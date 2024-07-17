Avoid All Pet Food Brands Except These 4 Chalabala / iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to our pets, we only want what’s best for their health and wellbeing. One of the most important decisions to make as a pet owner is which food to invest in.

We all know that pets can be costly, but you don’t need to break the bank to feed them high-quality food. There are countless pet food brands on the market, many of which claim to be the healthiest for your furry friend. After researching multiple pet food brands, reading through pet blogs, and browsing customer reviews, we found the top four pet food brands to try.

1. Purina

Source: Marina Demidiuk / Shutterstock.com

Price range : $

Vet Recommended

Source: goodluz / Shutterstock.com

While there’s some recent controversy surrounding Purinaas a pet food brand, it remains one of vets’ top-recommended brands. Purina’s products are certified by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and meet or exceed the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) nutrient profile standards.

Disclaimer

Source: Margarett24 / Shutterstock.com

Many customers have claimed that Purina made their pets sick. Of course, every animal is different. Consider an alternative if your pet doesn’t react well to Purina — or any other brand on this list. Sometimes, certain ingredients don’t sit well with certain pets. It’s best to keep track of your furry friend’s allergies or intolerances to ensure your food is safe for consumption.

2. Open Farm

Source: FabrikaSimf / Shutterstock.com

Price range : $$$

Nutritious and Ethically-Sourced Ingredients

Source: Ermolaev Alexander / Shutterstock.com

Many pet owners will only recommend WSAVA-compliant brands, while others merely seek a more holistic option — even if it doesn’t meet the association’s standards. Open Farmis a highly-rated family-run pet food brand that promises nutritious ingredients, ethical sourcing, and humane partners.

According to Open Farm, “All our recipes are formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by AAFCO. In addition to formulating our recipes to meet AAFCO standards and requirements, we have many checks and balances in place to ensure the nutritional integrity of our recipes. Our foods and treats are tested by 3rd party-accredited labs for nutritional profile, pathogens, heavy metals, and other contaminants, to ensure they meet our strict nutritional and food safety standards.”

Disclaimer

Source: AtlasStudio / Shutterstock.com

That being said, if you’re seeking brands that meet professional standards, you might want to look elsewhere. This option is more for holistic pup parents who don’t necessarily abide by WSAVA or AAFCO.

3. Hill’s

Source: michelangeloop / Shutterstock.com

Price range : $$

Variety of Recipes

Source: Alexandra Morosanu / Shutterstock.com

Like Purina, “Hill’s pet foods meet or exceed the nutrient profiles and manufacturing guidelines of both the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO),” according to its website. “In fact, of the 94 diplomates in the American College of Veterinary Nutrition, Hill’s employs four, along with two veterinarians who are residency-trained in clinical nutrition.”

Additionally, Hill’s offers various types of pet food catering to different health needs like sensitive stomachs, oral care, and weight control.

Disclaimer

Source: wallerichmercie / Shutterstock.com

Many people claim Hill’s uses too many fillers that offer no nutritional value, such as whole grain wheat and whole grain corn. Some pet parents were not pleased to see such ingredients in their furry loved ones’ food.

4. Nature’s Logic

Source: Yekatseryna Netuk / Shutterstock.com

Price range : $$$

Whole Ingredients

Source: Zontica / Shutterstock.com

Nature’s Logic is another great, sustainable pet food brand. This brand includes only whole ingredients, meaning there are no added synthetics in the food, which many professionals say aids with digestion. Furthermore, some users claim the brand also meets AAFCO and WSAVA requirements, though this isn’t specifically listed on the company’s website. Nevertheless, the brand ensures high-quality, carefully-sourced, natural ingredients.

According to its website, “Nature’s Logic pet foods are formulated the way a truly natural diet should be. We never use man-made, chemically-synthesized vitamins, minerals, or amino acids. Nature’s Logic 100% natural pet foods are made primarily of meats and other high-quality protein sources, combined with carefully selected plant products to naturally provide the essential nutrition your pet needs to thrive.”

Disclaimer

Source: Agustin Vai / iStock via Getty Images

Many “boutique” pet food brands get a bad rep for not being as safe for consumption. However, most of them tend to conduct their own testing and follow certain safety guidelines. It’s important to do your research when purchasing from a brand like Nature’s Logic to ensure you’re feeding your pets the highest-quality products.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: pedphoto36pm / Getty Images

It’s important to know exactly what you’re feeding your furry friends. Understanding the best pet food brands on the market will help ensure your pet will remain healthy and happy.