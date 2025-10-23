Trump Wants in on Quantum Computing. Will RGTI, QBTS, IONQ, or QUBT Win?

Key Points The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration is eyeing stakes in quantum firms.

Quantum computing stocks are surging by double-digits in premarket trading, ending a week-long slide.

However, the Commerce Department denies it is in ongoing talks with any of the companies.

A recent Wall Street Journal report has sparked major renewed interest in the quantum computing sector, claiming that President Trump is pushing for the U.S. government to acquire ownership stakes in several key players.

According to the Journal, discussions involve Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), with each company potentially receiving federal funding in exchange for equity. The report suggests this move aims to bolster U.S. leadership in quantum technology amid global competition.

This morning, all four stocks surged by double-digit percentages in premarket trading—RGTI up 18%, QBTS climbing 22%, IONQ gaining 15%, and QUBT rising 14% — reversing a week of steady declines amid broader market pressures on tech stocks. However, Reuters cited a Commerce Dept. statement denying any current negotiations, calling the talks speculative. Still, if true, it could mark a shift in how Washington supports emerging tech.

Government’s Track Record in Company Stakes

This year, the U.S. government has taken the rare step of acquiring ownership stakes in private firms, an action which has typically been reserved for crises or to protect vital interests. In the 2008 financial meltdown, it acquired significant equity in General Motors (NYSE:GM) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) as part of bailouts, later selling them off for profits. Banks like Citigroup (NYSE:C) also saw temporary government holdings.

More recently, the Trump administration purchased a 10% stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for $8.9 billion, converting CHIPS Act grants into equity to secure domestic semiconductor production. This was framed as essential for national security amid tensions with China. The Defense Dept. subsequently acquired a stake in rare earths miner MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and metals miner Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMEX:TMQ); the Energy Dept. acquired an equity stake in Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC); and the government has a non-equity “golden share” in U.S. Steel.

Zeroing In on Critical Industries

These interventions often target sectors deemed critical to economic or defense priorities. Semiconductors, as with Intel, highlight a focus on supply chain resilience. Quantum computing fits this mold, offering breakthroughs in cryptography, drug discovery, and AI that could redefine global power dynamics.

The government views it as a “critical industrial” area, similar to rare earth minerals or advanced manufacturing, where foreign dominance — particularly by China — poses risks. Past stakes in energy firms during wartime or airlines post-9/11 underscore this pattern: intervene to ensure U.S. innovation leads.

Picking the Potential Winners

If the Journal report proves accurate, all four companies could see massive gains, but some stand out based on their tech and market position. IonQ, with its trapped-ion systems, has strong partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), positioning it for scalable enterprise adoption. A government stake could accelerate its path to commercial viability, potentially making it the frontrunner in fault-tolerant quantum machines.

Rigetti’s superconducting qubit approach emphasizes hybrid quantum-classical computing, appealing for near-term applications in optimization. With prior Defense contracts, it might benefit most from funding tied to military needs, boosting its valuation amid current cash constraints.

D-Wave Quantum leads in quantum annealing, ideal for solving complex logistics problems. Its established customer base, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), could make it a quick win for government integration, reversing recent revenue dips.

Quantum Computing, focusing on room-temperature photonics, is the underdog but offers cost advantages. A stake here might signal bets on disruptive, accessible tech, though its smaller scale could limit immediate impact compared to peers.

Overall, the likely winners will be those best aligned with national security goals, with IonQ and Rigetti having an edge due to their broader applicability.

Key Takeaways

If government stakes materialize, quantum computing could accelerate dramatically, with federal funds speeding research and development and reducing reliance on private capital. This might cement U.S. supremacy in the field, countering China’s advances and sparking a new era of public-private tech partnerships.

For IonQ, it would signal maturity in scalable systems; Rigetti would gain validation for hybrid models; D-Wave would benefit from annealing’s practical edge; while a QUBT investment would highlight the potential in affordable innovations. Ultimately, it underscores each firm’s strategic value in a high-stakes tech race.