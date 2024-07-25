15 Most Popular Basketball Teams According to Millennials: Ranked Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

We used YouGov’s second-quarter 2024 data to determine our list.

There are a couple of surprising college additions among the most popular teams.

The most popular basketball team with millennials once had the greatest player ever.

As the third most popular sport in the United States behind baseball and football, basketball has a massive fanbase that loves its teams. Whether it was growing up watching the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or Lebron James eras, basketball has brought a lot of pain and joy to fans of basketball franchises everywhere for decades.

Regardless of which era millennials grew up learning the game of basketball, every millennial has their favorite team. To help determine which teams are the most popular for those born between 1981 and 1996, YouGov can help. Using its data set from the second quarter of 2024, we can rank teams in descending order according to popularity.

Why Is This Important?

Source: Brocreative / Shutterstock

It should go without saying that basketball is a huge revenue driver for the cities in which these most popular teams play. Considering that the average NBA team is worth $3.85 billion, this sport is undoubtedly hugely popular. This value is derived from TV and streaming rights, partnerships, and sponsorships from hundreds of brands we regularly cover on this website.

15. New Mexico State Aggies

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 44%

Founded in 1904, the New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team is one of two college teams on this list. Since then, the team has made several NCAA tournament appearances, including the Final Four in 1970. Still, the team’s small market has helped boost this underdog team into a brand that has grown increasingly popular with the millennial crowd.

14. Chicago Sky

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 44%

One of the most dominant WNBA teams, the Chicago Sky, was founded before the start of the 2006 season. Since then, the team has won one WNBA Championship, but its place in the large Chicago market undoubtedly helps its popularity and visibility with millennials. Sue Bird, one of the WNBA’s best players, has been a staple of the Chicago Sky lineup, as has Diana Taurasi, but today, it’s all about Angel Reese.

13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Source: 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 45%

The second of two colleges on this list, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers men’s basketball team is still surprisingly popular with millennials. While the team has only appeared in the NCAA tournament four times, it has lost all four times, with its last appearance coming in 2015. Still, according to YouGov data, the team’s popularity cannot be denied, as it is the 13th most popular basketball team with millennials.

12. Phoenix Mercury

Source: Mike Mattina / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 45%

One of the eight original WNBA franchises, the Phoenix Mercury, is among the most successful in the league’s history. The winner of three WNBA Championships, the team’s popularity has been led by famous female faces like Diana Taurasi, Candice Dupree, and Brittney Griner. While the team’s recent success has been sparse, there is no question that Taurasi’s popularity as arguably the WNBA’s best player boosted the team’s overall popularity with millennials.

11. Utah Jazz

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 46%

Founded in 1974, the Utah Jazz has been one of the NBA’s most successful franchises. For many millennials, their introduction to the team happened in the 1990s when John Stockton and Karl Malone lost two years in a row against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. The team went on a 20-year run between 1984 and 2004 when they did not miss the playoffs, which undoubtedly helped with popularity.

10. Washington Wizards

Source: Jason Miller / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

Often overlooked by other teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards remain popular with millennials. While the team has only won one NBA title in 1978, it has still excited fans in the Washington, D.C., area since the team first came to town in 1964. Since then, the team has won 8 division titles, which gives millennials something to cheer about.

9. Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

When you think of any sports team in Philadelphia, you know it will have a passionate fan base. The Philadelphia 76ers, a team at the heart of the sport since 1946, has a fanbase that includes millennials and just about everyone else. Between Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, and Dr. J (Julius Erving), there has never been any shortage of things to cheer about if you are a 76er fan, millennial or otherwise.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 48%

One of the most underappreciated franchises in basketball, the San Antonio Spurs, have won five championships. The team’s dynasty between 1999 and 2007 would have no doubt caught the attention of millennials living out their college dreams and watching the games with friends. David Robinson’s play was something to watch, but it was Tim Duncan who really set the stage for the Spurs to leap into the record books.

7. Boston Celtics

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 48%

Arguably the best franchise in NBA history, the Boston Celtics are fresh off their 18th championship win in 2024. There are almost too many eras of Celtic history for millennials to choose a favorite. Still, there is no doubt the team’s championship fights in the 1980s against the Lakers brought the team to the attention of millennial children.

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Harry How / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 49%

The Los Angeles Clippers have often played in the Laker’s shadow, but this isn’t to say that the team doesn’t have its own fan section. While the Clippers have never won an NBA title, the purchase of the team by Steve Balmer, former CEO of Microsoft, has no doubt raised the team’s visibility level. There is increased attention from millennials who love seeing Balmer’s antics while cheering on his team.

5. Miami Heat

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 52%

Even though the Miami Heat have been performing pretty well lately, it’s hard to ignore the team’s double dynasty efforts. The first group was led by Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, who led the team to an NBA title in 2006. The second group was led by Wade, Lebron James, and Chris Bosh, who won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. The “Big Three” was fun to watch in those last two championship runs, which undoubtedly played a role in millennial joy.

4. Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 52%

Given the Golden State Warriors’ success over the last ten years, it’s no surprise that the team is ranked so highly among millennials. Steph Curry’s shooting skills have taken the NBA by storm, and watching him drain three-pointers from well behind the 3-point arc delights fans in person and on television. With four championships in the last ten years, the team’s run may be over, but it was fun to watch.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 54%

For a team that relied heavily on the world of Lebron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers rank surprisingly high on this list. An expansion team that entered the league in 1970, the Cavaliers have only won one championship in 2016 behind the herculean efforts of James. Still, millennials love the underdog story, and there is no question that the Cavaliers have long played the hopeful team that wants to be great.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 54%

When you consider the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s easy to understand the team’s popularity. Between the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1970s and 1980s, the Kobe Bryant and Shaq era, and then again with Lebron James, there has always been something for Lakers fans to cheer about. The Laker’s reach with millennials ventures well outside the Los Angeles area, and seeing Lakers jerseys are common worldwide.

1. Chicago Bulls

Source: Andy Lyons / Allsport / Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 55%

It’s unsurprising to see the Chicago Bulls as the most popular franchise in basketball according to millennials. For the millions of millennials who grew up watching the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan dominate most of the 1990s, it was a historic run unlikely ever to be repeated in the sport. On top of that, the Bulls were just so much fun to watch. Between Jordan’s heroics, Pippen’s defense, and Rodman’s antics, there was just something different about the Chicago Bulls.