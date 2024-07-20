21 Least Popular Football Teams According to Millennials: Ranked Kyle Rivas / Stringer / Getty Images

Many fear that there’s no way to catch the attention of Millennials when it comes to sports. At one point, the principal owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, expressed concern that Millennials don’t have TVs or cable, but rather rely on streaming services and laptops to view shows and movies. At one point, it was extremely difficult to stream live sports events, so the concern was that the Millennial interest would just die off over time.

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, and are the largest generation in the United States labor force. They’re known for being nostalgic, competitive, confident with technology and adapting to change. Many were forced to shift from an analog world to a digital one as technology evolved, making them one of the last generations who functioned with and without the internet. Some see them as narcissistic, lazy and spoiled, but no matter how you feel about them, there’s no doubt that they have a huge impact on the global economy.

What may surprise some is that Millennials are much more likely to participate in sports betting, and to travel for sporting events. So what teams have managed to catch the attention of Millennials? In this article, we look at the least popular football teams according to Millennials, including some college football teams. We used YouGov‘s survey of Baby Boomers, Gen Z and Millennials to find our data and ranked them from most popular to least popular.

For simplicity’s sake, we only looked at teams that were recognized by 75% or more of Millennials.

Why Is This Important?

You may wonder why 24/7 Wall Street considers this important information, but as we said before, Millennials make up a huge part of the labor force in the United States. Understanding what makes them tick and what stirs their loyalty can completely change the landscape of how sports are offered. Companies pay millions of dollars to advertise during sports events, and they want their advertising dollars to hit their target market. As those advertisements affect our readers and you pay money for sports travel, merchandise and streaming, we want you to understand exactly what you’re getting.

21. Dallas Cowboys

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 48% (tied)

A whopping 96% of Millennials recognized the name of the Dallas Cowboys, but just under half of them considered them popular. The Cowboys tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes for number 20, despite being in the NFL rather than the college football scene. The Cowboys were granted their franchise in 1960 and are the wealthiest team in the NFL with an estimated worth of around $4 billion. They’ve won 8 NFC championships and five Super Bowls. They are also the only team in NFL history to have 20 straight winning seasons.

20. Ohio State Buckeyes

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 48% (tied)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a college football team, and their mascot comes from the state tree of Ohio. Located in Columbus, Ohio State sits on a beautiful campus and boasts a regularly strong football program. While 75% of Millennials recognized the name, only 48% considered it popular. The team was formed in 1890, and the Buckeyes won their first national championship in 1942. Since then they have won an additional seven titles. The program produced professional football players Nick Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott and Cameron Heyward.

19. Cleveland Browns

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 47% (tied)

While 47% of Millennials believed the Browns were popular, 88% of them recognized the team name. The Browns were founded in 1944 and started playing in 1946. They were a charter member of the All-America Football Conference, but have never won a Super Bowl. In fact, they’ve never even appeared in the game.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 47% (tied)

The Baltimore Ravens were recognized by 85% of Millennials but popular to only 47%, and tied with the Browns for the spot. The Ravens were named for Edgar Allen Poe’s poem The Raven and won two Super Bowls, in 2001 and 2013. Their playoff record is 17-13 and they had a strong run at the 2023 Super Bowl ring but were knocked out by eventual winners the Kansas City Chiefs.

17. Texas Longhorns

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 46% (tied)

The second college football team to enter the list, the Texas Longhorns have long been a powerhouse program in the fight for the title. They’ve won four NCAA Division I championships and have won more than 900 games over the years. When you consider that a regular season consists of 11-13 games, that statistic becomes even more impressive. The Longhorn student body lights the UT Tower burnt orange (the school’s color) after every win.

16. Houston Texans

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 46% (tied)

The Houston Texans also had a 46% popularity rating with an 88% fame rating. The Texans played their first season in 2022 in a home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They are the only franchise to never appear in a conference championship game and to never win a playoff game on the road. They have the longest locker room in the NFL at 50 yards long, and the largest weight room at 10,000 square feet.

15. Denver Broncos

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 45% (tied)

The Broncos are among the most recognized teams at 89%, and the 14th least popular team with 45% of Millennials preferring them. The Denver Broncos team was born after the AFL and NFL merged in 1970 and won three Super Bowl titles in 1998, 1999 and 2016. They’ve produced nine Pro Football Hall of Famers including Terrell Davis, Steve Atwater, John Elway, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 45% (tied)

Popular with 45% of Millennials (tied with the Broncos and the Colts) and considered famous by 82% of those surveyed, the Seahawks won one Super Bowl title with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. The Seahawks call their fans the “12th man” because of the enthusiasm and support they offer to the team. They have a rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers and their home stadium is CenturyLink Field.

