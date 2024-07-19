15 Most Popular Football Teams According to Millennials: Ranked Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

As the most popular sport in the country, football knows no age bounds as millennials, generation X, and baby boomers alike all love the game. In the case of millennials, they are no strangers to wearing jerseys and proudly representing their favorite teams. Of course, the real question is, who are the most popular teams among the millennial crowd?

To answer this question, we turn to YouGov, whose data from the second quarter of 2024 helps provide the answer. Presented below in descending order, you get a sense of the most popular sports teams. It won’t come as much of a surprise to learn the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are well-represented. The next question is, will any college football teams appear on this list?

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 48%

Established in 1933 as a replacement team for the bankrupt Frankford Yellow Jackets, the Philadelphia Eagles are among the most popular NFL teams. The city of Philadelphia is crazy for sports, and there is no question that millennials pack Eagles games every Sunday to watch the team compete to make it to the playoffs. Given how the team has played over the last few seasons, fans have plenty to cheer about.

14. New York Giants

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 48%

The New York Giants are one of five NFL teams that joined the league in 1925 and the only one of these five to exist today. The Giants rank third among NFL franchises with eight NFL Championships, four of which are from the Super Bowl era. The team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the oldest in sports and has often been called the best rivalry in the NFL.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 48%

Founded in 1936, the Los Angeles Rams are one of the oldest teams in the NFL. Interestingly, the Los Angeles Rams are the only NFL team to win a championship in three cities the team has called home: Cleveland, St. Louis, and Los Angeles. As Los Angeles is a millennial stronghold, it is no surprise to see the team be among the favorites of this generation.

12. Chicago Bears

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 49%

The Chicago Bears, winners of nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl, are one of the oldest teams in professional football. Founded in 1920, they are very popular with millennials and undoubtedly receive a boost on this list thanks to their long-standing rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. The good news is that the Bears will return to the Super Bowl one day.

11. Miami Dolphins

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 49%

It should come as no surprise that the Miami Dolphins are on any list of popular sports teams with millennials. Thanks to its great weather, Miami is a millennial haven, so Dolphins games are always packed whether the team is winning or losing. The Dolphins have a storied history as one of the few teams to accomplish a perfect season and be home to Don Shula, the most successful head coach in NFL history as far as total games won.

10. New York Jets

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 50%

The second of two New York City football teams, the New York Jets are an NFL team founded in 1959. They are part of an exclusive club of being one of two teams only to make one Super Bowl appearance. The Jets have the longest active NFL drought, but that doesn’t stop the team from being the 10th most popular with millennials.

9. Buffalo Bills

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 50%

Millennial Buffalo Bills fans are undoubtedly part of the “Bills Mafia,” the team’s loyal fanbase. The Bills are one of the most interesting teams in the sport today. After 17 years without a playoff spot, the Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, are playing and looking like a much different team over the last few years. If the Bills can make it to the promised land, expect millennial fans to follow the Bills anywhere.

8. Detroit Lions

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 50%

Founded in 1930, the Detroit Lions are the only NFL team not to appear in a Super Bowl since the Super Bowl era started in 1967. Still, millennials and Detroit Residents shower the Lions with plenty of love. After the team’s 2023-2024 season, where they were one win away from a Super Bowl, its millennial fanbase will have plenty to be excited about next season.

7. New Orleans Saints

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 51%

Competing in the league since 1967, the New Orleans Saints were among the worst teams in the NFL for decades. However, the arrival of the 21st century brought new hope for the Saints and a Super Bowl XLIV win. Unfortunately, it was the team’s only Super Bowl appearance, but even without another trophy to call its own, millennials show plenty of love to the saints.

6. Green Bay Packers

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 51%

One of the most winning teams in NFL history, the Packers are one of the only NFL teams that still truly play out of a “small-town” market. The team was founded in 1919 and has won 13 league championships, the most in NFL history. The “cheesehead” fan base is loyal even when the wins don’t come. However, as the Packers have the most wins in NFL history, they have had plenty to cheer about.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 51%

In head coach Mike Tomlin’s 17th season, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached 700 club wins, something only three other teams have done in NFL history. This winning record has undoubtedly helped the Pittsburgh Steelers earn a loyal fanbase that has stuck with them through thick and thin. The team’s fanbase is known as “Steeler Nation,” and they are loud and proud at every home game.

4. Texas A&M

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 52%

As the lone college team in the top 15 spots on this list, Texas A&M resonates deeply with the millennial audience. There is no question that football is big in Texas, and it’s the most popular sport in the state by a mile. State residents even draw battle lines between Texas A&M and the University of Texas. For the Aggies, 2023 was disappointing after going 7-6 and losing to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 52%

Even though the Atlanta Falcons finished last season at 7-10 and did not qualify for the playoffs, this did not hurt the team’s popularity with millennials. With the arrival of Kirk Cousins, the team has some decisions to make at the quarterback position, but there is no doubt a lot riding on Cousin’s big contract and whether he can help lead the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 56%

While the San Francisco 49ers came up short in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team can take solace as being the second most popular with millennials. Superstars like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey will undoubtedly be back seeking another shot at the promised land. The team’s biggest surprise last season was undrafted quarterback Brock Purdy, who became an overnight sensation.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 56%

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn the Kansas City Chiefs are the most popular football team according to millennials. Led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are the current back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. Mahomes is everywhere right now, and Kelce’s relationship with superstar Taylor Swift has brought a whole new group of millennial Swifties to the side of the Kansas City Chiefs for 2024-2025, where the team hopes to three-peat.