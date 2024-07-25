Avoid All Tobacco Vape Brands Except These 9 Neydtstock / Getty Images

E-cigarettes are healthier than traditional cigarettes, but still pose a significant health and addiction risk.

Many people use vapes to help quit smoking, and some brands are better than others.

Vaping, or the use of e-cigarettes, is the new borderline dangerous craze that has a chokehold on the youths. The newest weapon of Big Tobacco is controversial and not recommended by medical professionals. Vaping is supposed to be a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes. Traditional smokers are transitioning to e-cigarettes on their journey to quitting, to limit their negative health outcomes, and possibly for the fun flavors. But are they safe?

Michael Joseph Blaha, M.D., M.P.H. in an article for Johns Hopkins Medicine argues that no, they aren’t completely safe. He acknowledges that “vaping is less harmful than smoking, but it’s still not safe,” Research suggests vaping is bad for your heart and lungs, studies say that “Electronic cigarettes are just as addictive as traditional ones,” “Electronic Cigarettes are not the best smoking cessation tool,” and “A new generation is getting hooked on nicotine.”

So, although e-cigarettes have significantly fewer toxins and chemicals than traditional tobacco cigarettes which have around 7,000 toxic chemicals, health risks still exist. Something to consider is that because it is a relatively new market and product, there isn’t that much research on these products. But in 2020, the CDC identified 68 deaths associated with e-cigarette use, and 2,807 EVALIs (e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injuries). Most of those cases mostly came from modified and black-market devices.

Safe vaping may not be completely possible, but the CDC has some recommendations for consumers: Avoid using informal sources (friends, family, online dealers) to purchase devices, and don’t modify your device.

If you are looking for a new vape or e-cigarette, here are a few things to look out for: the FDA Disclaimer on the website and packaging, third-party testing, easy returns, PMTA certifications, official certifications, product safety features that prevent devices from overheating, and transparent ingredients.

Here are our recommendations for tobacco e-cigarettes.

Why Are We Talking About This?

While vaping isn’t especially new, it is still unfamiliar and misinformation abounds. It is hard to know where to go for reliable, safe information about what brands to use if you choose to use e-cigarettes. While some people want to avoid talking about it and pretend it will just go away, we believe in harm reduction, so we did the work to find the brands we recommend.

#1 Vaporesso

Product : Luxe X2

Price : $34.90

Vaporesso is a 2023 Golden Leaf Award Winner, a 2023 London Design Awards Gold winner, and a 2024 German Design Award Winner. Vaporesso is a global favorite. With its commitment to social responsibility and eco-consciousness, it aims to reduce its carbon footprint and engage in social justice actions.

Vaporesso

The LUXE X2 is an improvement to the Original LUXE model. It holds more battery charge (4 days’ worth) utilizing COREX 2.0 technology. It’s compatible with all LUXE X pods, allowing for a truly customizable experience.

#2 SWFT

Product : SWFT META Apple Mango

Price : $29.99

SWFT gained popularity with its 2021 release of its SWFT MOD, one of the first disposables that fits in the palm of your hand. It has over 30 unique flavor profiles, including its bestselling menthol flavors.

SWFT

The SWFT META Apple Mango is a disposable device with a display screen, up to 30,000 puffs, and a draw-activated firing mechanism. SWFT is a Los Angeles-based company that has been selling quality vapes since 2016. Its flavor profiles are driven by customer feedback, and it prides itself on its quality customer service.

#3 SMOK

Product : MAVIC S9000

Price : $19

SMOK offers disposables, pen-style vapes, starter kits, and replacement coils. Some of its unique flavors offered are Lychee Ice, Oat Milk, Strawberry Ice Cream, Cappucino, and Vanilla Custard. The MAVIC S9000 is a disposable vape that will give users up to 9,000 puffs. The smooth draw-activated firing mechanism makes for a pleasant vaping experience.

SMOK

Things we liked about SMOK’s website are that it clearly showed the safety label at the top of all its web pages, is compliant with US laws, and has an online store. SMOK claims that its products are rigorously tested to meet “high standards,” although who the high standards belong to isn’t listed. It was also founded in 2010 and sells vapes globally.