13. Indianapolis Colts

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 45% (tied)

The Indianapolis Colts started as the Baltimore Colts in 1053 when the franchise was granted. They’re recognized by 79% of those surveyed but only considered popular by 45%. They moved to Indianapolis in 1984 and have won two Super Bowls with 16 playoff appearances. Their first winning season was in 1957 and the program has produced 21 Pro Football Hall of Famers.

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 45% (tied)

Alabama Crimson Tide is another college football team to enter the list, with recognition from 78% of those surveyed and a popularity tie at 45%. They’ve won 34 conference champions with 30 being in the competitive SEC conference. Alabama is a force to be reckoned with year after year, and famous coach Nick Saban retired after the 2023 season and was replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who coached Washington for two seasons.

11. Duke Blue Devils

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 45% (tied)

The Duke Blue Devils are also tied at 45%, and recognized by 77% of those surveyed. The program has 17 conference championships and currently plays in the ACC conference. The team has produced 10 ACC Players of the Year, three Pro Football Hall of Famers and 53 All-Americans. The team goes back over 100 years, as their first season was played in 1888. The mascot comes from French soldiers who wore blue uniforms, flowing capes and berets during World War I.

10. Arizona Cardinals

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 44% (tied)

The Cardinals tied with the Buccaneers at 44% and were recognized by a whopping 82% of Millennials. The Cardinals own a statistic they don’t love. They have the most recorded losses of any franchise in NFL history. They were founded in 1898 in Chicago as the Morgan Athletic Club and have produced 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers. One fact they proudly advertise is that they’ve never lost a home playoff game.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 44% (tied)

Recognized by 82% of those surveyed, the Buccaneers are popular with 44% of them. They are one of two NFL teams to be undefeated in Super Bowl appearances. They’ve won eight division championships and won the title in 2002 and 2021. They were the first post-merger expansion team to win a playoff game, division championship and conference championship.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 43% (tied)

The Bengals are tied with the Chargers at 43% popularity but have a fame rating of 81%. The franchise was founded by Paul Brown in 1966. He was a former co-founder and head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The team won the AFC championship in 1981, 1988 and 2021 and has appeared in three Super Bowls. Despite those appearances, a ring remains elusive as the team has yet to claim a title.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 43% (tied)

The Los Angeles Chargers are popular with 43% of Millennials surveyed but recognized by 78%. The franchise was granted in 1959 and the team played their first season in 1960. The team produced 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers and won 14 division championships. They appeared in one Super bowl in 1995 but have yet to bring the trophy home.

6. New England Patriots

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 42% (tied)

The Patriots enter a three-way tie with one other NFL team and one college team at 42% popularity but 85% recognition. The team began as the Boston Patriots in 1959 and changed their name in 1971. They have six Super Bowl wins and have played in 11 championship games. They’ve also come out on top of the AFC championship 11 times. The team has produced players like Julian Edelman and Tom Brady.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 42% (tied)

The Fighting Irish are another college team recognized by 76% of those surveyed, and popular with 42% of them. The program produced seven Heisman Trophy winners and has gone undefeated in 22 seasons. They’ve won 11 consensus national championships since 1887. This includes eight from the AP Poll and/or Coaches’ Poll.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 42% (tied)

The Raiders were recognized by 82% who participated in the survey, but their popularity score was lower at 42%. The team has been around since 1960 and won 3 AFL and 12 NFL titles. They are one of only three NFL franchises that don’t retire jersey numbers and have won three Super Bowls in 1977, 1981 and 1984. John Madden is the team’s winningest coach and is currently owned by Carol Davis and Mark Davis.

3. Florida State Seminoles

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 39% (tied)

Florida State was recognized by 76% of Millennials but only considered popular by 39%, tying them for second/third place with the Minnesota Vikings. The team has won nine ACC titles, six division titles and three national championships. It’s produced three Heisman Trophy winners and trained professional players like Jameis Winston and Charlie Ward. They’ve won five of eleven Orange Bowl games and have been in the ACC since 1991.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 39% (tied)

The Minnesota Vikings have played 61 seasons in the NFL but never taken home the title. They were founded as an expansion team in 1960 and popular players include Sam Darnold, Dallas Turner, J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings fans are known as the “Purple People Eaters” and the team holds the single-season touchdown reception record, set by Randy Moss in 2007.

1. Louisville Cardinals

Percentage of Millennials who ranked this team as popular: 37%

The least popular football team ranked by Millennials is the Louisville Cardinals. 75% of those surveyed recognized the team but only 37% found them popular. They’ve played in 26 bowl games and ar ranked 24th out of 13 FBS teams by Sports Illustrated. Their first season was in 1962 and the program has produced NFL players like Bruce Armstrong, Joe Jacoby, Ted Washington and Johnny Unitas.