Avoid Every Skincare Brand Except These 8

When it comes to skincare, consumers are passionate about their products. With so many different skin types and price points, it’s hard to find the right products that work for everyone.

Consumers also have different goals when it comes to skincare. Some are focused on acne control while others want the benefits of younger-looking skin. Most believe that the best way to improve your skin is to stop bad habits that age you quickly while also investing in a skincare brand that actually works.

To help you determine what’s right for you, we dived into eight quality skincare brands and ranked them in no particular order. Read through our summary to determine which one might be your best choice.

8. Augustinus Bader

Rejuvenates the skin

Treats multiple issues at once

Cruelty-free

Results Backed By Science

These products are created by German Professor Augustinus Bader, a physician and scientist with a focus on regenerative medicine. Over three decades, he researched skincare to create a unique blend of peptides, vitamins and amino acids. Consumers who use the creams claim they reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 95%, firm the skin by 96% and even the skin tone by 97%.

Augustinus Bader offers a long list of products including The Rich Cream and The Cream, the two the company is most widely known for. Other products include The Geranium Rose Body Oil, The Lip Balm, The Foaming Cleanser and The Rich Conditioner. Products are sold online, in Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon and other retailers. Costs range higher than many other skincare brands, as Augustinus Bader is one of the more elite brands.

7. Cetaphil

Available in more than 70 countries

Works for all skin types

Dermatologist-approved

An Affordable Option for Skincare

Cetaphil is widely accessible because of its affordability. The company claims to be the top doctor-recommended skincare brand for sensitive skin. Products are full of healthy ingredients like Panthenol and niacinamide. They’re designed to focus on five common problems with sensitive skin: weakened skin barrier, tightness, roughness, irritation and dryness.

You can buy these products at almost every grocery store like Kroger, Albertsons, Walgreens and Costco. They’re also available at Amazon, ULTA and Target. Cetaphil has been around for 75 years, and the company claims that they are constantly on top of new developments and research in the skincare field, adjusting and adapting products to make the environment healthier while still providing quality products.

6. BeautyStat

Visible results

Light texture

High amounts of Vitamin C

Cruelty-Free Skincare for All Skin Types

BeautyStat was created by a beauty chemist and claims to use high-performance actives and patented technology to create products that work for all skin tones and types. Cruelty, fragrance and paraben-free, they claim to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve elasticity by 90%.

Products include the popular Universal C Skin Refiner, the Universal Triple Action Daily Peel, the Universal Microbiome Barrier Balancing Cleanser, and several product kits with variations of each. By focusing its efforts on fewer products, BeautyStat can refine research and produce more intense results for a lower price than some higher-end products.

5. Estee Lauder

Fast-absorbing

Wide range of skincare, makeup and fragrance products

Hydrating for dry skin types

Products Proven to Stand the Test of Time

Estee Lauder (formerly Josephine Esther Mentzer) was the niece of a Hungarian chemist who was passionate about skincare from a young age. Her original dream was to be an actress, but she later decided she was happier with her name on a jar of quality skincare and makeup products.

The company has a wide range of products, from night repair serums to cleansers and masks. For those who want to reduce eye puffiness, decrease wrinkles, tone skin or moisturize the face, Estee Lauder has a product that claims to do it well. As the company has been around for almost a century, consumers are invested in the products.

4. Ole Henriksen

Doesn’t mess with makeup

Improves the undereye area

Cruelty-free

A Spa-Like Experience From Home

Ole Henriksen products have exploded on the consumer scene lately. The original products were created by a Danish skin cosmetician who owned a spa in West Hollywood. His goal to bring a spa-like experience to those at home led to his products being sold in stores all over the world.

Consumers love Ole Henriksen because it layers well under makeup, whereas some products can create a smearing or greasy effect. The company’s focus is on creating targeted skincare products that treat specific concerns, whether that is boosting elasticity, plumping with hydration or tackling dark spots. The company doesn’t test on animals, and the testing process is rigorous so consumers can rest assured the products are as safe as possible. That being said, some consumers complain that products are hard on sensitive skin types.

3. Versed

Soothing, soft texture

Clean formulas (more than 1300 ingredients banned from inclusion)

Available in many stores

Multitasking Skincare Products With Hybrid Products

One of the most popular Versed products is a hybrid cream used as a face wash, hydration tool or refresher. Users report it feels like e a combination of makeup remover, moisturizing toner and cleansing milk. It’s also ideal for after a workout when you don’t have time to wash your face.

A huge benefit of Versed products is that they’re available at an affordable price point. They take a straightforward, simple approach to skincare. They’ve banned over 1300 ingredients to ensure their products are as clean as possible. Key ingredients include coconut water, bamboo extract and algae extract.

2. RoC

Claims to provide results in four weeks

Hypoallergenic and gentle

Light texture

A Gentle Approach to Retinol Application

The first company to stabilize Retinol, RoC combines it with oxygen boosters and Vitamin E to make it more effective and safe for people to use daily. The company claims to have completed 100 clinical studies over 25 years to prove its safety and efficacy.

Retinol speeds up the skin’s dead cell turnover to give younger-looking more vibrant skin. Roc Retinol products claim to visibly diminish wrinkles and fine lines, fade dark spots and even pigmentation and visibly firm and lift within 12 weeks of use.

1. Drunk Elephant

Better skin texture

Smooths and softens complexion

Cruelty-free

The Skincare Product Stealing the Headlines

There’s been news coverage of young girls turning to high-quality skincare products over the last year, and Drunk Elephant is the reason why. Started during the recession, the brand recently became incredibly popular for its high-quality masks, serums and creams. Known as “clean clinical” skincare, the products include synthetic ingredients that have direct benefits to the skin. Rather than choosing whether an ingredient is synthetic or real, they rely strictly on research showing which ingredients benefit the skin.

Available in Sephora stores and on the company’s website, Drunk Elephant products include a long list of bundles, kits, body care, hair care and skincare products.

Choosing Your Own Skincare Brand

Many factors come into play when choosing a skincare brand for your face. From budget to accessibility to skin type, every person is different. Seeing a dermatologist before choosing a skincare brand can help speed up results and make sure you have the right products early.