#4 Uwell

Product : UWE Crown S

Price : $20

Uwell was founded in 2015 and has received a number of awards since then. Uwell is known for producing the first “plug-in coil and top-refill,” mechanism, the first compact pod, and for developing the first U-shaped airway square pod. The UWE Crown S is rechargeable and comes in seven colors.

Uwell

Uwell has self-cleaning tanks and is committed to quality customer service. Uwell is PTMA (A Premarket Tobacco Product Application) compliant, which means that it had to submit scientific data to the US FDA to demonstrate that its products are compliant with regulations. It is also CRC (Child Resistant Certification) compliant with the CCPSA (Canada Consumer Product Safety Act).

#5 Geek Vape

Product : AEGIS Legend III

Price : $49.99

The AEGIS Legend III comes in 10 different colors and has a human palm recognition system to smart lock your device. It is water-resistant, shock-resistant, and dust-resistant.

Geek Vape

Geek Vape has a unique customer feedback program called the GeekLAB Project. Being a member of GeekLAB offers members discounts, free products, and other benefits. Not just anyone can join, though. To join, you must fill out the survey on its website to see if you fit the consumer profile that it is looking for. GEEK stands for Genuine, Enthusiast, Expert, and Knowledge. Geekvape is a Chinese company founded in 2015. It is partnered with distributors globally, has headquarters in 10 countries, and is in the process of submitting PMTAs (Premarket Tobacco Application) to the US FDA. So far, its total AEGIS Series has been accepted by the FDA and is currently in the final stage of the application.

#6 Cloud Nurdz

Product : Apple Grape

Price : $9.95

We love the 80s Nerd Aesthetics of its website and branding, clearly displayed safety warnings, CNPPA (Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act) compliant, and Cloud Nurdz submitted its flavors for PMTA. We wish there was displayed ingredient information and transparent testing.

Cloud Nurdz

Cloud Nurdz has a cult following and is regarded as the best e-liquid flavor on the market. Besides offering extremely popular Nicotine Salts, Freebase flavors, and an iced freebase e-liquid line (the Ice line is available for international markets), it also offers disposables in different capacity ranges. Coming in tantalizing and mouthwatering flavors such as Aloe Mango, Sour Watermelon Strawberry Strawberry Mango, Blue Raspberry Peach, and Melon Kiwi. It also comes in different milligrams of nicotine.

#7 Elfbar Vapes USA

Product : BC5000 Disposable

Price : $15.99

Elf Bar is committed to encouraging a tobacco-free lifestyle. Its main aim is to educate its customers about consuming vapes correctly. It is an independent vape retailer, that manufactures its e-liquid by chemists in a “clean room facility.”

lfbar Vapes USA

The Elfbar BC5000 Disposable vape is probably one of the safest nicotine vapes on the market. With 5,000 puffs per vape and consistent flavor, it’s enjoyable as well. The BC5000 is free of diacetyl and Vitamin E Acetate, and the e-liquid is in its food-grade compartment. Elfbar also has the ELFBAR 600, for those who want to quit smoking. The Elfbar 600 comes in 2%, 1%, and 0% nicotine salt e-liquid so that users can wean off gently.

#8 SPIRITBAR

Product : Tron 20000 Puffs Blue Razz Ice

Price : $14.99

Like all of its offerings, the Tron 20000 Puffs guarantees at least 10,000 puffs per use. It has a full-screen display with 50mg nicotine concentrate.

SPIRITBAR

SPIRITBAR is another disposable vape brand. It’s the parent company, KISME.CO has been in business since 2002, so a benefit of choosing SPIRITBAR is that consumers can leverage all of that experience. Chinese company SPIRITBAR claims that it uses an in-house research team, and manufacturing facilities and has rigorous quality control standards.

#9 Vapemate

Product : Vapemate Classic Virginia Tobacco 10ml

Price : £2.99

Vapemate is a UK brand. The benefit of this is that the UK has more strict standards for e-liquids and e-cigarettes than the US.

Vapemate

Vapemate offers over 90 flavors and has nicotine strengths of 0mg, 3mg, 6mg, 12mg, and 18mg. Its e-liquids are ideal for pod devices and starter kits, and are compatible with “the majority of vape kids on the market.”

