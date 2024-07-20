Avoid All Beauty Brands Except These 7 andresr / E+ via Getty Images

If you invest in a product made by a beauty brand, you deserve to know if it works like it says it does. While many brands make promises, some fail to follow through. One of the best ways to determine if a beauty brand actually lives up to the hype is to talk to people who have actually used it. When makeup is affordable and readily available, it’s easier to try it for yourself, and some brands offer a 100% guarantee that allows you to return things you don’t like.

This is why we scoured Reddit threads, Consumer Reports, the Vogue blog, the American Cosmetic Association and several beauty magazines to see if there was a consensus about which brands give you the best bang for your buck. What we found is that you don’t always have to buy the most expensive product to get quality. We’ve put together a list of beauty brands you should invest in, ranked from least expensive to most expensive.

Many of these companies offer everything from skincare to lip balm. These brands consistently showed up with positive reviews across many forums, so we picked them to share with our readers.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: itakayuki / iStock via Getty Images

In 2023, the global beauty industry was worth over 617 billion dollars. Many companies who operate in this space generate revenue in the billions, and investing in them can quickly increase your personal wealth. The United States also spends $89.7 billion on beauty products each year, so we want to help you use your money wisely and buy products that benefit you rather than those that eat at your wallet.

7. NYX Cosmetics

Source: Jun / iStock via Getty Images

Highly pigmented products designed by makeup pros

Vegan formulas

Cruelty-free

Affordable Makeup With Great Reviews

Source: misuma / Getty Images

NYX products are created by makeup pros in Los Angeles, and consumers love the Butter Gloss, the Professional Makeup Plump Right Back Serum and the Lipliner Pencil. They’re available at higher-end makeup stores like Ulta and Sephora but are also sold on Amazon, at Target and in most drugstores. The company vows it’s cruelty-free and has been since 1999, and creates products for all skin types and tones, for all sexual orientations and genders. NYX boasts a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.

6. e.l.f. Cosmetics

Source: pogrebkov / Getty Images

Cruelty-free and 100% vegan

Virtual try-on experience

Loyalty program

Beauty Doesn’t Have to Cost a Fortune

Source: Marko_Marcello / Getty Images

e.l.f. Cosmetic products are cruelty-free, paraben-free and 100% vegan. They recently launched a Beauty Squad program that gives customers reward points for loyalty. Favorite products that customers rave about include the Dew Primer, Bronzing Drops and Halo Glow Liquid Filter. e.l.f. stands for eye, lip and face, and the name does a great job accompanying the wide array of products the company offers. The company works to stay affordable by creating relationships with manufacturers, listening to customers and taking a small, indie approach.

5. Maybelline

Source: Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Conscious Together program

Tested by experts

100 years of established business

Maybe She’s Born With It

Source: Dutko / iStock via Getty Images

Maybelline is one of the oldest makeup companies out there but evolves to meet changing trends and social movements. Currently, the company is running a Brave Together global initiative to support those with anxiety and depression. New products include the Lash Sensational Firework Mascara, Sunkisser Liquid Blush and Bronzer and Build-A-Brow 2-in-1 Brow Pen. Customers love the lifter gloss, the BB creams and the Super Stay Ink Crayon.

4. Rare Beauty

Source: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Diverse colors for all skin tones

Rare Impact program for self-acceptance and mental health

High-quality with a lower price

Beauty Products That Are About Acceptance

Source: lokisurina / Getty Images

Rare Beauty was founded by actor and singer Selena Gomez, and the company claims to focus on self-acceptance and comfort. While Rare Beauty is a bit more expensive than common drugstore brands, they’re not unattainable to the general public. The company offers a variety of skincare and makeup products including the Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer, Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara and the Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner. Consumers and makeup experts rave about the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight and the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil.

3. Bare Minerals

Source: AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Talc-free, vegan formula

Dermatologist tested

Paraben free

Harnessing the Power of Minerals

Source: RyanKing999 / Getty Images

Bare Minerals products are safe for all skin types, free from fillers, binders and parabens and hypoallergenic. The company claims its goal is to help users get healthier skin over time, and their product line extends to every part of your face. The minerals in the makeup also provide natural protection against the sun. Their skincare line includes products for combination, oily, dry, normal and mature skin. Their makeup products include face makeup like foundation and setting powder, eye makeup like mascara and primer, and lip makeup like liner and gloss. Customers love the Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, the Dewy Lip Gloss-Balm and the Loose Mineral Eye Color. Bare Minerals products are also available on Amazon.

2. Urban Decay

Source: Sjale / Shutterstock.com

Strong pigment

Vegan-formulated products

PETA certified

PETA Certified, Cruelty-Free Products

Source: SolisImages / iStock via Getty Images

Urban Decay is known for its unique colors, palettes and highly pigmented makeup. The company made a commitment to creating as many vegan-formulated products as they could, and all makeup products are PETA-certified. Along with the commitment to quality and ethical standards, Urban Decay offers a 40% discount and a free program for all makeup students and artists. They are also allowed to access exclusive artistry deals. Best-selling products include Perversion mascara, the All Nighter makeup setting spray and the Vice Lip Bond Longwear Liquid lipstick. Consumers give high ratings for the Glitter Eyeshadow Singles, the Naked eyeshadow palettes and the Eye Shadow Primer Potion.

1. M.A.C Cosmetics

Source: Venerala / Getty Images

Free samples of almost every product

Environmental and social initiatives

Ingredients are easy to find

Beauty Products That Are Worth the Cost

Source: PhilAugustavo / iStock via Getty Images

M.A.C. Cosmetics is the most expensive brand of makeup that we reviewed, but users claim it’s money well spent. The company claims that its products brighten, protect, exfoliate, illuminate and soothe because of special ingredients included. Most products are parabens-free, and M.A.C. has developed technology that allows users to get different looks from the same products. The company is committed to environmental initiatives and uses renewable energy certificates to power the e-commerce data centers in the Americas. You can find these products in many department stores like Dillard’s and Macy’s, at some specialty makeup shops, or at M.A.C. stand-alone stores. Best-selling products include the Glowplay Tendertalk Lip Balm, the Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick and the Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 24 HR Matte Foundation + Oil Control. Users rave about the Lipglass, the Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation and the M.A.C.Stack Mascara, which was also included in the Best of Beauty list by Allure in 2022.

