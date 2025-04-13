20 Facts About America's Enemies That Should Make People Nervous Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

If there is one truth in the world, it’s that America thinks its oceans keep it well-protected from its enemies. It’s fair to say there is some truth to this. In fact, this is one of the reasons Americans felt safe in the US during World War I and World War II.

Key Points The United States military is one of the largest and most powerful in the world.

There is a concern that as powerful as the US military is, the world is catching up quickly.

Undoubtedly, the US feels safe with oceans separating it and various enemies.

The reality is that as safe as Americans might feel with oceans between us and our most potent enemies, we are not invincible. Plenty of threats exist to America’s military dominance, and these are not things that can be easily ignored.

20. Hybrid Warfare

Russia’s focus on a “hybrid” warfare strategy that combines conventional methods with cyberattacks will force the US to respond quickly and often without the benefit of planning. It could also lessen a scenario in which the US military can respond conventionally, which could lead to a nuclear attack.

19. Arctic Military Buildup

The idea that Russia is building up its military presence in the Arctic could threaten shipping lanes in the region by re-establishing military bases in the region. This is especially impactful to NATO allies like Finland and Sweden, which could be potential victims of an attack that could drag NATO into a broad global conflict.

18. Space Warfare

A 2007 test showed that China has already developed anti-satellite capabilities, a concern that has only grown in the two decades since. The ability to blind US military satellites could render US forces without communication, navigation, and intelligence during a conflict.

17. Budget Gap

China’s defense spending, at $292 billion, is still far behind America’s $860 billion, but it will likely fuel a modernization that can close the gap between the two nations’ technology. There is no question that this increase in spending is helping China develop new weapons, specifically those targeting the US Navy.

16. Iranian Satellite Surveillance

The Iranian Noor-3 satellite, which was launched in 2024, can give the Iranian military real-time imagery of US forces across the region. In a mock attack, Iran hit a target with a drone within 5 meters of range, which should worry the US and its allies in a big way.

15. Iranian Navy

With over 1,000 fast-attack boats, there is a big concern that US warships could be overwhelmed by missiles and suicide attacks. The IRGC boats, which are armed with NASR-1 missiles, overwhelmed a mock US aircraft carrier with just 50 boats and 200 drones.

14. Quantum Radar

Initially tested in 2024, China’s quantum radar is believed to have tracked a United States B-2 bomber, which speaks directly to US air dominance in the region. As of April 2025, two systems are said to be in the field, with another 10 planned by 2030. These systems can likely track the US F-35, which could be very dangerous in a future conflict.

13. Stealth Fighters

With approximately 195 J-20 stealth fighters and growing, there is a concern that China could quickly catch up to the United States’ rollout of the F-22. China’s current production rate of 40 fighters per year could lead to a more advanced fighter fleet in the future, which could challenge US air superiority in the Pacific.

12. Artificial Intelligence

In many ways, China’s rollout of artificial intelligence, especially around drone use, has vastly and frighteningly outpaced the United States. There is a deep concern that China’s lead in artificial intelligence could overwhelm US forces in a conventional war.

11. Chemical Weapons

Whereas most of the world has sworn off chemical weapons for the most part, it’s believed that North Korea has more than 5,000 tons of chemical weapons including VX, sarin, and has also potentially weaponized anthrax or smallpox. This could kill millions in an attack.

10. Long-Range Nukes

While North Korea is often viewed as a regional power, the fact that it has successfully tested the Hwasong-18 ICBM makes it a threat to the continental United States. With a range of 9,300 miles, there is no question that North Korea could take action against major US cities in the event of a broader regional conflict.

9. North Korean Nukes

Suppose you want to think about the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea. In that case, there is a 90% casualty expectation in the area around a high-altitude nuclear detonation in the United States. The result would be a power grid failure around the area, which could lead to this casualty count.

8. Aircraft Carriers

With the launch of its third aircraft carrier, the Fuijan, China now has the largest non-American aircraft carrier in the world at 85,000 tons. The United States might still have the most advanced aircraft carriers, but each ship China builds cuts into America’s naval military lead on the water.

7. Russian Jamming

Russia’s jamming systems, like the Krasukha-4 and Murmansk-BN, can jam more than 90% of Ukrainian drones and GPS guidance systems. The US doesn’t have an equivalent wide-area jamming capability, which would allow Russia to jam similar US weapons in a potential NATO-Russia war.

6. Hacking Concerns

Given all the work China, North Korea, and Russia do with cyber activity, a future conflict could allow these nations to attack US infrastructure directly. In 2024, North Korea’s Lazarus Group stole $1.34 billion in cryptocurrency alone, proving they are capable of stealing significant funds that can be utilized to purchase war supplies from Russia and other nations.

5. Iranian Missiles

With over 3,000 ballistic missiles, Iran represents a clear and present danger to US interests and allies in the Middle East. Along with the danger Iran poses to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s proximity to the Middle East, where 20% of the world’s oil flows, could significantly damage the US economy in the event of any oil production issues.

4. Military Size

While the United States has a larger active military than North Korea, with 1.326 million versus 1.28 million troops, North Korea can muster an additional 5.7 million paramilitary forces. This gives it a total force size of 7.58 million, compared to the United States’ 2.13 million with reservists.

3. Russian Nuclear Arsenals

A common misconception is that the United States is the country with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. The reality is that with 5,580 missiles (compared to America’s 5,225) and with close to 1,900 currently deployed, it’s Russia that has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, which is a grave concern considering its current battle against Ukraine.

2. Hypersonic Missiles

Much of the United States’ confidence in its navy stems from the idea that it has more aircraft carriers than any other country. However, China’s deployment of hypersonic missiles like the DF-21D represents a clear danger to America’s aircraft carrier superiority. At speeds of Mach 5, these missiles could likely overwhelm aircraft carrier defenses.

1. Chinese Navy Size

There is undoubtedly a belief that the United States has the largest navy in the world. While this is somewhat true regarding aircraft carriers, China has 234 warships compared to the US Navy’s 219, which gives China the ability to absorb more losses than the United States.

