support to the High Altitude Balloon that flew over the United States in February 2023.

Zhongke Xingtu Space Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Date added to list: 5/14/2024
  • Company was added for: connections to companies that support China’s High Altitude Balloon program.

