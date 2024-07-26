11 Least Popular Basketball Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Adam Glanzman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The favorite basketball teams shift with each generation.

Sports spending is a huge part of the economy and the NBA has 30 franchises worth approximately $120 billion.

Each franchise has produced basketball greats, but not all have won championships.

Basketball is the second most popular sport in the United States, and 40% of the country reports watching professional basketball. This is second only to football. As with every sport, each generation has their favorite teams and players. The favorites shift with the tides, although some die-hard fans stick it out even with teams who haven’t won a championship despite decades of attempts.

To determine which teams are least loved by Baby Boomers, we used a YouGov survey and looked at teams that were recognized by at least 75% of Baby Boomers. We then ranked them from most popular to least popular and included some interesting details about each. There are many reasons some teams ebb and flow in popularity, and it’s difficult to pinpoint the reason some have staying power and others don’t.

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

The NBA is worth $120 billion, with the average team’s value being $4 billion. Fans’ sports spending contributes a good amount to the economy, and that affects everything from your home’s interest rate to your retirement savings amount. At 24/7 Wall Street, we examine any industry that controls that much of the economy and that catches the attention of so many Americans.

11. San Antonio Spurs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 29% (tied)

The San Antonio Spurs tied with the Notre Dame college team as the 11th and 10th least popular teams. They were founded in 1967 and are part of the Southwestern Division of the Western Conference. They’re owned by Spurs Sports & Entertainment and sponsored by Self Financial. The team won five championships, in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. They also won six conference titles and a whopping 22 division titles. The Spurs have been home to basketball stars like Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, Devis Vassell and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 29% (tied)

The Notre Dame basketball team was the only college basketball team to make our list and tied for 9th and 10th place. They are part of the Atlantic Coast Conference and played their first season in 1896. Notre Dame players who went on to play in the NBA include Troy Murphy, Pat Connaughton, Demetrius Jackon, Jerian Grant and Bonzie Colson.

9. Orlando Magic

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 27%

The Orlando Magic team is included in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference. They’re sponsored by Walt Disney World and owned by RDV Sports. Inc. The team hasn’t won a championship yet but clinched two conference titles and seven division titles. The team has been home to many basketball greats including Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, Dwight Howard, Grant Hill and Shaquille O’Neal.

8. Miami Heat

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 26% (tied)

The Miami Heat are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the 7th and 8th least popular teams ranked by Baby Boomers. The team was founded in 1988 and they’re in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference. Sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, they’re owned by Micky Arison and won three championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. They also won seven conference titles and an impressive 16 division titles. Popular Heat players include Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Both, Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 26% (tied)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference. They’re owned by a group including Myles Garrett, Usher Raymond, Gary Gilbert and Dan Gilbert and their main sponsor is the Cleveland-Cliffs. The Cavaliers won one NBA championship in 2016 with hometown hero LeBron James and won five conference titles and seven division titles. Other than LeBron, the better players to come from Cleveland include Kyrie Irving, Larry Nancy and Donovan Mitchell.

6. Denver Nuggets

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 24% (tied)

The Denver Nuggets tied for the 6th and 7th least popular spot, and are part of the Northwest Division in the Western Conference. The team was founded in 1967 as the Denver Rockets before being rebranded in 1976 as the Denver Nuggets. They’ve won one championship in 2023, one conference title the same year, and 12 division titles. High-profile players who played for the Nuggets include Dikembe Mutombo, Carmelo Anthony, Nikola Jokic and Alex English.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 24% (tied)

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and were founded in 1970 as the Buffalo Braves. They then switched to the San Diego Clippers until 1984, when they settled permanently as the Los Angeles Clippers. They are owned by Steve Ballmer and have never won a championship or conference title, although they have three division titles. Well-known Clippers players include Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Chris Paul.

4. Detroit Pistons

Source: Leon Halip / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 23% (tied)

The Pistons are tied for the 3rd and 4th spot and are part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference. They were founded in 1937 and are currently owned by Tom Gores and United Wholesale Mortgage is their main sponsor. They’ve won 2 NBL championships and three NBA titles, five conference titles and 15 division titles. The Pistons were home to basketball greats Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman and Chauncey Billups.

3. Phoenix Suns

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 23% (tied)

Playing in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, the Suns were founded in 1968. The team is owned by Mat and Jestin Ishbia and their main sponsor is PayPal. They’ve won three conference titles in 1976, 1993 and 2021, along with eight Division titles. The Phoenix Suns have been the home team for basketball greats with Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson and Amar’e Stoudemire.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 21%

The Portland Trail Blazers (sometimes called the Blazers) are the second least popular basketball team ranked by Baby Boomers. The team won one NBA championship in 1977 and was established in 1977. A member of the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, the team is owned by the Paul G. Allen estate. They’ve won three conference titles and six division titles and produced star players like Damian Lillard, Meyers Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge.

1. Houston Rockets

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who voted this team as popular: 20%

The least favorite basketball team according to Baby Boomers is the Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets are in the Western Conference’s Southwest Division. The team has won four conference titles and two NBA championships in 1994 and 1995. The team began as the San Diego Rockets in 1967 but moved to Houston in 1971. The team is owned by Tillman Fertitta and has at times included basketball greatest like Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and Charles Barkley. Another popular player, James Harden, was named NBA MVP during his time on the Rockets.